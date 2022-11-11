ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beggs, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTUL

Fire hydrant work begins in midtown

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A fire hydrant on Peoria will be replaced overnight, according to the City of Tulsa. Water Distribution personnel are scheduled to replace a fire hydrant near East 48th Street and South Peoria Avenue. Work to replaced the hydrant will begin Monday at 7 p.m. and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

New storm water pipes to be installed in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Work will begin Monday in west Tulsa on the installation of two new storm water pipes. South 57th West Avenue will be closed between West 23rd Street and West 25th Street during construction. Traffic will be diverted to Sout h59th West Avenue during the closure.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Crews to continue excavation process to the west, four sets of remains exhumed

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Crews continued hand excavation today at Oaklawn Cemetery on one of the graves in the western block. Since October 26, 26 burials have been found and four sets of remains, one of which was found with a gunshot wound, have been exhumed and taken to the on-site osteology lab for further analysis.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Prepares For Winter Weather As Storm Moves In

Tulsa could see some winter weather in the next few days, and city leaders and businesses are trying to make sure people are prepared and safe. Local hardware stores say people are buying ice melt in high demand after last year’s winter weather. "The majority of everybody coming in...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa ministry transforms unwanted guns into garden tools

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Metropolitan Ministries is taking action to curb gun violence. TMM, in partnership with District 3 City Councilor Crista Patrick, Oklahoma Conference of the United Methodist Church and Dawson Creative Guild, is transforming weapons into something that nurtures life instead of taking it. On Saturday,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man dies in Tulsa County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died in a car accident in Tulsa County early Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say the incident happened near South 209th West Avenue and U.S. 412 just before 6 a.m. this morning. Forty-four-year-old pedestrian Clarence Bond Jr. was...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Officials warn of peak season for Oklahomans hitting deer

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahomans are more likely to hit a deer with their car right now than any other time of year. The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office says 836 cars struck deer in 2021, but most deer impacts aren’t reported, so the true number is much higher.
MANNFORD, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Light snow expected for Tulsa. Heavier amounts out west

A strong upper storm system will bring a wintry mix to the region this afternoon and evening. Precipitation will transition to mainly snow this afternoon in the higher terrain areas of southeast Oklahoma, spreading into northwest Arkansas this evening. The snow could be heavy enough to accumulate at higher elevations with 1 to 2 inches of snow expected. Slushy road conditions will be possible in the heavier snow bands.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Green Country's first flakes expected to fly ahead of schedule

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The forecast for the middle of November 2022 calls for a good chance for snowfall in Green Country. Tulsa on average experiences the first measurable snow (0.1") on December 18. This year, it could five weeks ahead of that date. A storm system moving in...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

The first flakes of the season: What to expect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The forecast this evening calls for a good chance for snowflakes in Green Country. Tulsa on average experiences the first measurable snow (0.1") on December 18. This year, it could five weeks ahead of that date. A storm system moving in from the west will...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa first responders to hold Toys for Tots drive

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department announced Tulsa first responders will hold a toy drive for Toys for Tots on Dec. 3. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Belk parking lot at Tulsa Hills, first responders with gather to collect toys. Only new and unwrapped...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Fire Department captain killed in accident

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own today. Chief Michael Baker posted to Facebook Friday evening, saying the department "has lost a true hero and friend today." "The TFD is devastated by the unexpected loss of Captain Josh Rutledge....
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police officers catch 'Weekly Most Wanted' after short bicycle chase

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested the "weekly most wanted" suspect after a short bicycle chase on the Gilcrease Expressway. TPD has been looking to arrest Isaac Omeilia since at least October, when Omeilia evaded officers during a chase. Early Sunday morning, officers found Omeilia riding...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Lizzo coming to BOK Center in 2023

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Lizzo will be making a stop in Tulsa during her world tour promoting her new album, "Special." The BOK Center unveiled Lizzo's name above the front lobby during the grand announcement Monday morning. Lizzo will perform at the arena on Saturday, May 20. Tickets will...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

25-year-old Checotah man dies in Tulsa County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed the death of a 25-year-old Checotah man early this morning. Just before 5 a.m., Anthony Anson was driving on US-64 at 157th East Avenue four miles east of Bixby in Tulsa County. OHP says the 2012 Toyota Corolla drove off...
TULSA, OK

