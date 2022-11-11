ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Matt Rinker defeats Dennis Cohoon in House District 99 race

By Brad Vidmar, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y3Zbh_0j6fZgWV00

It was a slim margin, but Republican challenger Matthew Rinker has defeated Democratic incumbent Dennis Cohoon for the District 99 Iowa House of Representatives seat.

Rinker, a Burlington city councilman, came out ahead of Cohoon, who has served in the Iowa House since 1987, in Tuesday's election by 467 votes.

Rinker's victory was delayed until Thursday afternoon, after a recount of Des Moines County absentee votes that was directed by Iowa Secretary of State Paul on Tuesday night after Des Moines County Auditor Terri Johnson reported an issue involving "human error" that resulted in 831 ballots not showing up in the count.

"I want to thank all of my supporters and fellow Iowans for supporting me with your votes," Rinker wrote in a statement following the announcement of his victory.

"I am moved by your show of confidence from all the surrounding communities. I am hugely grateful to the family, friends, and campaign volunteers who so generously contributed their time and effort to our campaign.

"Just as I have been throughout the campaign, I remain committed to being accessible to anyone in this district who has a question or concern they’d like to discuss and I am looking forward to getting to work and representing the people of Iowa House District 99.

"I also want thank Dennis Cohoon for his years of service to the State of Iowa, and wish him the best for the future."

For the Des Moines County portion of the district, Rinker defeated Cohoon 4,932-4,793.

In the Lee County portion of District 99, Rinker defeated Cohoon 533-205.

With both counties combined, Rinker won 5,465-4,998.

Throughout his campaign, Rinker portrayed himself as a strong voice for southeast Iowa, which he said is especially important given recent redistricting. He also said that his majority party affiliation will help to make him a more effective representative in Des Moines.

Rinker identified Iowa's top three issues as housing, which he said could be improved through the expansion of workforce housing incentives; inflation spurred by "out-of-control federal spending;" and mental health.

Cohoon told The Hawk Eye that, while he is disappointed in the results, he is grateful for the time he has been able to serve the residents of the district and said he wishes Rinker the best in the Statehouse.

"I want to thank (my) constituents, whether they're Democrat, Republican or Independent, for allowing me to represent them all these years in the district," Cohoon said. "It truly has been an honor and a privilege to represent this area for so long. ... But I wish (Rinker) success, obviously, because he is representing our district."

Rinker's win comes two years into his four-year term on the City Council. Mayor John Billups said the council will decide whether to appoint a former council member who had not sought reelection after a previous term or hold a special election, though he pointed out that appointing a replacement would save taxpayers money.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Iowan

Councilor Janice Weiner to resign following Iowa Senate victory

Iowa City City Councilor Janice Weiner announced she will resign from the council effective on Dec. 31 following her victory in the Iowa State Senate District 45 election. Weiner submitted her resignation to the council on Nov. 9, the day after her victory in the midterm elections, according to the council agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. One year of Weiner’s four-year term remains.
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans

My mom was in the hospital most of the week before Election Day. It wasn’t planned, so she had not voted early or requested an absentee ballot before she was admitted. I knew she wanted to vote, so last weekend I called her county auditor’s office to ask about voting from the hospital. Iowa’s law […] The post Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Local Counties Voted Overwhelmingly In Favor Of State Constitution ‘2A’ Amendment

Last week, Iowa voters overwhelmingly approved the addition of pro-gun language to the state constitution by a 30-point margin, which paled in comparison to local support for the constitutional amendment. In Carroll County, voters approved the measure with 77.5 percent in favor, and Sac County overwhelmingly supported the addition, 82.6 percent to 17.4 percent. Calhoun County showed similar results with 80.2 percent of voters casting yes ballots and 19.8 percent voting no. The measure passed by a 65.5-point margin in Crawford County, a 51.3-point margin in Greene County, a 54.8-point margin in Audubon County, and a 58.8-point margin in Guthrie County. The amendment enshrines Iowans’ right to keep and bear arms in the state’s constitution. It also requires strict scrutiny of existing and new firearm regulations concerning that right when brought before a court.
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Right-wing policy is Iowa’s worst enemy

All I want for Christmas is … reproductive freedom. Sadly, the midterm elections diminished any opportunity for reproductive freedom for birthing people in Iowa. Gov. Kim Reynolds intends to reinstate the fetal heartbeat bill, which would ban access to abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected — usually within six weeks of pregnancy.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa counties launch pipeline soil study

The Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) launched a soil conservation study in October that could delay pipeline construction projects if ground conditions are unsuitable for heavy machinery, director Bill Peterson told Axios.Why it matters: Some of the world's best soil is in Iowa.There's growing concern that roughly 2,000 miles of proposed pipeline projects in Iowa could devastate crop production, Peterson said.Driving the news: The study launched Oct. 15 and is being overseen by Mehari Tekeste, an assistant agriculture professor at Iowa State University who has prior pipeline research.ISAC is asking each of Iowa's 99 counties to voluntarily contribute $600...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Red wave in Iowa could impact Democrats chance of retaining first-in-the-nation status

DES MOINES, Iowa — In just weeks, the DNC is expected to make a decision on whether or not the Iowa caucuses will stay first, on the democratic side. The DNC's plans to restructure the 2024 presidential nominating calendar is expected to take place in early December, the 1st through the 3rd, after delaying it back in July until after the midterms.
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Red wave hit big in Iowa, breaking from national trends

Ben Kieffer co-hosts this Pints and Politics edition of River to River in front of a live audience with The Gazette's investigative reporter Erin Jordan. Panelists, Gazette journalists and guest panelist Cornell College professor Megan Goldberg, commented on the GOP’s success in the state. Republicans will make up all...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Ballot recounts for 3 Iowa counties completed

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Technical difficulties led to several counties recounting ballots all across the state and as of Thursday three of the recounts have been completed. Warren and Des Moines counties had technical issues that led to an administrative recount being called for by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. Those recounts finished up on Thursday afternoon.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Todd Halbur said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor’s race. With 99 percent of the votes counted, Democrat incumbent Rob Sand currently has about 2,600 more votes than Halbur. Sand declared victory in the race, but the race...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Red wave hits Iowa in clean sweep for Republicans holding federal office

Republicans swept nearly all statewide races on Tuesday night in what many candidates and voters called a “red wave” this midterm election. Despite the results, elected officials said that Iowa can still be a competitive state for both parties. As results rolled in on Tuesday night, Iowans saw...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Error discovered in Scott County count; ballots being recounted

Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted that Scott County had discovered an error in the tabulation of absentee ballot numbers. Pate has issued an administrative recount for those absentee ballots. It is not yet known how many ballots could be involved in the recount...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Auditor Candidate Wants Vote Recount

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Republican challenger in Iowa's State Auditor race wants a statewide recount of votes. Todd Halbur says he's asking for the recount after what he calls errors in the vote count. "Over the course of days we have seen human errors, technical errors, process errors, and...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

What went wrong with vote count in Warren, Des Moines counties

INDIANOLA, IOWA — Two counties now have to recount certain precincts due to different technical errors on Election Day. Several statewide races were bouncing back and forth with razor thin margins late Tuesday night which pushed some results back into Wednesday. Part of the problem was with the two counties that Secretary of State Paul Pate said via Twitter would need an administrative recount.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Gov. Reynolds appoints new Commandant of Iowa Veterans Home

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — At the Iowa Veterans Cemetery Governor Kim Reynolds introduced her appointment for the Iowa Veterans Home Commandant. Todd Jacobus served 33 years in the Army, Army Reserve, and Iowa National Guard. His new position oversees not just the Veterans Home, but the Iowa Veterans Cemetery and the Iowa Department of Veteran’s Affairs. […]
IOWA STATE
97X

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Iowa

Iowa is known as a pretty safe, and friendly state, but that doesn't mean there aren't some rougher areas than others. A recent study looked at dangerous areas in Iowa. Today we will be looking at the 8 most dangerous cities in the state of Iowa. How They Got The...
IOWA STATE
The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy