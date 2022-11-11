Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Creighton-Nebraska game proves basketball is catching up to volleyball
It’s the Ladies’ State. Creighton and Nebraska women’s basketball teams tip off Tuesday at Sokol Arena. And the two programs offer the chance for the kind of competitive thriller that the men’s series rarely delivers. Creighton is ranked No. 20, Nebraska comes in at No. 22....
North Platte Telegraph
South Platte, Holdrege capture titles at One-Act
South Platte High School won the blue bracket and Holdrege won the gold bracket at the Line 634 One-Act Invitational, “The play’s the thing,” at North Platte High School on Saturday. Fourteen schools from the area competed in the day-long event. Blue bracket. 1, "Digging Up the...
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Harper Murray on signing with Nebraska, and Cook's comparison to Jordan Larson
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Harper Murray had Saturday, Nov. 12, circled on her calendar for months. The timing lined up perfectly for the nation’s No. 1 volleyball recruit out of Ann Arbor Skyline. National Signing Day on Nov. 9 and then three days later, her first chance to represent Nebraska as a signee, rather than just a commit, when NU’s football team made the trek to her hometown to play Michigan.
gothenburgleader.com
Nebraska Church Guys Coming to Dawson County
Written above the door leading into Ron Sack’s den is the quote, “When a person dies, a library is lost.” He uses that quote as inspiration. The quote is based on an old African proverb, but Sack heard it again while visiting with historian Alex Meyer of Snyder.
North Platte Telegraph
Birth announcements, Nov. 12
Shawn and Kayte Robinson of Valentine are the parents of a daughter, Dealia Marie, born Nov. 8, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Rusty and Marsha Osburn of Cody and Jim and Anita Robinson of Nenzel. CHRISTOPHER THOMAS MOSER. Luke and Tygh Moser of Valentine are the parents...
North Platte Telegraph
From ball girls to state champions, Marian's Maddia and Rylinn Groff gear up for next chapter
Maddia and Rylinn Groff have been around the game of softball for a long time. From bat girls during Omaha Marian's 2015 state title run to a state championship of their own, the Groff sisters' softball world has come full circle. They both signed to Southern Illinois on Wednesday to...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
North Platte Telegraph
Two early SEC battles highlight 2023 Nebraska baseball schedule
Two shots at a pair of SEC superpowers and 14 home games in March highlight the Nebraska baseball schedule that the program released Monday. The long-awaited 55-game slate includes meetings with five teams that reached last season’s NCAA tournament, including defending College World Series champion Mississippi. The Huskers will also face Vanderbilt, San Diego, Michigan and Maryland – adding up to 11 total contests – among their most difficult projected opponents.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska volleyball drops in poll with two weeks left in regular season
A third loss this season dropped the Nebraska volleyball team to No. 6 in the new AVCA poll released on Monday. Nebraska lost in four sets at Ohio State on Sunday in a top-10 matchup, with the home team winning each time in the season series. Ohio State got bumped...
North Platte Telegraph
Health Matters: High-tech simulators let Nebraska health professionals hone their skills
OMAHA -- When a cardiologist wanted to work with a manufacturer to develop and test a new type of stent for large heart arteries, a team of visualization experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center's high-tech simulation center created a 3D model of an artery. After the so-called Megatron...
Nebraska Basketball: Sam Griesel already emerging as leader
One of the big mantras over the offseason for the Nebraska basketball team is that this year was going to be different. This year, the team was going to play like a team rather a bunch of different parts. After two games, the jury is still out on whether that...
klin.com
Volleyball: No. 4 Nebraska at No. 6 Ohio State Today
Control of the Big Ten Conference is at state this afternoon. The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team is in Columbus, Ohio, to face No. 6 Ohio State today. The Huskers won the first meeting this season in five sets. Nebraska is 22-2 on the season and 14-1 in Big Ten...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska women's basketball remains at No. 22 in latest AP poll
After two opening-week blowout wins, the Nebraska women's basketball team held steady at No. 22 in this week's Associated Press rankings. The Huskers, who play at No. 20 Creighton Tuesday evening, defeated UNO 100-36 and Houston Christian 79-48 in first week of the season. NU is one of six Big...
North Platte Telegraph
Quarterback situation remains unchanged on Nebraska depth chart
Those searching for clarity on Nebraska's quarterback situation won't find it in this week's depth chart release. Nebraska still lists junior Casey Thompson as the starting quarterback, with Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers behind him as co-backups. All three players are dinged up to a certain degree, with Thompson having...
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: The next Nebraska coach must teach this old program how to win again
They came from all parts. Lincoln. Omaha. Grand Island. Every direction. They jammed the roads and honked their horns as they made this impromptu pilgrimage to the Lincoln Airport. The cars were backed up at least a mile to the Highway 34 junction. They were there, on a Saturday night,...
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE
Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
North Platte Telegraph
A closer look at why the Huskers struggled running the ball vs. Michigan
In the buildup to Nebraska’s game at Michigan, interim head coach Mickey Joseph repeatedly emphasized that the Huskers would need to lean on their run game. That sentiment was understandable considering Nebraska was again without starting quarterback Casey Thompson. Establishing the run on Saturday was easier said than done...
fox42kptm.com
Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
Huskers Harness Huskies in 79-48 Victory
No. 22 Nebraska women's basketball is 2-0 with a date at No. 21 Creighton next
Corn Nation
At This Point Nebraska Is Asking Mickey Joseph to Perform Miracles
It happens almost every season. The starting quarterback gets hurt and a football team has no choice but to rely on the backup quarterback. It also happens that the backup quarterback gets injured and that same team then has to rely on the third string quarterback. This doesn’t happen as often, but it does happen.
