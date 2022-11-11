ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

General manager of downtown El Paso bar arrested for accident involving death

EL PASO, Texas -- Hector Saenz, 42, the general manager for The Reagan bar in downtown El Paso, was arrested by El Paso police and charged with accident involving death. On November 6, police say 25-year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was riding an electric bike in the far right lane of I-10 east when he was hit from behind by a black Ford Raptor. Police say the truck left the scene and McCrory was hit by another car that was exiting the freeway. McCrory died at the scene.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police Department officials confirm one woman has been arrested following a stabbing. Investigators told ABC-7, a 29-year-old man had been admitted to Sierra Providence East Sunday morning with a laceration to the torso. 34-year-old Christina Saenz and the victim got into a verbal argument while out at a bar, The post Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

El Paso teen dies in New Mexico car crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the early hours of Wednesday November 9, 2022, the New Mexico State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on New Mexico State Road 128, at around milepost 47, west of Jal. The initial investigation indicated that a 2019 Ford Pickup truck, driven by...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso woman arrested after she allegedly stabbed a man during an argument

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 34-year-old El Paso woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly stabbed a man during an argument that escalated in East El Paso, police say. El Paso police responded to Sierra Providence East to investigate a stabbing early Sunday morning. Investigators […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Video of man openly carrying rifle in Far East El Paso surfaces

EL PASO, Texas -- Video of the man spotted openly carrying a rifle while dressed in tactical gear in the Joe Battle area of Far East El Paso Thursday has surfaced. In one video, the man can be heard saying his reasoning was that he was just trying to get his exercise in.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

One person seriously injured in Central El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas - One person was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a crash in Central El Paso, according to First Responders. The collision happened near the intersection of Paisano Dr. and Cortez Dr., just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Special traffic investigators were not called out to the scene following the The post One person seriously injured in Central El Paso crash appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Walmart defense team accuses D.A. of absconding

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The defense team representing the man accused of murdering 23 people at the Cielo Vista Walmart in August 2019 is now accusing District Attorney Yvonne Rosales of absconsion after a processing team has attempted to subpoena her “over fifteen times personally.” In a court filing late last week, attorneys Joe […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Crash at Gateway West at McRae in east El Paso closes lanes

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews were at the scene of a crash in east El Paso Friday morning. It happened at Gateway West at McRae. The collision blocked the right two lanes on Gateway West and all lanes on McRae North and South. One person suffered non...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

One person seriously injured in Lower Valley rollover crash

EL PASO, Texas - A rollover crash sent one person to the hospital in critical condition, according to First responders. The crash happened at Gateway East and Zaragoza just after 2 a.m. Monday morning. The scene was cleared around 4:30 a.m. Police have not provided information on what led up to the crash. The post One person seriously injured in Lower Valley rollover crash appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso’s Fire Station 10 to receive renovation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fire Station 10 in Central El Paso is joining the list of firehouses the City of El Paso is renovating as part of the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond. Renovations for Fire Station 10, located at 1801 Montana Ave., is getting upgrades valued at approximately $2.2 million. The renovations include […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Driver killed in downtown El Paso crash identified

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 22-year-old man was identified as the driver who died in a crash Monday night. Fernie Anthony Favela of El Paso died after the vehicle he was driving struck a guardrail along the 600 block of E. Missouri. Police investigators said Favela had exited...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after suffering an animal bite in northeast El Paso, according to El Paso police. Police say the call came out around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday. They were called out to 10,300 Grouse Road. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA The post 1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

