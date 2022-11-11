Read full article on original website
Related
Cambodia's Hun Sen has COVID-19 at G-20 after hosting summit
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen says he has COVID-19 and is leaving the Group of 20 summit in Bali, just days after hosting many world leaders, including President Joe Biden, at another gathering in Phnom Penh
Russia under pressure as G20 tackles Ukraine war, soaring food prices
The United States and its allies on Tuesday heaped pressure on Russia to end the Ukraine war, using a G20 summit to pin painfully high global food and fuel prices squarely at President Vladimir Putin's door. US allies hope that argument finds favour with G20 nations that, while cautious about denouncing Russia, are deeply concerned about rising prices.
G20 summit 2022 live: Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy to address world leaders as crucial summit begins
World leaders meet in Bali with a packed agenda of events, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens to overshadow the summit.
Comments / 0