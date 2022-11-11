Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants are Stranded and Sleeping in this Texas AirportTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Through Street ManholesTom HandyEl Paso, TX
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
KVIA
General manager of downtown El Paso bar arrested for accident involving death
EL PASO, Texas -- Hector Saenz, 42, the general manager for The Reagan bar in downtown El Paso, was arrested by El Paso police and charged with accident involving death. On November 6, police say 25-year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was riding an electric bike in the far right lane of I-10 east when he was hit from behind by a black Ford Raptor. Police say the truck left the scene and McCrory was hit by another car that was exiting the freeway. McCrory died at the scene.
Body of man found in Juarez Valley in area used by migrants, human traffickers
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The body of man in an advanced state of composition was found Sunday afternoon, Nov. 13, not far from the U.S.-Mexico border. The body was found a few meters from the border mesh wall near the town of San Isidro in the Juarez Valley, across from San Elizario on the […]
Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police Department officials confirm one woman has been arrested following a stabbing. Investigators told ABC-7, a 29-year-old man had been admitted to Sierra Providence East Sunday morning with a laceration to the torso. 34-year-old Christina Saenz and the victim got into a verbal argument while out at a bar, The post Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso News
El Paso teen dies in New Mexico car crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the early hours of Wednesday November 9, 2022, the New Mexico State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on New Mexico State Road 128, at around milepost 47, west of Jal. The initial investigation indicated that a 2019 Ford Pickup truck, driven by...
everythinglubbock.com
El Paso teen dies in Lea County 3-vehicle crash, New Mexico State Police says
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — On Monday, New Mexico State Police released information concerning a fatal three-vehicle crash which occurred in Lea County on Wednesday, November 9. The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. on State Road 128 west of Jal. According to a press release from NMSP, an eastbound 2019...
El Paso woman arrested after she allegedly stabbed a man during an argument
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 34-year-old El Paso woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly stabbed a man during an argument that escalated in East El Paso, police say. El Paso police responded to Sierra Providence East to investigate a stabbing early Sunday morning. Investigators […]
KVIA
Video of man openly carrying rifle in Far East El Paso surfaces
EL PASO, Texas -- Video of the man spotted openly carrying a rifle while dressed in tactical gear in the Joe Battle area of Far East El Paso Thursday has surfaced. In one video, the man can be heard saying his reasoning was that he was just trying to get his exercise in.
One person seriously injured in Central El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas - One person was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a crash in Central El Paso, according to First Responders. The collision happened near the intersection of Paisano Dr. and Cortez Dr., just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Special traffic investigators were not called out to the scene following the The post One person seriously injured in Central El Paso crash appeared first on KVIA.
A Friendly Reminder To Texas: Keep An Eye Out For Giant Trains
When you a set of train tracks; keep in mind... there might be something flying down the tracks soon & when that train comes, it's best advised you move out of the way. Last thing you want is to get stuck and your car gets hit; that would really ruin your day.
Walmart defense team accuses D.A. of absconding
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The defense team representing the man accused of murdering 23 people at the Cielo Vista Walmart in August 2019 is now accusing District Attorney Yvonne Rosales of absconsion after a processing team has attempted to subpoena her “over fifteen times personally.” In a court filing late last week, attorneys Joe […]
cbs4local.com
Vietnam vet's truck stolen the night before he drives in Veteran's Parade in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M (KFOX14/CBS4) — Richard "Mugo" Murillo who served two years in the Vietnam War had his '77 classic Chevy truck stolen the night before he was going to drive it in the Veteran's Day Parade in Las Cruces Saturday morning. Murillo, who had spent two years rebuilding...
KFOX 14
Crash at Gateway West at McRae in east El Paso closes lanes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews were at the scene of a crash in east El Paso Friday morning. It happened at Gateway West at McRae. The collision blocked the right two lanes on Gateway West and all lanes on McRae North and South. One person suffered non...
One person seriously injured in Lower Valley rollover crash
EL PASO, Texas - A rollover crash sent one person to the hospital in critical condition, according to First responders. The crash happened at Gateway East and Zaragoza just after 2 a.m. Monday morning. The scene was cleared around 4:30 a.m. Police have not provided information on what led up to the crash. The post One person seriously injured in Lower Valley rollover crash appeared first on KVIA.
6 Criminally Underrated Restaurants in South Central El Paso
El Paso is full of great restaurants. Just look at the numerous foodie pages on Facebook where many El Pasoans are eager to tell everyone about their favorite El Paso restaurants. El Paso truly has something for everyone- so much so, that sometimes it feels like you're missing out on...
Crime of the Week: Police continue search for road rage gunman who nearly hits infant
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying the man who shot at a family as a result of a road rage incident in Westside El Paso. On Saturday, Nov. 5 at approximately 7 p.m., a woman was driving an SUV with her family inside […]
Teacher invents classroom lock that makes a difference between life and death
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A simple invention is making a difference between life and death after a former local teacher came up with a safety lock for school lockdowns. Crystal Salcido was an English teacher in El Paso for about a decade when she decided to quit her job to fully dedicate her time […]
El Paso’s Fire Station 10 to receive renovation
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fire Station 10 in Central El Paso is joining the list of firehouses the City of El Paso is renovating as part of the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond. Renovations for Fire Station 10, located at 1801 Montana Ave., is getting upgrades valued at approximately $2.2 million. The renovations include […]
KFOX 14
Driver killed in downtown El Paso crash identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 22-year-old man was identified as the driver who died in a crash Monday night. Fernie Anthony Favela of El Paso died after the vehicle he was driving struck a guardrail along the 600 block of E. Missouri. Police investigators said Favela had exited...
1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after suffering an animal bite in northeast El Paso, according to El Paso police. Police say the call came out around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday. They were called out to 10,300 Grouse Road. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA The post 1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Jesus Nava Killed And Many Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the Special Traffic Investigations Unit, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in El Paso. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on I-10 near Piedras exit.
Comments / 0