ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Two Separate Shootings in Oakland

Police are investigating two separate shootings in Oakland. The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday, just north of the Oakland Coliseum. Officers said they found bullet casings but no victims. Later, a hospital reported two gunshot victims as one of the victims was listed in critical condition. Investigators said...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Suspect Arrested After Fremont Shooting: Police

A shooting suspect was arrested in Fremont Saturday afternoon following an incident in the city's Niles District earlier in the day in which one person was shot. The victim suffered a gunshot wound and is expected to survive, according to a Fremont police spokesperson. The incident occurred at about 1:20...
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Motorcyclist killed following San Jose collision with SUV

SAN JOSE –  A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle in south San Jose.San Jose police said the collision occurred at approximately 4:11 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue. The preliminary investigation showed a man riding a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Cottle Road collided with a 2006 Honda SUV that was turning left from southbound Cottle Road onto eastbound Coronado Avenue on a solid green turn signal. The woman driving the Honda remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.The incident was the 57th fatal traffic collision in San Jose this year and the person who died the 59th victim killed in a traffic accident in 2022.The motorcyclist's identity was withheld until family members were notified. Anyone with information on this investigation was urged to contact Detective Dellicarpini #4103 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4103@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654. 
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist dead after crash involving SUV in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with an SUV Thursday afternoon the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) announced on Twitter. The crash happened around 4:11 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue where. There was a road closure in the area as officers investigated. The […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Officers Detain 500 Vehicles, Participants in Alleged Sideshow Activity

Police officers impounded 19 vehicles and issued 720 citations to residents participating and watching Saturday night sideshows, the San Jose Police Department announced on Sunday. In a large, coordinated effort, officers responded to a sideshow occurring at Monterey Highway and Branham Lane. Officers said multiple vehicles were abandoned at the...
CBS San Francisco

Pacific Grove police investigate death of man found lying in street

PACIFIC GROVE -- A man who was found lying in the road in Pacific Grove early Saturday morning with a head injury has died and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.Officers found the man lying in the middle of the road on Laine Street between Line Street and Eardley Avenue at 2:42 a.m. Saturday, police said. They tried to save the man but the attempts were unsuccessful.Laine Street was closed between David Avenue and Eardley Avenue, Eardley Avenue was closed between Lighthouse Avenue and Pine Avenue and Laurel Avenue was closed between Eardley Avenue and First Street during the investigation, police said.Anyone living in the area who might have surveillance video or witnessed anything that could be useful is asked to call (831) 648-3143 and request to speak with Detective Griffin, call the tip line at (831) 648-3159 or email pgpdrecords@cityofpacificgrove.org.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KRON4 News

Afternoon shooting in Fremont leaves 1 injured

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — One person is injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon, the Fremont Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The shooting happened near School Street and Bodily Avenue at around 1:18 p.m. The victim, who was not identified by police, suffered a gunshot wound and is expected to survive. Fremont police found […]
FREMONT, CA
NBC Bay Area

2-Alarm Townhome Fire in Walnut Creek Leaves 2 Dead

Two people died and one person escaped in a two-alarm fire at a townhouse in Walnut Creek early Monday, according to Contra Costa Fire officials. The fire broke out in the 1900 block of Countrywood Court at the Countrywood Townhomes, according to fire officials. The fire spread to adjacent homes...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Two injured in rollover crash on Hwy 17

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — Two people were injured, including one who required transport to a hospital by helicopter, following a rollover crash on state Highway 17 in Santa Cruz on Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. on northbound Highway 17 north of the connector […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy