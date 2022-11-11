A strong upper storm system will bring a wintry mix to the region this afternoon and evening. Precipitation will transition to mainly snow this afternoon in the higher terrain areas of southeast Oklahoma, spreading into northwest Arkansas this evening. The snow could be heavy enough to accumulate at higher elevations with 1 to 2 inches of snow expected. Slushy road conditions will be possible in the heavier snow bands.

TULSA, OK ・ 10 HOURS AGO