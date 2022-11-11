At least six people were injured Saturday night after a driver drove through a barricade and into a crowd people at a street carnival in South Los Angeles. The crash took place near the 3830 block of Trinity Street. Authorities said that this was not a terrorist or targeted incident. CBSLA Reporter Lauren Pozen has learned that police attempted to pull over the suspect for a traffic stop. The suspect did not want to stop and eventually plowed through a barricade. The man then hit cars on the street and the six people, who fortunately only suffered minor injuries.The suspect then fled the scene and is still on the loose, though LAPD has detained a person of interest. While it's unclear the condition of the victims, the Los Angeles Fire Department has reported that at least six people were injured by the crash. The victims are described to be in the age of 15 to 40-years-old. All six were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to LAFD.The driver of the vehicle, a white SUV, is described as a male.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO