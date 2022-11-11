ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Jayla Smith stomps out Herd with late 3-pointers

By VAL ELLIS Asst. Sports Editor
 4 days ago
Sophomore guard Jayla Smith hits a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter of Purdue's game against Marshall. Smith finished second in scoring for the Boilers with 16 points, putting her 1 point behind senior forward Caitlyn Harper. Todd McKechnie | Staff Photographer

With three minutes to go in the game, Jayla Smith hit two 3-pointers to cement the Boilers’ win in their season opener.

Purdue (1-0) defeated the Thundering Herd (0-1) 73-61 on Thursday night in Mackey Arena.

Smith, a sophomore guard, picked up 16 points during the game. Two of her three 3-pointers came late in the fourth quarter to help give the Boilers an 11-point lead with just over a minute to go.

Head coach Katie Gearlds touted Smith’s improvement in both defensive ability and maturity Tuesday before the game. The offseason effort paid early dividends as Smith picked up two steals throughout the game.

“Over the summer, I put in a lot of work,” Smith said. “Talking to coaches every day and my teammates, especially Jeanae, uplifted me. Now, I’ve just got to get in the game and do it.”

With eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, Purdue came within a point of losing the lead it held for the whole game. Senior guard Jeanae Terry scored on her first shot attempt of the game and followed it up with an assist to fifth-year forward Caityln Harper. The plays gave Purdue a 5-point cushion.

Terry tallied 10 assists and 10 rebounds during the game for a double-double, along with 5 points.

“The 10 assists and 10 rebounds is what my team needs from me,” Terry said. “That’s what I’m trying to do. Points will come for me, I’m not too worried about that.”

Harper led the team with 17 points on 6 for 11 shooting, as well as blocking four shots.

“She came out and scored 10 points early in the first quarter,” Gearlds said. “She hit a couple of 3s. I think late in the game she got tired a bit. I’ve got a good, strong feeling that she missed some shots that she’s going to make most nights.”

The team struggled offensively in the second quarter, picking up just 12 points on 4-14 shooting. The Boilers did better in the third but were unable to separate themselves from the Herd.

Neither team scored efficiently in the fourth quarter, with both Purdue and Marshall hitting less than 38% of their shots. The Boilers outscored the Herd 15-8 to help seal the game. The Herd were kept without a score in the final five minutes of the game.

One key to that was stopping Marshall guard Roshala Scott, who scored 20 points in the first three quarters, but was held scoreless in the fourth.

“My dumbass put Madison Layden on her,” Gearlds said when asked what helped team stopped Scott. “We were switching (defenders) and finally we told Madison, ‘Just stay on her, sit on her right hand, make her go left.’”’

Purdue’s next game comes against Murray State on Sunday at 2 p.m and will be broadcast on Big Ten Plus.

