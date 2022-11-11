ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Haunting last text from Kandace Florence revealed after she was among three Americans found dead in Mexican Airbnb

By Caitlin Hornik
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zSHUi_0j6fZxHc00

A HAUNTING final text from one of the three Americans found dead in a Mexico Airbnb has been revealed.

Kandace Florence, Jordan Marshall, and Courtez Hall, were celebrating Day of the Dead in Mexico City when they unexpectedly died on October 30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PapjV_0j6fZxHc00
Kandace Florence was one of three Americans found dead in a Mexico Airbnb Credit: Facebook/ Kandace Florence
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34mYXf_0j6fZxHc00
Jordan Marshall was also found dead Credit: Facebook/ Jordan Edward Marshall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CtZy9_0j6fZxHc00
Courtez Hall was one of three friends found dead on October 30 Credit: Facebook/ Courtez Hall

Victor Day, 30, Florence's boyfriend, said he had spoken to her on the phone just hours before her death.

"Everything was good. She just said that they were out, they were drinking, everything was fine," Day told People.

Two hours later, the couple exchanged text messages in which Florence indicated that she was feeling tired and emotional.

Day said he asked her what was wrong and she responded: "I'm just not okay. I wanna go home."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QoWsh_0j6fZxHc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23KMdV_0j6fZxHc00

"And I write her, 'You're not enjoying it. What's wrong though?' She says, 'I feel drugged,'" Day told the outlet.

Day said Florence wrote that she was feeling like she had taken the drug Molly.

"I'm literally in pain," Day said Florence told him.

"I'm like, shaking."

Day said that Florence's last text to him was at 4.47am and read: "I wasn't complacent."

"Three minutes later, she FaceTimes me," Day told the outlet.

"And that's when I clearly see she's vomiting. She's been crying. I mean her whole face was wet, crying or vomiting or maybe she splashed water on her face."

CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED

Day said he dozed off and woke up about 10 minutes later with their phones still connected.

But he said Florence's phone was pitch black, though he could hear what sounded like her vomiting in the background.

He remembers thinking that Florence would sleep it off and wake up feeling better.

But instead, the next day when he didn't hear from her, he contacted the Airbnb host and requested a welfare check on the apartment.

When the cops arrived at the home, they noticed a strong stench of gas and discovered all three guests dead.

According to the autopsy reports, the three Americans died from inhaling the deadly gas, Bloomberg reported.

It is unclear if there were multiple substances filling the air as carbon monoxide is odorless, and police did smell gas.

CHILDHOOD FRIENDS

Two of the victims, Florence and Marshall, grew up together in Virginia Beach.

"My heart sank, and the hardest thing was to break the news to my mom,” Marshall’s sister, Jasmine, told WSAZ.

Marshall was a teacher in New Orleans.

Jasmine said: “Hearing from his students, telling us how much they loved him and how much he meant to them, that’s made us made us feel great and so proud of him."

Florence’s mother, Frieda, told the outlet: “My son called me. … He had to tell me three times: ‘Kandace is no longer with us. Kandace is no longer with us. Kandace’ – and I just lost it."

“It is harrowing. I wouldn’t wish it on anybody,” Frieda added.

Florence's father, Kelvin, said: “She wanted to do big things in life.

"I fathered from afar, and I stood back and observed my daughter and saw the things she was doing. And she was on her way."

'NO ONE EXPECTS THAT'

The third friend, Hall, was a social studies teacher at KIPP Morial Middle School in New Orleans.

His devastated mom, Ceola, told WDSU that she last spoke to her son the day before he died.

She said she received a call from the U.S. Embassy on October 31 to inform her of her son's passing, but she was not initially given any explanation regarding the circumstances of his death.

Ceola said: "My son was a joyous child. He loved me, he loved his family. He loved to make everyone laugh.

"It's been so hard."

She added: "We tried calling back over there for the funeral homes. Because of the language barrier and stuff you cannot get anything through or really understand.

"I would hate to see any parents go through what I went through with my son, I didn't expect to hear this about my son. No one expects that."

'WHY HIM?'

One of Hall's friends, Chelsea Jackson, who knew him from their time working together at Target, told Fox8 she found out about his death through a mutual friend's message, which she received at her job as a nurse.

She said: “I still don’t understand that of all people, why him?

“When I found out I just froze. I had to go to the bathroom and burst into tears. I couldn’t even tend to my patient because I was very hurt.

“He was one of the nicest people, coolest people you would ever meet. He was very intelligent, giving.”

Principal Deanna Reddick from KIPP Morial School paid tribute to the "bright light that helped students shine."

The statement reads: “We are deeply saddened by the recent loss of our beloved 7th-grade history teacher, Courtez Hall.

"This was Mr. Hall’s first year teaching at KIPP Morial Middle School, and he quickly made a meaningful impact on our students.

"He was a bright light that helped our students shine in and out of the classroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FVioX_0j6fZxHc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WXT8E_0j6fZxHc00

"Our school community is heartbroken, and his family has our deepest sympathy, prayers, and condolences.

"School counselors are providing support to students and staff as they process this sad news, and we will cope with this grief together as a school family."

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

She Went Out With Her Friends. Hours Later, She Was Found Dead on a Highway.

The two bikers found the woman’s lifeless body lying face upwards on a Mexican highway near the capital just over a week ago. She was still wearing a beige night dress and a necklace with a heart pendant. After confirming she was dead, they took photos of her tattoos on her shoulders and arms and posted them online, asking people to help identify her.
People

American Teacher Who Died Alongside Boyfriend in Mexico Airbnb Loved Travel: 'He Was a Free Bird,' Family Says

Jordan Marshall had visited Croatia, Iceland, Morocco and Italy before he and two other Americans died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning while in Mexico City to celebrate Day of the Dead Jordan Marshall loved to explore the world — so much so that the 12th grade English teacher started his own online travel agency as a side gig. "You just couldn't hold Jordan down," his sister, Jasmine Marshall, told PEOPLE Wednesday. "He was always down to travel."   In October alone, Marshall, 28, visited Mexico City twice for weekend...
LOUISIANA STATE
msn.com

Another American found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Mexico Airbnb

Another American woman is reported to have died on the same day as three other travelers from carbon monoxide poisoning in an Airbnb. Angélica Arce, 29, had met with her siblings Marco Arce and Andrea Arce, to watch the 2022 Mexico Grand Prix, in the Mexican capital and attended a practice run of the Formula 1 race on October 28.
TheDailyBeast

L.A. Nightclub Owner Found Dead and Beaten in Dominican Republic

A prominent Los Angeles nightclub owner and restaurateur was found dead in the Dominican Republic this week after apparently being gagged, choked, and beaten.The body of Mario Oliver, 71, was discovered inside a villa in Las Terrenas, on the Samaná Peninsula on Wednesday night, Dominican Today reported. The National Police and the Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations are said to have found that Oliver, once a pillar of the L.A. nightlife scene when he ran the popular Vertigo nightclub, suffered head trauma and manual compression of the neck. Investigators say the home was broken into, with a safe-deposit box stolen,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

2 Men Charged for Setting 20-Year-Old on Fire Who Told Man’s Wife They Were in Relationship

A family is mourning a young woman who had dreams of becoming an orthodontist, but enrolled in beauty school after discovering she had a talent for making people look good. Criminal charges were filed for the case of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman who was allegedly shot and burned after telling the wife of a married man she had been seeing about their relationship.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Vice

A Man Was Murdered at His Own Wedding in Mexico ‘by Mistake’

The wedding march was still playing as Marco Antonio Rosales and his wife walked out of the church in the northern Mexican city of Caborca, Sonora. As they approached their car a few steps away, followed by joyful family and friends, unknown men opened fire, killing Rosales. Video shared by...
The Independent

Japanese man, 81, pushed disabled wife into the sea because ‘he had grown tired of taking care of her’

An 81-year-old man in Japan allegedly pushed his disabled wife into the sea, claiming that he was “tired of taking care of her” for 40 years.Police in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture in Japan, said that Hiroshi Fujiwara, 81, pled guilty and admitted to the charges. He told the police that on 3 November, around 5.30pm local time, he drove his wheelchair-bound wife, 79-year-old Teruko, to a pier in Oiso and pushed her into the waters.Local media reported that Mr Fujiwara admitted to his crime to his elder son soon after. The son, Japan Times reported, called the local police to inform them....
Nik

Man Who Was Missing for Five Years Found Alive and Well — But He Claims It’s Not Him

People go missing every single day. According to some statistics, there are almost 1800 that go missing in the U.S. every single day (source: WorldPopulationview.com) — and I would imagine a similar percentage of Canadians. Some of those may have met a nefarious fate while others may decide to disappear on their own for whatever reasons they have. Sometimes, we never know what happens to the person.
The Independent

Haunting doorbell footage shows teens asking neighbours for help after escaping abuse

Haunting doorbell footage shows the moment twin teenagers went door-to-door seeking help from their neighbours after escaping alleged abuse at their family home in Texas. Barefoot and holding handcuffs, this video shows the siblings asking the occupant of the house in Cyprus, near Houston, to let them inside. The teenage boy said he and his sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse in their home, authorities reported in court records.Their mother, Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was arrested after police issued a missing children alert for five other children.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Government urged to act after 7-year inquiry into child sex abuseTeenagers ‘throw planks of wood’ onto high street after climbing onto roof of shopDonald Trump officially subpoenaed by January 6 Committee
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Mummified boy buried in unmarked grave 400 years ago identified as son of powerful Austrian count

A ‘virtual autopsy’ has identified a 17th-century mummified toddler as the first-born son of a powerful Austrian count.Researchers found the child, despite being born to a wealthy family, was malnourished and sick with pneumonia when he died about 400 years ago.A team based in Germany examined the mummy, using state-of-the-art science alongside historical records to shed new light on Renaissance childhood.The boy was found in an aristocratic Austrian family crypt, where conditions allowed for natural mummification, preserving soft tissue that contained critical information about his life and death.Surprisingly, it was the only unidentified body in the crypt, buried in...
Daily Mail

Running for her life: Moment girl, 10, sprints from her suspected kidnapper before stopping to catch her breath after man with scar on his face twice tried to lure her in to his black van with candy and money in Fort Lauderdale

This is the moment a 10-year-old sprints away from her potential abductor after she encountered a stranger who apparently tried to kidnap her in her Fort Lauderdale neighborhood twice in one week. Authorities, who released the footage last night, are still searching for the suspect who attempted to lure the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Daily Mail

PICTURED: British mother, 46, becomes the fourth member of her family to die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh - three months after the death of her taxi driver husband, their teenager son and 20-year-old daughter

A mother who became the fourth member of a British family to mysteriously die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh has been pictured. Hosne Ara Islam, 46, died in hospital three months after her family were struck down in the tragedy. Her husband, taxi driver Rafiqul, 51, and son...
The US Sun

How killer nurse Charles Cullen got away with murdering ‘hundreds’ for 16 years before horror crimes were discovered

A KILLER nurse was able to murder hundreds of people for 16 years before he was caught, in a terrifying case that has been turned into a Netflix movie. Charles Cullen worked as a nurse at several hospitals in New Jersey and Pennsylvania between 1988 and 2003, which gave him ample opportunity to poison patients without being caught for years.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
867K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy