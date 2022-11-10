Your professor’s eyes dart across the room. You know what’s coming. She will call a name and pose a question. If it’s you, this is your time to shine – or stumble. In management, you’re always in the spotlight. You have to ready-and-able at any moment. You can’t fall back on prepared statements, either. Instead, you’re expected to make clear, credible, and compelling arguments. Chances are, someone will challenge you too. That’s why business professors put students on the spot with the cold call. Call it a test of your preparation and commitment. Not knowing when or what, the cold call checks your ability to think on your feet. Even more, it harnesses the community’s collective experiences. By bringing every voice into the arena, everyone contributes and everyone matters. You can’t hide. Sooner or later, you have to step up. When you do, you’d better add value.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO