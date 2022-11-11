Read full article on original website
Related
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Global heating threshold at risk, climate leader warns
Equilibrium is a newsletter from The Hill that tracks the growing global battle over the future of sustainability. Sign up in the box below or online here to receive a copy each week. The possibility of keeping global heating under a key 1.5-degree-Celsius threshold may be under threat, a global...
Global population will reach 8 billion Tuesday in historic milestone for humanity, UN projects
The milestone will be reached 11 years after the planet hit 7 billion people. It may be a while before we get another billion.
Comments / 0