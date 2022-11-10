Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/22, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc (Symbol: CCEP), Centerra Gold Inc (Symbol: CGAU), and Glaxosmithkline plc (Symbol: GLAXF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $1.12 on 12/7/22, Centerra Gold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 12/2/22, and Glaxosmithkline plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1375 on 1/12/23. As a percentage of CCEP's recent stock price of $52.52, this dividend works out to approximately 2.13%, so look for shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc to trade 2.13% lower — all else being equal — when CCEP shares open for trading on 11/17/22. Similarly, investors should look for CGAU to open 1.33% lower in price and for GLAXF to open 0.86% lower, all else being equal.

