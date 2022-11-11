Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks Closing Today Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
The Walt Disney World theme parks will be undergoing a phased closure beginning today due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Closing today, November 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Be Our Guest, Liberty Tree Tavern, Diamond Horseshoe, and Cinderella’s Royal Table will be at 6 p.m. Last dining...
disneydining.com
More Protests Unfold at Disney Resort, Forcing Closure
We previously shared the news that security was enhanced at one Disney Park as Guests gathered to protest the theme park reservation system implemented by Disney. Now, we’re seeing more protests unfold for the Disney Resort. Guests Fearful, Furious as Disney Park Protesters Intimidate Them, Bang Drums, Render Park...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disneyland Resort: 5 Loungefly Backpacks!
Just break out the ugly Christmas sweaters because we’re celebrating the holidays at Disneyland Resort. The holiday decorations are up, the holiday merchandise is out, and the holiday snacks ARE HERE! We’re also enjoying the Festival of Holidays (be sure to check out ALL our food reviews here), while also popping into shops to see what else is going on. So here are some updates!
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. The wildest things always happened at Magic Kingdom — here's what it was like.
Eva Keller had guests call in bomb threats and refuse to get on rides with other groups. She says Magic Kingdom came with extra stress.
disneytips.com
Family Shuts Down Haunted Mansion at Disney Park
It may be a favorite attraction of Disney fans and horror buffs alike, but would you ever want to get stuck inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion?. Well, that’s what happened to a group of Foolish Mortals at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California when one Guest and her family shut down the entire ride!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Advent Calendars To Make Every Day Christmas
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Advent calendars are one of the things that help to make the holiday season a time of year we look forward to. It’s so exciting to have a little...
WDW News Today
New ‘Star Wars’ Life Day 2022 Ornament at Disneyland Resort
Top off your Christmas tree with an ornament honoring the “Star Wars” holiday of Life Day. This Life Day 2022 ornament is now available in Jewels of Bith at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park. Life Day 2022 Ornament – $24.99. The Sketchbook ornament resembles...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Dropped NEW Haunted Mansion and Starbucks Collections Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you haven’t started your holiday gift shopping, it’s TIME!. We know, you might be one of those people who never put up a Christmas tree before...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney World Hotels: We Visited A Gingerbread CASTLE!
Happy Holidays from Disney World! Yes, we’re celebrating the festive season!. We’ve been visiting the hotels to enjoy the gingerbread houses, the holiday snacks, and everything else that makes the season merry and bright. We’ve also been checking out everything else at the resorts, so let’s see what’s new!
WDW News Today
Musical Tin Popcorn Bucket Arrives at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2022 in Magic Kingdom
Earlier this week, we were teased with a new musical tin popcorn bucket set to come to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Well we found it today on the very first night of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party! The tin is available at popcorn carts across the Walt Disney World theme parks.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney’s Pumpkin Treat Is Not Convenient To Get, But It’s WORTH the Trek!
We’ve been trying all kinds of holiday treats around Disney World lately!. We’ve tried a hidden holiday bar you can’t miss, a tempting snack you should actually SKIP, and a mocha fudge-filled cupcake, and we’re so excited to tell you we’ve found another delicious treat. This one’s over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.
disneyfoodblog.com
The BEST Eats at Disney World’s Swan and Dolphin Food and Wine Classic
When it comes to festivals, most Disney World guests think of those festivals at EPCOT, like the EPCOT Food and Wine Festival. But there’s another HUGE food festival that happens at Disney World every year: The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic. In the past, we’ve liked this...
disneydining.com
Guess Who Made the List of “Worst Value” in Florida Travel Destinations! (Hint: It’s Not Disney!)
If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck on vacation, you’re going to want to skip this Central Florida destination, and surprise, it’s not Disney World. There’s a misconception floating around that people who like to vacation in Central Florida don’t care about the cost when it comes to going on a getaway. But a majority of tourists who visit the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort say price and value are very important.
The Disneyland Treehouse's New Theme Has Finally Been Revealed, And Sorry, It's Not Encanto
The Disneyland Treehouse has been undergoing construction for over a year. Now we finally know what it's going to be.
Tourists trapped in Shanghai Disneyland FINALLY leave theme park after entire resort was plunged into lockdown... but only if they test negative for Covid
Shanghai Disney Resort abruptly shut its doors on Monday as Chinese authorities imposed a snap lockdown — trapping guests who are not permitted to leave until they test negative for Covid-19. Visitors to Shanghai Disney Resort are not allowed to leave 'until on-site testing returns a negative result', the...
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: Can We Eat for Under $20 a Day in Disney World?
Are you a DFB Video subscriber? If you hit the button below, you can subscribe to our channel and catch up on ALL of our latest episodes!. The DFB Guide to the Walt Disney World® Holidays 2022 is a one-of-a-kind resource that will help you get the most out of your holiday vacation at Walt Disney World. Order The DFB Guide to the Walt Disney World® Holidays 2022 now!
WDW News Today
Purple Mickey Mouse Jingle Bell Glow Cube Arrives for the 2022 Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure
The 2022 Festival of Holidays officially kicks off tomorrow at Disney California Adventure, but we already know that purple reigns as the color of this year’s jingle bell glow cube!. Purple Mickey Mouse Jingle Bell Glow Cube – $6.00. The glow cube can be found at all marketplaces...
The best time to visit Southern California theme parks
If you ask one of the bloggers or theme park experts at UndercoverTourist.com, they’ll tell you the best time to visit Disneyland or any of the other Southern California theme parks is as soon as possible. But, admittedly, that’s not always feasible. And despite some complaints over crowds...
disneyfoodblog.com
Loungeflys, Minnie Ears, and Spirit Jerseys: Disney’s NEW Online Collection Has It All
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s that time of year when we’re making our lists and checking them twice — Christmas wish lists, that is!. And recently, we’ve been seeing a...
Comments / 0