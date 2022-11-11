ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

North Platte Telegraph

South Platte, Holdrege capture titles at One-Act

South Platte High School won the blue bracket and Holdrege won the gold bracket at the Line 634 One-Act Invitational, “The play’s the thing,” at North Platte High School on Saturday. Fourteen schools from the area competed in the day-long event. Blue bracket. 1, "Digging Up the...
HOLDREGE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Amie Just: Harper Murray on signing with Nebraska, and Cook's comparison to Jordan Larson

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Harper Murray had Saturday, Nov. 12, circled on her calendar for months. The timing lined up perfectly for the nation’s No. 1 volleyball recruit out of Ann Arbor Skyline. National Signing Day on Nov. 9 and then three days later, her first chance to represent Nebraska as a signee, rather than just a commit, when NU’s football team made the trek to her hometown to play Michigan.
LINCOLN, NE
gothenburgleader.com

Nebraska Church Guys Coming to Dawson County

Written above the door leading into Ron Sack’s den is the quote, “When a person dies, a library is lost.” He uses that quote as inspiration. The quote is based on an old African proverb, but Sack heard it again while visiting with historian Alex Meyer of Snyder.
DAWSON COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Birth announcements, Nov. 12

Shawn and Kayte Robinson of Valentine are the parents of a daughter, Dealia Marie, born Nov. 8, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Rusty and Marsha Osburn of Cody and Jim and Anita Robinson of Nenzel. CHRISTOPHER THOMAS MOSER. Luke and Tygh Moser of Valentine are the parents...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska

NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Two early SEC battles highlight 2023 Nebraska baseball schedule

Two shots at a pair of SEC superpowers and 14 home games in March highlight the Nebraska baseball schedule that the program released Monday. The long-awaited 55-game slate includes meetings with five teams that reached last season’s NCAA tournament, including defending College World Series champion Mississippi. The Huskers will also face Vanderbilt, San Diego, Michigan and Maryland – adding up to 11 total contests – among their most difficult projected opponents.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Volleyball: No. 4 Nebraska at No. 6 Ohio State Today

Control of the Big Ten Conference is at state this afternoon. The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team is in Columbus, Ohio, to face No. 6 Ohio State today. The Huskers won the first meeting this season in five sets. Nebraska is 22-2 on the season and 14-1 in Big Ten...
COLUMBUS, OH
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska women's basketball remains at No. 22 in latest AP poll

After two opening-week blowout wins, the Nebraska women's basketball team held steady at No. 22 in this week's Associated Press rankings. The Huskers, who play at No. 20 Creighton Tuesday evening, defeated UNO 100-36 and Houston Christian 79-48 in first week of the season. NU is one of six Big...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Quarterback situation remains unchanged on Nebraska depth chart

Those searching for clarity on Nebraska's quarterback situation won't find it in this week's depth chart release. Nebraska still lists junior Casey Thompson as the starting quarterback, with Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers behind him as co-backups. All three players are dinged up to a certain degree, with Thompson having...
LINCOLN, NE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE

Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

A closer look at why the Huskers struggled running the ball vs. Michigan

In the buildup to Nebraska’s game at Michigan, interim head coach Mickey Joseph repeatedly emphasized that the Huskers would need to lean on their run game. That sentiment was understandable considering Nebraska was again without starting quarterback Casey Thompson. Establishing the run on Saturday was easier said than done...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

At This Point Nebraska Is Asking Mickey Joseph to Perform Miracles

It happens almost every season. The starting quarterback gets hurt and a football team has no choice but to rely on the backup quarterback. It also happens that the backup quarterback gets injured and that same team then has to rely on the third string quarterback. This doesn’t happen as often, but it does happen.
LINCOLN, NE

