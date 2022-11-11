Read full article on original website
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
Mayors Monday: Wausau’s Katie Rosenberg
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg says the city has set yet another completion deadline for the new drinking water treatment plant. The goal is now to have water flowing out of the facility before the end of the year after numerous delays including the most recent setback which involved some equipment malfunctions for the new facility. Rosenberg says it has been a frustrating process for everyone, especially as the city continues to deal with PFAS in its drinking water. “There are some mechanical things that the contractor is working through. [That led to] a quick meeting to make sure we are all on the same page and the same terms,” said Rosenberg. “We gave Miron (the contractor) 30 days to get everything that needs to be done, and we expect that to happen.”
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: America’s energy bill from the COVID-19 pandemic
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES comes from the brilliant research of an associate engineering professor at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Warren Vaz figured out that America saw some big energy savings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Factories were shut down. People weren’t driving to work. Trucks weren’t carrying as much merchandise to stores.
Appleton, other cities pass advisory marijuana referendums
Gov. Evers: Education, tax cuts, shared revenue are priorities in 2nd term. A school in Oshkosh was one of the governor's first stops after winning Tuesday's election. A military Black Hawk helicopter landed and a brigadier general spoke at Shawano Community Middle School. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The electric bill for...
Business of the Week: The Garage
Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
‘There’s a deer in my office!’: Buck causes commotion & chaos at Wisconsin school
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WFRV) – A deer caused some damage to a school in central Wisconsin after jumping through an office window. Pacelli Catholic Schools posted on its Facebook about an incident where a deer crashed through an office window. A school official tells Local 5 that there were two employees in the office at the time.
Fire in Green Lake County leaves residence a ‘total loss’, cause unknown at this time
KINGSTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A residence in Green Lake County is a ‘total loss’ after authorities put out a fire, and stayed on scene for nearly five hours. The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office released information about a house fire that happened on November 13. Around 7:20 p.m. authorities received a call regarding a structure fire at 115 Park Street in the Village of Kingston.
Local Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here are the latest election results for the 2022 Mid-Term for Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of Central Wisconsin:. All results are unofficial until later canvassed. Races called by major outlets such as the Associated Press will be indicated as such. Last update: 12:45...
Family turns barn into event venue
Farming has been Dan and Ruth Boerst’s livelihood for many years. The family farm’s barn is still standing on Bear Lake Road in the town of Royalton, but now has a different use. “We farm by Manawa,” said Ruth, who grew up on the farm. “We own 350...
Miron fires back at Wausau DPW, but city blames contractor again for delays
One day after the Wausau City Council approved an adjusted timeline for its drinking water treatment facility, a city department again blamed the contractor for the delay, while acknowledgment company discussions are “productive.”. “None of the milestone completion dates were met throughout the project creating delays in startup and...
Stevens Point Council President Announces Run for Mayor
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Stevens Point District 5 Alder and City Council President Meleesa Johnson has launched a campaign for Mayor. In a statement on her campaign website, Johnson said “I have spent the last year doing a lot of soul-searching about taking this step.” She added that her push to run came after a conversation with a family friend who told her that they planned to build a life somewhere outside Stevens Point because they didn’t feel there was a place for them in the city.
Residents, supervisors push back against replacing Marathon county’s pregnancy program with those offered by ‘religious’ org
Several residents and Marathon County supervisors on Wednesday pushed back against what they said was an attempt by an unaccredited agency to assume some of the services offered by the Health Department’s pregnancy and reproductive health related programs. They also opposed reducing the funding for the program, Nurse Family...
Appleton family searching for kidney donor for son
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -An Appleton family is looking for a miracle, in the form of a kidney donor for their 2-year-old son. Looking at 2-year-old Arlo Lesatz you’d never know he spends eight hours a night, hooked up to machines that help to keep him alive. According to his...
Charges recommended for two teens in Pulaski bonfire incident
Charges have been forwarded for review against two teenagers involved in the Pulaski bonfire incident that occurred in October.
Valley Transit Seeks Feedback from Public Amid New Project
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Valley Transit will be hosting an event to showcase the proposed plan for the new Downtown Appleton Transit Center on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 3 – 5:30 p.m. at the Transit Center, located at 100 E. Washington Street in Appleton. The purpose of this...
Name released in fatal Portage County SUV crash
Police have identified the man who died in a Portage County SUV crash as 51-year-old Richard Wurzinger, of Bancroft. The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 5 on Forest Drive in the town of Plover. Deputies responded to the scene and discovered an SUV that struck a tree in the north ditch.
Marshfield Children’s Hospital helps girl battling auto-immune disease
Marshfield, Wis. (WSAW) - Every year, resilient children from northern and central Wisconsin beat the odds at Marshfield Children’s Hospital. The hospital is one of just three Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in the state. That’s where CMN Hospital’s miracle kid Briley Erdmann fought off a serious auto-immune disease...
BBB warns people not to fall for fake USPS text message scam
DALTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A phishing scam is circulating around southern Wisconsin in the form of a text message pretending to come from the USPS. Fourteen people reached out to the Southwest Wisconsin Better Business Bureau to report a text message scam pretending to be the United States Postal Services asking people to pay a $3 fee.
City wins ‘pass-through’ grant for former convent project
Stevens Point has won a grant to help facilitate the redevelopment of the former St. Joseph Convent. The city applied for an I...
