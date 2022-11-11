ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
news4sanantonio.com

After five shootings in 24 hours some are looking for solutions to stop violence

SAN ANTONIO — Five shootings in 24 hours rounded out a violent night in San Antonio. It's all led to safety concerns for you and your family. Well, they're looking to help in a number of ways. The bottom line is they're surprised by the number of shootings but not necessarily surprised they happened. The violent streak has caught the attention of the Alamo City.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Two people hospitalized after drive-by shooting on the Northwest side

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two people hospitalized. Police were dispatched to the 5600 block of Babcock Road at around 4:24 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon police arrival, they found a shooting victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The security on the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Missing elderly San Antonio man found safe, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help looking for a missing man. Michael “Mike” Clede, 74-years-old, was last seen on October 28th at the 100 block of Dallas Street. Police say he has a medical condition and is in need of a doctor’s attention. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing, but he wears glasses.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

City council to hold special meeting on Councilman Perry

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio City Council has called a special meeting on Monday for District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry. The agenda reads that it's the city council's decision to issue a vote of no confidence calling on Perry to resign. It was just yesterday he turned himself in on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested for shooting neighbor's son in the face, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is now behind bars, accused of shooting his neighbor's son in the face with a shotgun. 48-year-old Eutimio Antonio Gonzales was taken into custody Friday morning. Investigators say it started with an argument on Price Avenue on the Southwest Side. According to an arrest...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Search for missing man continues 7 years later, Help Us Find: Jordan Green

SAN ANTONIO -- 7 years later and there's still no sign of missing man Jordan Green. "All I want is to bring my child back home, " said Jennifer Green, Jordan's mom. Jordan was 23 years old when he went missing in November of 2015. Jennifer Green says everyday it’s like a little piece of me that disappears.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

The Pearl charges for parking to update amenities

On November 1, the Historic Pearl began to charge for all parking around the popular outdoor complex. The response was met with some questions on social media. News 4/Fox 29 reached out to the Pearl main office about the new changes. The Pearl replied,. "Recent parking updates at Pearl reflect...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Take Flight Hot Chicken in San Antonio

Craving a Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich but stuck here in San Antonio? No problem. Take Flight Hot Chicken has opened up a ghost kitchen here in town and they are ready to satisfy your craving. Take Flight Hot Chicken. 5826 Hawk Springs. San Antonio, Texas 78249. Facebook: @takeflightsatx. Instagram: @takeflightsatx.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

IED survivor completes 11-day fundraiser walk, traveling over 200 miles

SAN ANTONIO – An eleven-day walk concluded Friday, as veteran and I.E.D. survivor Nick Perales arrived in San Antonio. Corporal Perales set out from Houston on foot a week and a half ago and has walked more than 200 miles with a 50-pound rucksack. His mission is to raise both money and awareness for wounded veterans.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

The Save a Leg, Save a Life Foundation

It's an event helping families with diabetes. Dr. Heather Aguirre and Dr. Desmond Bell join us with more on "Save a leg, Save a life." San Antonio community screening and educational event. Saturday, 8am – 4pm. La Trinidad United Methodist Church. FREE EVENT. (888) 772-5725.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

