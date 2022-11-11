ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

kptv.com

Highway 58 crash leaves Salem man dead

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 58 left a man dead at about 10 p.m. Friday night, according to Oregon State Police. Sabino Cuautenango-Zacualpa, age 25, of Salem was driving eastbound on Highway 58 in a Silver Chevrolet Aveo in icy conditions when he lost control of the car. He crossed into the westbound lane and hit an oncoming white 1999 Ford F-350 Pickup.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

2 arrested after chase with police in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after a chase with officers in northeast Portland on Saturday night. The Portland Police Bureau said at 7 p.m. Saturday, officers tried to stop a car near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard. The driver sped away while officers tried to stop the car. Officers were nearly hit during their attempt to stop the driver.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland police sergeant talks about hiring challenges the bureau is facing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Despite public refrains about problems recruiting new officers, the Portland Police Bureau’s internal hiring statistics paint a different picture of the bureau’s staffing issues. According to the police bureau’s 2021 Annual Report, 42 sworn officers retired that year, and 58 more chose to leave...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Top 5 Portland holiday light displays

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the air getting colder and winter weather complicating roadways, it's good to have fun activities close to home. Thankfully, there are five excellent holiday light displays all opening soon in and around the Portland metro area:. Oregon ZooLights. Chief among these are the lights at...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Mayor Wheeler's office shares new details on proposed campsites

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and former mayor Sam Adams hosted a call with non-profits and neighborhood groups this week, sharing more details about plans to ban unsanctioned camping and provide large, alternative campsites across Portland. Adams said they want to start with one camp with up...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland Metro RV Show

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Metro RV Show is happening now at the Expo Center, and Outdoor GPS host Owin Hays got a preview of the event Thursday morning. The 64th Portland Metro RV Show will take place from Nov. 10-13. For more information about the event, click here.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

1 dead, 2 injured after head-on Hwy 101 crash in Tillamook Co.

TILLAMOOK Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead and two injured after a head-on collision Wednesday on Highway 101, according to the Oregon State Police. At noon, police responded to a crash near milepost 50 in Tillamook County. Investigators said 69-year-old Kenneth Walter Zwald of Tillamook was driving a fully...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
opb.org

How thousands of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s texts were missing for years

A lot of people wanted to know what Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was thinking on July 22, 2020, as the country watched him choke on clouds of tear gas fired by federal officers. It was a surreal moment – an American mayor under attack alongside thousands of his constituents after weeks of nightly racial justice protests — and covered as such by every major news outlet in the country. Footage of the mayor, wincing and teary-eyed, made the rounds on cable news. Reporters trailed him through the crowd, lobbing questions about his thoughts on the unfolding scene (“Orwellian”) and the taste of the tear gas (“nasty stuff.”)
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested after three-hour standoff in Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard police arrested a wanted man Saturday evening after a three-hour standoff. The Newberg-Dundee Police department contacted Tigard police with information about a wanted 54-year-old man named Worth Briggs who was believed to be in Tigard. Briggs had a felony warrant out for his arrest for first-degree attempted kidnapping.
TIGARD, OR
kptv.com

2 pedestrians die in 2 Clatsop Co. highway crashes, 1 hour apart

CLATSOP COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two pedestrians died Thursday evening in two different crashes after being struck by cars on two different Clatsop County highways, according to the Oregon State Police. Just after 6:30 p.m., police responded to Highway 30 near milepost 82. Investigators said 25-year-old Hannah Jean Olson of...
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Portland Air National Guard to hold Veterans Day flyovers across the state

OREGON — The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base will conduct flyovers across the state on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. "We appreciate the opportunity to honor those that have served before us," says 142nd Wind Commander Colonel Todd Hofford, "the demonstration of air superiority on this day is a great reminder to us all how fortunate we are to be citizens of this country."
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland holds Veterans Day Parade on new route

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - People came out and celebrated those who served our country during the Portland Veterans Day Parade on Friday. The parade had a new route this year on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Since 1974, when the parade first started, it has always been on Sandy Boulevard.
PORTLAND, OR

