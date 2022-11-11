Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Louisiana Mother Kidnapped In Front Of Her Children. Where Is Tabitha Queen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBastrop, LA
Hardin-Simmons Selected For NCAA Football PlayoffsHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now openAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Off-duty Von Ormy Police officer hit by alleged drunk driver outside Cowboys Dance Hall
SAN ANTONIO - An off-duty Von Ormy Police officer is recovering after being hit by an alleged drunk driver. The incident happened just after 1:30 a.m. Monday outside Cowboys Dance Hall off Northeast Loop 410 near Interstate 35. Police said the accident started when a woman was asked to leave...
news4sanantonio.com
After five shootings in 24 hours some are looking for solutions to stop violence
SAN ANTONIO — Five shootings in 24 hours rounded out a violent night in San Antonio. It's all led to safety concerns for you and your family. Well, they're looking to help in a number of ways. The bottom line is they're surprised by the number of shootings but not necessarily surprised they happened. The violent streak has caught the attention of the Alamo City.
news4sanantonio.com
Two people hospitalized after drive-by shooting on the Northwest side
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two people hospitalized. Police were dispatched to the 5600 block of Babcock Road at around 4:24 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon police arrival, they found a shooting victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The security on the...
news4sanantonio.com
Man is dead and his wife in critical condition after they were shot from their vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead, and his wife is in critical condition after they were shot from their vehicle when visiting family. Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Randall Avenue at around 2:37 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, a husband and...
news4sanantonio.com
Slick roads cause woman to lose control, crash motorcycle on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - Slick roads were to blame for a motorcycle accident late Sunday night on the Northwest Side. The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. along Interstate 10 near North Loop 1604 East. Police said a woman on a motorcycle lost control and went over a metal guiderail. She fell...
news4sanantonio.com
Man in critical condition after he was found on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after police found him with several gunshot wounds laying on the sidewalk near a Southside apartment complex. The incident happened at the 800 block of Rayburn Drive at around 2:24 a.m. Police say they discovered a man in his mid...
news4sanantonio.com
Missing elderly San Antonio man found safe, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help looking for a missing man. Michael “Mike” Clede, 74-years-old, was last seen on October 28th at the 100 block of Dallas Street. Police say he has a medical condition and is in need of a doctor’s attention. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing, but he wears glasses.
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Suspect wanted after fatally shooting another man in the head
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a suspect who shot a man in the head following an argument. The incident happened on Dec. 14, 2021, on Cincinnati Avenue, towards the Northwest Side of town. Police say the victim of the shooting was huddled with a group...
news4sanantonio.com
13-year-old boy in critical condition after he was accidentally shot by family member
SAN ANTONIO – A 13-year-old is in critical condition after police say he was accidentally shot by an older family member. Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Rayburn Drive at around 3:12 p.m. Upon police arrival, they found the 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in the...
news4sanantonio.com
City council to hold special meeting on Councilman Perry
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio City Council has called a special meeting on Monday for District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry. The agenda reads that it's the city council's decision to issue a vote of no confidence calling on Perry to resign. It was just yesterday he turned himself in on...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested for shooting neighbor's son in the face, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is now behind bars, accused of shooting his neighbor's son in the face with a shotgun. 48-year-old Eutimio Antonio Gonzales was taken into custody Friday morning. Investigators say it started with an argument on Price Avenue on the Southwest Side. According to an arrest...
news4sanantonio.com
Search for missing man continues 7 years later, Help Us Find: Jordan Green
SAN ANTONIO -- 7 years later and there's still no sign of missing man Jordan Green. "All I want is to bring my child back home, " said Jennifer Green, Jordan's mom. Jordan was 23 years old when he went missing in November of 2015. Jennifer Green says everyday it’s like a little piece of me that disappears.
news4sanantonio.com
A family was quick to evacuate after a fire erupted at their Northside home
SAN ANTONIO – A family was able to quickly evacuate their Northside home after a fire erupted overnight. Firefighters were dispatched to the 3300 block of Cadbury Street at around 2:57 a.m. for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the...
news4sanantonio.com
The Pearl charges for parking to update amenities
On November 1, the Historic Pearl began to charge for all parking around the popular outdoor complex. The response was met with some questions on social media. News 4/Fox 29 reached out to the Pearl main office about the new changes. The Pearl replied,. "Recent parking updates at Pearl reflect...
news4sanantonio.com
Over $22 million from Uvalde Together We Rise Fund to be dispersed Monday
UVALDE, Texas - Six months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers, funds are set to be distributed to help those still dealing with the pain of that fateful day back in May. The Uvalde Together We Rise Fund...
news4sanantonio.com
Take Flight Hot Chicken in San Antonio
Craving a Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich but stuck here in San Antonio? No problem. Take Flight Hot Chicken has opened up a ghost kitchen here in town and they are ready to satisfy your craving. Take Flight Hot Chicken. 5826 Hawk Springs. San Antonio, Texas 78249. Facebook: @takeflightsatx. Instagram: @takeflightsatx.
news4sanantonio.com
Children's Hospital of SA look to fill nursing positions at Wednesday's hiring event
SAN ANTONIO - The Children's Hospital of San Antonio is looking to fill several full time and part time nursing positions. They are hosting an in-person hiring event from 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday at The Cove at 606 West Cypress St. Candidates will have the opportunity to meet and speak...
news4sanantonio.com
Holiday family photos by Elizabeth Homan
With the Holidays quickly approaching, it's time to plan your Christmas family photos. We introduce you to local photographers in the area.
news4sanantonio.com
IED survivor completes 11-day fundraiser walk, traveling over 200 miles
SAN ANTONIO – An eleven-day walk concluded Friday, as veteran and I.E.D. survivor Nick Perales arrived in San Antonio. Corporal Perales set out from Houston on foot a week and a half ago and has walked more than 200 miles with a 50-pound rucksack. His mission is to raise both money and awareness for wounded veterans.
news4sanantonio.com
The Save a Leg, Save a Life Foundation
It's an event helping families with diabetes. Dr. Heather Aguirre and Dr. Desmond Bell join us with more on "Save a leg, Save a life." San Antonio community screening and educational event. Saturday, 8am – 4pm. La Trinidad United Methodist Church. FREE EVENT. (888) 772-5725.
Comments / 0