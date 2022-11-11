ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Boys & Girls Club of Dane Co. receives $100K grant for college, career prep program

MADISON, Wis. — The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County plans to spend a newly-awarded $100,000 grant for its college and career preparation program.

The organization received a $100,000 Good Neighbor Grant from Ascendium, which it will use toward its Advancement Via Individual Determination /Teens of Promise (AVID/TOPS) program.

The program, a partnership between the clubs and the Madison Metropolitan School District, primarily serves students from low-income backgrounds, students of color and aspiring first-generation college students.

“We hear from our students all the time just how meaningful it is just to have these opportunities,” said Taylor Jackson, the club’s vice president of education. “Again, not many students get to go tour eight, 10 colleges during their high school career and get to see… all that’s out there for them.”

Almost 1,000 MMSD students take part in the AVID/TOPS program.

