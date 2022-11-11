Read full article on original website
There's Something Flat About Kansas & KCSheeraz QurbanKansas City, MO
Stunning eye-catching design nicknamed 'The Pink House' built in 1922 is listed as a historic homeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
109 year old building that housed the Liquid Carbonic Company that made and sold soda fountains was repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
What was known as the 'Maine Apartment Building' in 1901 is 121 years old and needs to be repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 'Palace Clothing Company Building' constructed in 1924 was a large specialty clothing store for men and boysCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Liquid Carbonic Company Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Ams0122, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic building of Liquid Carbonic Company in Kansas City, Missouri was built in 1913 which means the building is 109 years old. This company manufactured soda fountains. In 1994, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Missouri’s Gravity Hill Where You’ll Mysteriously Coast Backwards
There might be something scientific to explain this phenomenon, but I have yet to hear it. It's a place in Missouri known as Gravity Hill where your vehicle will mysteriously coast backwards...uphill. I've visited the legend of Gravity Hill near Freeman, Missouri before, but there's a new video (or at...
A new remote job offer turned out to be a scam for KCK woman
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A recent college graduate has a warning for others after she thought she secured a new job. She got scammed instead. Miranda Owens said it happened when she interviewed for a job at the end of last month. Now, she owes nearly $5,000 to her...
Country Club Plaza welcomes new retailers as nationwide vacancy rates decline
The iconic County Club Plaza is getting ready to celebrate a huge milestone — 100 years — with plans for the future.
Kansas City's candle scene is heating up. These are some of the best shops in town
Do you smell that? Fall is in the air. It is officially sweater weather. Now is the time to enjoy falling leaves, apple cider and bonfires before Kansas City turns into a freezer for the winter. Another thing you may want to add to your list: candles. Just in case...
Historic Kansas City Water Department building constructed in 1904 is now office space and a brewery
Kansas City Water Department building.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1904, the Kansas City Water Department was constructed. In 1994, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Need grows at Shelter KC as temperatures drop
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As temperatures dip dangerously low, the homeless community is among the most vulnerable. Shelter KC, a rescue mission aimed at serving the homeless community, is seeing more people who need help. “You already have people who are already in crisis. Add the cold and that's...
Missouri forced Kansas City to increase KCPD spending. Locals say it’s time to end state control
In last Tuesday's midterm elections, Missouri voters passed a statewide ballot measure that will require Kansas City to increase its minimum funding to the Kansas City Police Department. But voters in the Kansas City portion of Jackson County overwhelmingly rejected the amendment by 61%. That local repudiation of Amendment 4...
Missouri Water Ride Set a World Record then Closed after Tragedy
When it opened, this Missouri water park set a world record. Sadly, that joy would cease years later when it closed after a tragedy that took the life of a young boy. What was known as Schlitterbahn Waterpark Kansas City broke ground in September of 2007. The Wikipedia page recalls that it featured "12 water attractions, 3 restaurants, and 2 shops". One of those rides that was added years later was Verruckt at Schlitterbahn which in German means "insane" which opened in 2014. It was confirmed to set a world record for the world's tallest waterslide.
‘Tulsa King’: Terence Winter Says Kansas City Didn’t Feel ‘Remote Enough’ for the Show’s Setting
Terence Winter decided Taylor Sheridan's new mob drama needed a more remote setting, and the name 'Tulsa King' was born.
5 winter-friendly activities in Kansas City
Kansas City, Mo. - With temperatures falling and winter fast approaching, many Kansas City residents and visitors are looking for more winter-friendly activities to help occupy their free time while staying warm during the colder months of the year.
Kansas City charter school directed to close temporarily amid safety concerns
A Kansas City charter school is being warned to address safety concerns or potentially be shut down. The Missouri Charter Public School Commission sent a Letter of Concern to the leadership of Hogan Preparatory Academy in Kansas City, Missouri, directing them not to allow high school students on campus between now and Nov. 28.
The Mutual Ice Company Building supplied ice throughout Kansas City from 1907 to 1939
Mutual Ice Company Building.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. This building is known as the Mutual Ice Company Building and it's located at 4142-4144 Pennsylvania Avenue in the Westport area in Kansas City, Missouri. It was built in 1907.
Mad for mushrooms? These Kansas City hunters know exactly where to look this fall
The air is cool and autumn leaves are crunching underfoot. The forest is thick with oak, paw paw, and persimmon trees on Hidden Valley Park trail, a four-mile dirt track in north Kansas City. It’s popular spot for mountain bikers but Alix Daniel and Cydney Ross are here to hunt...
Dominic Biscari’s wild, deadly ride is going to cost Kansas City millions of dollars
Step by step and day by day, the Dominic Biscari case is becoming the city of Kansas City’s worst nightmare. The Kansas City Star reported today that survivors of three people killed in a horrible fire-truck crash last Dec. 15 have filed a lawsuit contending that the city is liable for an arbitration award of $32.4 million that a Jackson County Circuit Court judge approved on Nov. 1.
Kansas City’s Rockhill Grille now open in Leawood
The Rockhill Grille neighbors women’s clothing store Evereve on the east side of the shopping center. The space now occupied by the Rockhill Grille previously housed Spanish restaurant La Bodega. The Rockhill Grille in Leawood is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. What’s on the...
New Cannabis entertainment district being developed in KC Metro area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - One day after voters legalized recreational marijuana in Missouri, a hospitality group announced a new entertainment district project in the Kansas City metro area that will include spaces to freely smoke cannabis. Besa Hospitality Group, out of Gladstone, Mo., announced on Wednesday, Nov. 9, that...
Kansas City police share tips to stay safe while exercising outside
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Exercising is good for your physical and mental health. But sometimes working out can leave us in a vulnerable position, especially if you're out by yourself. Before you hit the trail this weekend, KMBC 9 Investigates shares some ideas to make sure you stay safe.
2022 Veterans Day deals, discounts around Kansas City metro
In honor of Veterans Day, businesses around Kansas City are offering deals and discounts to past and present military members.
Enjoy A Holiday Cocktail High Above Kansas City This Christmas
There was a time when rotating restaurants high atop downtown hotels were a thing. In Kansas City, it was Skies, the rotating restaurant at the top of the then-Hyatt Regency Kansas City. The iconic hotel in the Crown Center Complex. It closed ten years ago, but this holiday season you can experience the view from Skies once again as a winter wonderland-themed pop-up bar.
