“That’s Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"Still UnsolvedPortland, OR
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Monday in Portland: CTGR opening opioid treatment clinic in Portland, 'Symbiosis' debuts at Portland Art MuseumEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Many Portland residents should have received $600 stimulus paymentsJ.R. HeimbignerPortland, OR
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, ORTerry MansfieldPortland, OR
kptv.com
Highway 58 crash leaves Salem man dead
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 58 left a man dead at about 10 p.m. Friday night, according to Oregon State Police. Sabino Cuautenango-Zacualpa, age 25, of Salem was driving eastbound on Highway 58 in a Silver Chevrolet Aveo in icy conditions when he lost control of the car. He crossed into the westbound lane and hit an oncoming white 1999 Ford F-350 Pickup.
kptv.com
2 arrested after chase with police in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after a chase with officers in northeast Portland on Saturday night. The Portland Police Bureau said at 7 p.m. Saturday, officers tried to stop a car near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard. The driver sped away while officers tried to stop the car. Officers were nearly hit during their attempt to stop the driver.
kptv.com
Portland police sergeant talks about hiring challenges the bureau is facing
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Despite public refrains about problems recruiting new officers, the Portland Police Bureau’s internal hiring statistics paint a different picture of the bureau’s staffing issues. According to the police bureau’s 2021 Annual Report, 42 sworn officers retired that year, and 58 more chose to leave...
KATU.com
9-1-1 outage in Portland and Multnomah County now fixed, says officials
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE. The Bureau of Emergency Communications says there is no longer a 9-1-1 outage in the Portland and Multnomah County area. Officials announced in a tweet Saturday night that there is a 9-1-1 outage. Officials stated callers that have a '503' or '242' prefix cannot reach...
Body found believed to be 21-year-old Miles Stanton: Officials
Officials recovered a body in Marion County that they believe is Miles Stanton, a 21-year-old man who was reported missing in October after moving to Tualatin.
'It's frightening': Families in Salem neighborhood on edge after shootout
SALEM, Ore. — A calm residential neighborhood near North Salem High School was a chaotic scene Saturday night during a shootout between suspects and police that started with a stolen car several blocks away. White spray-painted marks on the street left by police are now a stark reminder for...
Portland soaks in sunshine Sunday — with snow next week?
Portland will see brisk temperatures, partial sunshine and a calm wind on Sunday, and that pattern will hold up for the work week, too. The days ahead will be slightly warmer, however, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday’s high temperature is expected to hit 48 degrees, but Monday will...
KGW
Top 5 Portland holiday light displays
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the air getting colder and winter weather complicating roadways, it's good to have fun activities close to home. Thankfully, there are five excellent holiday light displays all opening soon in and around the Portland metro area:. Oregon ZooLights. Chief among these are the lights at...
KATU.com
Mayor Wheeler's office shares new details on proposed campsites
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and former mayor Sam Adams hosted a call with non-profits and neighborhood groups this week, sharing more details about plans to ban unsanctioned camping and provide large, alternative campsites across Portland. Adams said they want to start with one camp with up...
Protesters upset Starbucks union organizer fired
Demonstrators gathered outside a Northwest Portland Starbucks on Saturday to protest the firing of a union organizing shift leader.
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, OR
Portland, Oregon, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The official seal of Portland, Oregon, USA.By Unknown author - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
kptv.com
Portland Metro RV Show
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Metro RV Show is happening now at the Expo Center, and Outdoor GPS host Owin Hays got a preview of the event Thursday morning. The 64th Portland Metro RV Show will take place from Nov. 10-13. For more information about the event, click here.
kptv.com
1 dead, 2 injured after head-on Hwy 101 crash in Tillamook Co.
TILLAMOOK Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead and two injured after a head-on collision Wednesday on Highway 101, according to the Oregon State Police. At noon, police responded to a crash near milepost 50 in Tillamook County. Investigators said 69-year-old Kenneth Walter Zwald of Tillamook was driving a fully...
More than missing dogs in Sandy, it’s ‘all we have left’
Kim Hendricks lost her 12-year-old daughter to a drunk driver in 2017. Now, 5 years later, Hendricks mother is pleading for help getting her daughter's dog back home.
opb.org
How thousands of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s texts were missing for years
A lot of people wanted to know what Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was thinking on July 22, 2020, as the country watched him choke on clouds of tear gas fired by federal officers. It was a surreal moment – an American mayor under attack alongside thousands of his constituents after weeks of nightly racial justice protests — and covered as such by every major news outlet in the country. Footage of the mayor, wincing and teary-eyed, made the rounds on cable news. Reporters trailed him through the crowd, lobbing questions about his thoughts on the unfolding scene (“Orwellian”) and the taste of the tear gas (“nasty stuff.”)
kptv.com
Man arrested after three-hour standoff in Tigard
TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard police arrested a wanted man Saturday evening after a three-hour standoff. The Newberg-Dundee Police department contacted Tigard police with information about a wanted 54-year-old man named Worth Briggs who was believed to be in Tigard. Briggs had a felony warrant out for his arrest for first-degree attempted kidnapping.
Man dies after early Sunday Hazelwood neighborhood shooting
The man, whose identity has not yet been publicly revealed, was shot around 1:30 a.m. in the Hazelwood neighborhood near SE 122nd and Ash, authorities said.
kptv.com
2 pedestrians die in 2 Clatsop Co. highway crashes, 1 hour apart
CLATSOP COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two pedestrians died Thursday evening in two different crashes after being struck by cars on two different Clatsop County highways, according to the Oregon State Police. Just after 6:30 p.m., police responded to Highway 30 near milepost 82. Investigators said 25-year-old Hannah Jean Olson of...
KTVL
Portland Air National Guard to hold Veterans Day flyovers across the state
OREGON — The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base will conduct flyovers across the state on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. "We appreciate the opportunity to honor those that have served before us," says 142nd Wind Commander Colonel Todd Hofford, "the demonstration of air superiority on this day is a great reminder to us all how fortunate we are to be citizens of this country."
kptv.com
Portland holds Veterans Day Parade on new route
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - People came out and celebrated those who served our country during the Portland Veterans Day Parade on Friday. The parade had a new route this year on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Since 1974, when the parade first started, it has always been on Sandy Boulevard.
