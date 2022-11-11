ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

More than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills seized in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A drug enforcement squad seized more than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills from a home in San Bernardino last week, according to officials. Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Gangs/Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop in the city of San Bernardino back on Nov. 10. According to officials, investigators found evidence during that traffic stop that led them to get a search warrant for a home in the 200 block of East 19th Street.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Animal remains found in vehicle during traffic stop in Palmdale

Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department's Palmdale Station deputies arrested a driver on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale on Friday.It's unclear at this moment if the driver was booked on any charges. An independent videographer told City News Service that the remains were from a goat.The type of animal that was found has not been confirmed to CBSLA at this moment. 
PALMDALE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella man accused of physically assaulting ex-girlfriend

A Coachella man was behind bars following a domestic disturbance call early Sunday morning. The Riverside County Sherriff's Department said the man physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend, and deputies responded around 1 a.m. at a neighborhood off Playa del Amor Street. Officials said the suspect threw full beer bottles at deputies. He was arrested and booked at The post Coachella man accused of physically assaulting ex-girlfriend appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
foxla.com

Riverside DA challenging dismissed criminal cases

Rich Lilya was injured when he was hit by an alleged DUI driver. His case was one of hundreds thrown out in Riverside County due to a shortage of available courtrooms.
vvng.com

2 suspects out on bail were arrested again on similar charges at the Mariposa Inn in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two suspects are back in jail after they were arrested for multiple weapons and drug charges at the Mariposa Inn. On October 5, 2022, while conducting proactive patrol, due to recent shootings, near the Green Spot Motel, Deputy Jones and Deputy Polar from the Victorville Police Department conducted a vehicle check and contacted Eric Sigler and Samantha Neal.
VICTORVILLE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Arrested in Connection With 74-Year-Old Neighbor's Death in Whittier

A man in his late 20s remains in custody in connection with the death of a 74-year-old neighbor in Whittier, sheriff's homicide detectives said Sunday. Detectives were sent to the 16100 block of Marlington Drive at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, according to Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
WHITTIER, CA
myleaderpaper.com

L.A. man arrested for alleged DWI at Six Flags

A 29-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he drove a car past a checkpoint of an employee-only parking lot at Six Flags, 4900 Six Flags Road, in Eureka and hit a curb. He allegedly had a blood-alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit, Eureka Police reported.
EUREKA, MO
HeySoCal

Riverside police probe nearly fatal fentanyl poisoning at high school

Riverside police Saturday were continuing an investigation into a near-fatal drug overdose involving a student at Arlington High School who collapsed on campus after consuming a pill containing fentanyl. “This investigation reinforces the ongoing collaborative efforts to educate our community, and more importantly our youth, about the dangerous consequences fentanyl...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Key News Network

2 Teens Shot, Possible Weapon Located

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two teenagers were found shot in the city of Lancaster Friday evening, Nov. 11. At approximately 7:05 p.m., a 911 dispatcher received a call regarding a shooting at the intersection of Avenue J and 12th Street West where responding Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster Station deputies discovered two teenagers with gunshot wounds.
LANCASTER, CA
etxview.com

Cold case ends in Fontana, 3 people arrested for murder

UPDATE: Detectives with Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. After several months, all investigative leads were exhausted, no suspects were arrested, and the investigation went cold. ORIGINAL: On Monday, November 18, 2019, at around 12:00 pm., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station got...
FONTANA, CA
HeySoCal

3rd suspect in Covina Halloween shooting surrenders at border

The third suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party in an unincorporated area bordering Covina that left two men dead turned himself in to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Otay Mesa border Thursday. Joel Garcia, 19, surrendered at approximately 11:35 a.m., according to the...
COVINA, CA
CBS LA

6 people hospitalized after driver rams through carnival barricade in South LA

At least six people were injured Saturday night after a driver drove through a barricade and into a crowd people at a street carnival in South Los Angeles. The crash took place near the 3830 block of Trinity Street. Authorities said that this was not a terrorist or targeted incident. CBSLA Reporter Lauren Pozen has learned that police attempted to pull over the suspect for a traffic stop. The suspect did not want to stop and eventually plowed through a barricade. The man then hit cars on the street and the six people, who fortunately only suffered minor injuries.The suspect then fled the scene and is still on the loose, though LAPD has detained a person of interest. While it's unclear the condition of the victims, the Los Angeles Fire Department has reported that at least six people were injured by the crash. The victims are described to be in the age of 15 to 40-years-old. All six were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to LAFD.The driver of the vehicle, a white SUV, is described as a male. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

3 suspects arrested after security cameras capture burglary in Thousand Oaks

Law enforcement agencies across Southern California are warning of a group of criminals believed to be responsible for a string of burglaries in several communities, including Thousand Oaks and Riverside.   “It just kind of struck…I have three guys in my backyard,” burglary victim James Fitzpatrick told KTLA’s Rick Chambers.   Fitzpatrick described the moment […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy