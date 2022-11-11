Read full article on original website
Margot Robbie says her ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ spinoff isn’t happening
It’s not a pirate’s life for Margot Robbie after all. The Oscar nominee said the “Pirates of the Caribbean” spinoff in which she was set to star has been canceled. Robbie said work had stopped on the planned “Pirates” film because Disney didn’t want to move forward with it, according to her Vanity Fair cover story. She’d been working on the film with writer Christina Hodson, who penned the script for Robbie’s Harley Quinn flick, “Birds of Prey.”
This Guy Pretended To Be A Food Critic To See If Waitstaff Would Treat Him Differently, And The Experience Was "Amazing"
"I whipped out the notebook," foodie Josh Slavin said. "Pretty early on, the waitstaff took note.... I see the waiters chatting a little bit back and forth and then a notice a big shift..."
King Charles III celebrates first birthday as monarch with new photo
King Charles III is celebrating his first birthday on the British throne with a new photograph and a new role as Ranger of Windsor Great Park. Released on Monday, his 74th birthday, the photograph marks Charles’ appointment as Ranger. The photo shows the monarch leaning against an ancient oak...
Meet ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter’s Children, Including His Transgender Son
John Ritter, known for his role in the sitcom Three’s Company, was married to his ex-wife, Nancy Morgan, for 19 years, and they had three children: Jason, Carly, and Tyler. In 1999, he wedded Amy Yasbeck, and they had a girl, Stella Ritter. Sadly four years later in 2003, he collapsed while on set at 8 Simple Rules and was rushed to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with aortic dissection, leading to his death a few hours later at 54.
‘Dancing With the Stars’: Len Goodman Announces Season 31 Will Be His Last As Judge
The grand pooh bah is leaving the ballroom. Len Goodman announced Monday that season 31 of Dancing with the Stars will be his last. Goodman has been on the show since 2005. “It’s been a huge pleasure to be a huge part of such a wonderful show,” Goodman said, who added he wants to spend more time with his grandchildren. “I cannot thank you enough, the DWTS family. It has been such a wonderful experience for me. I’m looking forward to next week’s finale. I’m sure it’s going to be absolutely brilliant.” More to come… More from DeadlineJennifer Siebel Newsom Details Alleged Rape By Harvey Weinstein To Courtroom; Defense Focuses On Gavin Newsom's Career & Ex-Mogul's Political Contributions - Update'White Noise' Cinematographer Lol Crawley On Expanding Noah Baumbach's Cinematic Methods & Creating "Optical Illusions" For The Film's Sequences -- Camerimage How 'Wakanda Forever' $100M+ Promo Partner Campaign Fueled A November-Record $181M+ OpeningBest of DeadlineMovies With Lowest Budgets To Earn $1 Million, From ‘Clerks’ And ‘The Blair Witch Project' To ‘Eraserhead’ & More - Photo GalleryShelley Duvall Career In Film Gallery: From ‘The Shining’, ‘Three Women’, ‘Annie Hall’ & MoreJerry Lee Lewis: A Career In Photos Gallery
The "All American" Cast Read Your Filthy Thirst Tweets, And I Apologize In Advance To Their Parents
You asked and we delivered: The All American cast read your dirty tweets, and let's just say they were not prepared!
Zoe Kazan Just Revealed That She's Welcomed Her Second Child With Paul Dano, Just Weeks After We Learned She Was Pregnant
Zoe dropped the news during an interview, which is exactly how she revealed her initial pregnancy news too.
These 31 Fan Reactions To The New "White Lotus" Episode Are As Funny As They Are Spot On
"At this point all the dead bodies in that beach better be every male character at that hotel."
