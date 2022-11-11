Read full article on original website
Related
whbc.com
Two Children Dead in Seperate Area Accidents
PORT WASHINGTON and MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two fatal accidents where children were the victims. A 5-year-old boy from the Dayton area was killed in an accident in southern Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The state patrol says Elijah Ellis suffered head injuries when his father’s SUV...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters respond to Sofidel in Circleville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple fire crews have responded to the Sofidel facility along Route 23 in Circleville. According to initial reports, smoke was seen coming from the converting warehouse at the facility. There is no word at this time about the seriousness of the fire. Additional assistance was...
WHIZ
Deer Causes Accident in Coshocton Co.
A deer caused an injury accident in Coshocton County Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said around 2:30pm they were called to the 16000 block of State Route 16 in Franklin Township. When authorities arrived they found that 52-year-old Kina Morris of West Lafayette was traveling west on State Route...
WHIZ
Pine Street Closure
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville has closed a section of Pine Street from Grove Avenue to Merrick Avenue to repair the roadway damage from the recent water main break. This closure is expected to continue thru Friday, November 18. Detour signs are posted. If you have any questions, please...
Unusual Ohio deer crash causes injuries
A crash that occurred in Ohio caused some injuries on Sunday. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. The office says at the scene they found that Kina Morris, 52 years old from West Lafayette, […]
WHIZ
Zanesville Trooper of the Year
ZANESVILLE, Ohio-– The Zanesville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has named Trooper Jordan Butler as its 2022 Trooper of the Year. According to Sgt. Jeffrey Jirles, “Trooper Butler exemplifies what it means to be a State Trooper and a leader among his peers.”. Trooper Butler is...
WTAP
Vehicle caught on fire on Interstate 77
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 77 just south of the bridge to Marietta was called in around 3:45 P.M. on Sunday, according to 911 dispatchers. Williamstown Fire Department responded to the call, and officials say the fire has been put out. Williamstown Police and the Sheriff’s...
WTAP
Structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A call came in of a structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane around 12 AM Saturday. What has been released to us at this point, is a call came into the 911 dispatch center of a garage fire. The fire was on the...
WHIZ
Morgantown Man Killed in Accident
The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash that took place Friday night in Noble Township in Noble County. The Patrol said 52-year-old Joseph Weeder of Morgantown, West Virginia was driving east on State Route 340 just before 10:30pm when he failed to stop at the intersection of State Route 340 and State Route 821.
WHIZ
Semi Accident on I-70
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a semi accident on Interstate 70. The accident took place before 2pm between the Adamsville and Airport Exit. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said that one semi is on its side and may be leaking. Jadwin said the eastbound passing lane...
WHIZ
Cambridge man charged in shooting incident
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–A Cambridge man is facing charges in connection to a shooting incident in Coshocton County. Authorities said 43-year-old Thomas M. Hains was formally charged Monday with Felonious Assault, a 2nd degree felony. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported that shortly after midnight on Friday, November 11, they...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Hit and Run at Circleville Fire Department
Circleville – A BOLO (Be on the Lookout) has been pushed to all Pickaway law enforcement looking for a vehicle that hit a Circleville Fire truck and left the scene. According to early reports around 12:15 pm a red (maroon) jeep Cherokee was heading Northbound on North Court street after losing control and striking Ladder 1 (Circlevilles ladder truck) and took off.
5-year-old killed in Tuscarawas County crash
A 5-year-old boy has died after a two-vehicle crash in Tuscarawas County on Saturday.
WHIZ
Missing Zanesville Man Located
The Zanesville Police Department has cancelled the alert for a missing man. 39-year-old Jeremy Clapper was located and is fine according to Det. Sgt. Phil Michel. Clapper was reported missing on November 5. Tagged Jeremy Clapper missing man. Post navigation. Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family...
Ohio woman scammed by fake Chiweenie rescue on Facebook
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– At the end of August, Kristy Robinson began the online search for a new four-legged friend to add to the family. “We have a Chiweenie now, his name’s Rocky, and my kids decided that he needed a friend,” said Robinson. “So, I’d been searching for a puppy and found, came across this […]
WTAP
Car swept away and stuck in rushing water
DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - A car was swept away and trapped in the high, rushing water on Little Stillwell Road in Davisville Friday evening. The driver who was trapped, got out safely, according to officials. According to 911 operators, the call came in just before 6 o’clock. Deputy Browning...
sciotopost.com
Ohio – Woman Injured After Deer Crashes Through Drivers Window and Out the Other Side
COSHOCTON – A woman was injured after a deer crash involving her vehicle on November 13n 2022. According to the Sheriff’s department on November 13th, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was found that Kina Morris (52 y.o. from West Lafayette) was traveling eastbound on S.R. 16 in her 2010 Honda when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle. The deer went through the driver’s side window and exited through the passenger side window.
WHIZ
Muskingum County to be Awarded Disaster Relief Funding
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Ohio has a State Disaster Relief Program that can be implemented to aid localities financially after they have been affected by severe weather. Governor Mike Dewine recently authorized the use of the program that will release funds for damage accrued from a weather event that occurred between May 6, and May 8, earlier this year in Muskingum County.
WHIZ
Prosperity Emerged from Zanesville Upbringing
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The funeral for a prominent African-American businessman and corporate leader was held today at the Wings of Hope Tabernacle on Lee Street. Eric Peterson was born here in 1952 before earning a Business degree at Ohio University, achieving certificates at Northwestern, Stanford and Harvard Universities, then inspiring his children and everyone he would go on to meet.
WHIZ
Water Main Break on Pine Street
The City of Zanesville is working to repair a major water main break. The water department said a 12-inch main broke on the lower end of Pine Street. As a result water service has been shut down to Echo Avenue to Clay Street. Officials said that once water service returns...
Comments / 4