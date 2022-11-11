ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Lobbyists who engage Louisville officials must register with city under new ordinance

By Billy Kobin, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago

Lobbyists who work with and aim to influence Louisville Metro officials will have to register with the city under an ordinance Metro Council members approved Thursday.

The ordinance from Metro Councilman Bill Hollander, D-9th District, requires lobbyists and their employers to register with the city if they engage with Metro officials. Some provisions in the ordinance take effect immediately, while others take effect later next year.

Within seven days of engaging a city official, a lobbyist must file a registration statement with the Ethics Commission that, among other information, includes a "brief description of the ordinances, resolutions, or executive or legislative actions for which the lobbyist is or will be engaged in lobbying," the ordinance says.

Lobbyists, if they continue engaging over time with Metro officials, would also need to file spending statements that the Ethics Commission would make publicly available online along with the registration information.

Lobbying, as defined under the ordinance, is "direct communication with any Metro Officer or the staff of a Metro Officer for the purpose of influencing official decisions or official actions" regarding policymaking, financial arrangements and spending public funds, among other things.

During Thursday's Majority Caucus meeting before the full council meeting, Hollander faced a spirited debate and questions from his fellow Democrats on whether the ordinance may cause some citizens to hesitate to reach out to their representatives out of concern they would have to register as lobbyists. Councilwoman Nicole George, D-21st, who proposed several amendments that members struck down, also wondered whether some smaller, nonprofit organizations may feel burdened by the new rules.

But Hollander emphasized the ordinance focuses on paid lobbyists and has "broad" exceptions.

The measure also says "a lobbyist or employer shall not offer, give, or agree to give any thing or service valued at more than $50 to a Metro Officer, a candidate, the immediate family member of a Metro Officer or candidate, or members of his or her staff, unless such thing or service is available to the general public on the same terms."

"For events to which all Metro Council members are invited along with any other Metro Officers, a lobbyist or employer may provide the officers with the cost of attendance or participation at the event, including food and beverage consumed, that is valued at more than $50 so long as the value does not exceed $300 per individual officer," the ordinance also says.

Hollander mentioned at previous meetings and tweeted earlier in the week that Louisville had been "one of the few large cities that doesn’t register, regulate or report on the activity of lobbyists."

When he introduced the proposal in February, Hollander said it would fix "a gaping shortfall of our ethics ordinance."

It was introduced in the aftermath of a lawsuit filed last year by development attorney Steve Porter alleging Metro Councilman Brett Ackerson, D-26th, worked behind the scenes with lobbyists hired by a Louisville developer to approve construction of a large apartment complex in southern Jefferson County.

Hollander, however, said he had been working on the legislation "well before" he had learned about the claims in the lawsuit.

Reach Billy Kobin at bkobin@courierjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Lobbyists who engage Louisville officials must register with city under new ordinance

