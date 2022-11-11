Read full article on original website
Local Career Technical Education students tour Silverwood construction siteThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast saysThe HD PostLos Angeles County, CA
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
Pro wrestling returns to Hesperia this SaturdayThe HD PostHesperia, CA
USPS Suspends Service In Riverside, California ImmediatelyBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
foxla.com
More than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills seized in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A drug enforcement squad seized more than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills from a home in San Bernardino last week, according to officials. Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Gangs/Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop in the city of San Bernardino back on Nov. 10. According to officials, investigators found evidence during that traffic stop that led them to get a search warrant for a home in the 200 block of East 19th Street.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Police Department continues to crack down on illegal drugs and firearms
The Fontana Police Department is continuing to crack down on illegal drugs and firearms. The Narcotics Unit transported 6 pallets of cocaine and methamphetamine to an undisclosed location to be destroyed, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Nov. 10. The street value of the narcotics was estimated at...
Animal remains found in vehicle during traffic stop in Palmdale
Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department's Palmdale Station deputies arrested a driver on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale on Friday.It's unclear at this moment if the driver was booked on any charges. An independent videographer told City News Service that the remains were from a goat.The type of animal that was found has not been confirmed to CBSLA at this moment.
KTLA.com
Ex-husband arrested in connection with disappearance and death of 25-year-old Simi Valley mother
Authorities with the Simi Valley Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection with the disappearance and death of 25-year-old Rachel Castillo. Castillo’s remains were discovered Sunday in a remote Antelope Valley location. Zarbab Ali, 25 of Hawthorne, was arrested Sunday afternoon at his parent’s home in...
Coachella man accused of physically assaulting ex-girlfriend
A Coachella man was behind bars following a domestic disturbance call early Sunday morning. The Riverside County Sherriff's Department said the man physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend, and deputies responded around 1 a.m. at a neighborhood off Playa del Amor Street. Officials said the suspect threw full beer bottles at deputies. He was arrested and booked at The post Coachella man accused of physically assaulting ex-girlfriend appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Riverside DA challenging dismissed criminal cases
Rich Lilya was injured when he was hit by an alleged DUI driver. His case was one of hundreds thrown out in Riverside County due to a shortage of available courtrooms.
Quality of life operations result in 15 arrests in Lake Elsinore
Fifteen people were arrested on suspicion of theft and various other charges following a quality of life operation in Lake Elsinore, authorities announced.
vvng.com
2 suspects out on bail were arrested again on similar charges at the Mariposa Inn in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two suspects are back in jail after they were arrested for multiple weapons and drug charges at the Mariposa Inn. On October 5, 2022, while conducting proactive patrol, due to recent shootings, near the Green Spot Motel, Deputy Jones and Deputy Polar from the Victorville Police Department conducted a vehicle check and contacted Eric Sigler and Samantha Neal.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Arrested in Connection With 74-Year-Old Neighbor's Death in Whittier
A man in his late 20s remains in custody in connection with the death of a 74-year-old neighbor in Whittier, sheriff's homicide detectives said Sunday. Detectives were sent to the 16100 block of Marlington Drive at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, according to Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
74-year-old man dies after being hit with bat by neighbor in Whittier dispute, authorities say
A 74-year-old Whittier man died after being hit with a bat during a dispute with a neighbor, authorities said.
myleaderpaper.com
L.A. man arrested for alleged DWI at Six Flags
A 29-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he drove a car past a checkpoint of an employee-only parking lot at Six Flags, 4900 Six Flags Road, in Eureka and hit a curb. He allegedly had a blood-alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit, Eureka Police reported.
Riverside police probe nearly fatal fentanyl poisoning at high school
Riverside police Saturday were continuing an investigation into a near-fatal drug overdose involving a student at Arlington High School who collapsed on campus after consuming a pill containing fentanyl. “This investigation reinforces the ongoing collaborative efforts to educate our community, and more importantly our youth, about the dangerous consequences fentanyl...
2 Teens Shot, Possible Weapon Located
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two teenagers were found shot in the city of Lancaster Friday evening, Nov. 11. At approximately 7:05 p.m., a 911 dispatcher received a call regarding a shooting at the intersection of Avenue J and 12th Street West where responding Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster Station deputies discovered two teenagers with gunshot wounds.
etxview.com
Cold case ends in Fontana, 3 people arrested for murder
UPDATE: Detectives with Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. After several months, all investigative leads were exhausted, no suspects were arrested, and the investigation went cold. ORIGINAL: On Monday, November 18, 2019, at around 12:00 pm., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station got...
3rd suspect in Covina Halloween shooting surrenders at border
The third suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party in an unincorporated area bordering Covina that left two men dead turned himself in to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Otay Mesa border Thursday. Joel Garcia, 19, surrendered at approximately 11:35 a.m., according to the...
6 people hospitalized after driver rams through carnival barricade in South LA
At least six people were injured Saturday night after a driver drove through a barricade and into a crowd people at a street carnival in South Los Angeles. The crash took place near the 3830 block of Trinity Street. Authorities said that this was not a terrorist or targeted incident. CBSLA Reporter Lauren Pozen has learned that police attempted to pull over the suspect for a traffic stop. The suspect did not want to stop and eventually plowed through a barricade. The man then hit cars on the street and the six people, who fortunately only suffered minor injuries.The suspect then fled the scene and is still on the loose, though LAPD has detained a person of interest. While it's unclear the condition of the victims, the Los Angeles Fire Department has reported that at least six people were injured by the crash. The victims are described to be in the age of 15 to 40-years-old. All six were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to LAFD.The driver of the vehicle, a white SUV, is described as a male.
Jailed Pursuit Suspect Has Several Arrests in LA, Riverside Counties
The man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles, rammed sheriff's and police cars and broke into a family's home during a wild, televised pursuit has a lengthy criminal history in Riverside and Los Angeles County, authorities said.
Possibly intoxicated man hangs on freeway ramp; police intervene
A pedestrian who appeared to be prepared to leap into freeway traffic Saturday in Riverside was detained by California Highway Patrol officers. The incident was reported at about 10:45 a.m. on the Van Buren Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway, according to the CHP. Witnesses saw the man...
3 suspects arrested after security cameras capture burglary in Thousand Oaks
Law enforcement agencies across Southern California are warning of a group of criminals believed to be responsible for a string of burglaries in several communities, including Thousand Oaks and Riverside. “It just kind of struck…I have three guys in my backyard,” burglary victim James Fitzpatrick told KTLA’s Rick Chambers. Fitzpatrick described the moment […]
Correctional deputy, daughter killed in Moreno Valley crash allegedly caused by drunk driver
A Riverside County corrections deputy and his 20-year-old daughter were killed in a head-on crash in Moreno Valley allegedly caused by a drunk driver, authorities say.
