The San Francisco Police Department reported a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred at the first block of South Linden Avenue at around 11:40 p.m. The officials reported that both the driver and the passenger were 18-years-old.
Passenger dies, driver arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter in SSF
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) — A young man died and another was arrested following a solo-vehicle collision Saturday night in South San Francisco, police said Sunday. Officers responded at 11:40 p.m. to the first block of South Linden Avenue after someone reported the collision. A passenger in the vehicle died and the 18-year-old driver […]
Union City police ask for public’s help in shooting investigation
UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN) — The Union City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning. At 6:32 a.m., police responded to reports of gunshots heard in the 4200 block of Lunar Way. At the scene, officers said they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man was later transported to […]
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Police Department detained approximately 500 vehicles and participants in response to illegal sideshow activity throughout the city Saturday night, according to a tweet by the department. The illegal sideshow activity took place near Monterey Road and Branham Lane, police said. After using a large response team, SJPD was […]
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (BCN) — A man who was found lying in the road in Pacific Grove early Saturday morning with a head injury has died and police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Officers found the man lying in the middle of the road on Lane Street between Lane Street and Eardley […]
abc10.com
Hit-and-run driver kills Modesto mother seeking 2nd chance with family
Modesto hit and run: Police are seeking the suspect who kept going after hitting and killing her. Meanwhile, her son is just seeking closure.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman shot dead near Oakland BART station, police say
A woman was found shot to death near the MacArthur BART station Sunday night, according to the Oakland Police Department. Her death marks the city's 110th homicide this year, they said.
NBC Bay Area
Student Pilot Crashes Small Plane at San Jose's Reid-Hillview Airport
It was some scary moments at San Jose’s Reid-Hillview Airport Sunday when a student pilot crashed while trying to land. According to airport officials, no one was hurt and the student pilot was the only one on board at the time of the incident. Officials said the small plane...
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Two Separate Shootings in Oakland
Police are investigating two separate shootings in Oakland. The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday, just north of the Oakland Coliseum. Officers said they found bullet casings but no victims. Later, a hospital reported two gunshot victims as one of the victims was listed in critical condition. Investigators said...
NBC Bay Area
Suspect Arrested After Fremont Shooting: Police
A shooting suspect was arrested in Fremont Saturday afternoon following an incident in the city's Niles District earlier in the day in which one person was shot. The victim suffered a gunshot wound and is expected to survive, according to a Fremont police spokesperson. The incident occurred at about 1:20...
SAN JOSE – A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle in south San Jose.San Jose police said the collision occurred at approximately 4:11 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue. The preliminary investigation showed a man riding a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Cottle Road collided with a 2006 Honda SUV that was turning left from southbound Cottle Road onto eastbound Coronado Avenue on a solid green turn signal. The woman driving the Honda remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.The incident was the 57th fatal traffic collision in San Jose this year and the person who died the 59th victim killed in a traffic accident in 2022.The motorcyclist's identity was withheld until family members were notified. Anyone with information on this investigation was urged to contact Detective Dellicarpini #4103 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4103@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.
Motorcyclist dead after crash involving SUV in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with an SUV Thursday afternoon the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) announced on Twitter. The crash happened around 4:11 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue where. There was a road closure in the area as officers investigated. The […]
Southbound Highway 17 back open after deadly crash near Bear Creek Road
At least one person is dead after a crash involving multiple vehicles on southbound Highway 17 near Bear Creek Road. The post Southbound Highway 17 back open after deadly crash near Bear Creek Road appeared first on KION546.
Families of mass shooting victims killed in CA rail yard to split $8M settlement
The families of nine people killed last year by a co-worker at a California rail yard will receive $8 million to settle damage claims filed last November, officials said.
NBC Bay Area
Officers Detain 500 Vehicles, Participants in Alleged Sideshow Activity
Police officers impounded 19 vehicles and issued 720 citations to residents participating and watching Saturday night sideshows, the San Jose Police Department announced on Sunday. In a large, coordinated effort, officers responded to a sideshow occurring at Monterey Highway and Branham Lane. Officers said multiple vehicles were abandoned at the...
Pacific Grove police investigate death of man found lying in street
PACIFIC GROVE -- A man who was found lying in the road in Pacific Grove early Saturday morning with a head injury has died and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.Officers found the man lying in the middle of the road on Laine Street between Line Street and Eardley Avenue at 2:42 a.m. Saturday, police said. They tried to save the man but the attempts were unsuccessful.Laine Street was closed between David Avenue and Eardley Avenue, Eardley Avenue was closed between Lighthouse Avenue and Pine Avenue and Laurel Avenue was closed between Eardley Avenue and First Street during the investigation, police said.Anyone living in the area who might have surveillance video or witnessed anything that could be useful is asked to call (831) 648-3143 and request to speak with Detective Griffin, call the tip line at (831) 648-3159 or email pgpdrecords@cityofpacificgrove.org.
Afternoon shooting in Fremont leaves 1 injured
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — One person is injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon, the Fremont Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The shooting happened near School Street and Bodily Avenue at around 1:18 p.m. The victim, who was not identified by police, suffered a gunshot wound and is expected to survive. Fremont police found […]
1 Person Killed In A Two-Vehicle Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
The San Jose Police Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Thursday. The accident occurred on Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue at around 4 p.m. The officials reported that a motorcycle had been struck by a sports-utility vehicle.
NBC Bay Area
2-Alarm Townhome Fire in Walnut Creek Leaves 2 Dead
Two people died and one person escaped in a two-alarm fire at a townhouse in Walnut Creek early Monday, according to Contra Costa Fire officials. The fire broke out in the 1900 block of Countrywood Court at the Countrywood Townhomes, according to fire officials. The fire spread to adjacent homes...
Two injured in rollover crash on Hwy 17
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — Two people were injured, including one who required transport to a hospital by helicopter, following a rollover crash on state Highway 17 in Santa Cruz on Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. on northbound Highway 17 north of the connector […]
