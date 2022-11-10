Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Hello Group (MOMO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hello Group Inc (Symbol: MOMO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.74, changing hands as high as $6.07 per share. Hello Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 12.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MOMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
LILAK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (Symbol: LILAK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.46, changing hands as high as $8.47 per share. Liberty Latin America Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LILAK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NEO
In trading on Tuesday, shares of NeoGenomics Inc (Symbol: NEO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.49, changing hands as high as $11.99 per share. NeoGenomics Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Power Integrations Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for POWI
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Power Integrations Inc. (Symbol: POWI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $78.66, changing hands as high as $80.29 per share. Power Integrations Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of POWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.66, changing hands as high as $54.93 per share. Caesars Entertainment Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CZR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down
The chips are down right now, both literally and figuratively. The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. On top of that, the broader stock market is trading in...
NASDAQ
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
NASDAQ
Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
After reaching an important support level, Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. STRL recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average. Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout,...
NASDAQ
5 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023
This year's been a tough one for stocks and investors. The three major indexes slipped into bear territory. And the Nasdaq still is down about 27% since the start of January. But these times won't last forever. Bull markets eventually follow bear markets. We don't know when this transition will...
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Royalty Pharma, Apartment Income REIT and Park National
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/22, Royalty Pharma plc (Symbol: RPRX), Apartment Income REIT Corp (Symbol: AIRC), and Park National Corp (Symbol: PRK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Royalty Pharma plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 12/15/22, Apartment Income REIT Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 11/30/22, and Park National Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.04 on 12/9/22. As a percentage of RPRX's recent stock price of $42.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Royalty Pharma plc to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when RPRX shares open for trading on 11/17/22. Similarly, investors should look for AIRC to open 1.23% lower in price and for PRK to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Centerra Gold and Glaxosmithkline
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/22, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc (Symbol: CCEP), Centerra Gold Inc (Symbol: CGAU), and Glaxosmithkline plc (Symbol: GLAXF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $1.12 on 12/7/22, Centerra Gold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 12/2/22, and Glaxosmithkline plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1375 on 1/12/23. As a percentage of CCEP's recent stock price of $52.52, this dividend works out to approximately 2.13%, so look for shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc to trade 2.13% lower — all else being equal — when CCEP shares open for trading on 11/17/22. Similarly, investors should look for CGAU to open 1.33% lower in price and for GLAXF to open 0.86% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Encore Wire (WIRE)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 19.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $154.06 in the previous session. Encore Wire has gained 5% since the start of the year compared to the -11.1% move for the Zacks Industrial Products sector and the -0.3% return for the Zacks Wire and Cable Products industry.
NASDAQ
Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/15/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength. BAYER AG (ADR) (BAYRY) is a large-cap value...
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) a Buy Now?
Ally Financial (ALLY) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this auto finance company and bank have returned...
NASDAQ
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Waste Management, Precious Metals
In trading on Tuesday, waste management shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Charah Solutions, off about 34.6% and shares of Quest Resource Holding off about 12.8% on the day. Also lagging the market Tuesday are precious metals...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts See a 127% Upside in Avita Medical Inc. (RCEL): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
Shares of Avita Medical Inc. (RCEL) have gained 45.9% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $7.06, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $16.03 indicates a potential upside of 127.1%.
NASDAQ
3 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy in November
These three stocks crushed the market in 2022. All are in positive territory compared to the S&P 500's 21% decline, and I think they have room to run. Here's why agricultural science company Corteva (NYSE: CTVA), advanced materials specialist Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and electrical products producer nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) are suitable investments today.
NASDAQ
1 Green Flag for DocuSign in 2023, and 1 Red Flag
DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) became a hot growth stock during the pandemic as stay-at-home measures generated robust demand for its e-signature services. The health crisis also prompted more companies to go paperless and accelerate their digital transformation efforts. DocuSign's revenue rose 39% in fiscal 2020 (which ended in January of the...
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions, L3Harris Technologies and Federal Signal
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/22, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (Symbol: ZWS), L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX), and Federal Signal Corp. (Symbol: FSS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 12/7/22, L3Harris Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.12 on 12/2/22, and Federal Signal Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 12/2/22. As a percentage of ZWS's recent stock price of $24.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when ZWS shares open for trading on 11/17/22. Similarly, investors should look for LHX to open 0.52% lower in price and for FSS to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Evergy, Duke Energy and Avista
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/22, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG), Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK), and Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Evergy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6125 on 12/20/22, Duke Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.005 on 12/16/22, and Avista Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 12/15/22. As a percentage of EVRG's recent stock price of $58.74, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of Evergy Inc to trade 1.04% lower — all else being equal — when EVRG shares open for trading on 11/17/22. Similarly, investors should look for DUK to open 1.04% lower in price and for AVA to open 1.15% lower, all else being equal.
Comments / 0