Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United StatesThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
Disaster Almost Struck Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine Last Night
Is it me or are there way too many dimly-lit roads? Not just in Maine, but across New England and possibly even the country. Because that mixed with the crappy, rainy weather last night almost caused a massive disaster on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick, Maine last night and almost ruined three lives.
Portland, Maine Brewery Unveils New Beer Inspired By Allen’s Coffee Brandy
There's a handful of items and brands that just remind everyone of Maine. There's items like an Italian sandwich, with its soft roll, deli ham and cheese and bunch of veggies slathered in oil. There's a brand like Moxie, which features an indescribable taste that could put hair on your teeth. There's also Allen's Coffee Brandy, a favorite of people from The County, who have survived long, arduous winters thanks to the inexpensive signature alcohol.
How a Maine filmmaking crew helped discover a piece of Challenger
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — You may have heard the news last week that divers off the coast of Florida had found a substantial piece of the space shuttle, Challenger, which in 1986 broke apart just 73 seconds after lifting off from Cape Canaveral. This was the first significant piece...
In Maine, mass timber seen as a climate solution and an economic opportunity
Construction at Bowdoin College using mass timber. Photo courtesy Bowdoin College. As the engineered wood material called mass timber gains traction in Maine, supporters believe it could both help lower carbon emissions from new buildings and galvanize the growth of the state’s forestry industry. “It has enormous potential to...
Portland changes date of 2022 Monument Square holiday tree installation
PORTLAND, Maine — On Nov. 3, Portland Parks, Recreation, and Facilities announced that Maine's largest city chose its 2022 Monument Square Tree for the upcoming holidays. Members of the public had the opportunity to nominate trees to be this year's holiday tree, and the winners and owners of this year's 40-foot balsam fir are Anne and Toby Nappi of Westbrook. The tree is located at 1040 Methodist Road.
Party Like It’s 1959 At This Throwback Diner In Maine
Don't you love it when you find something cool in our state that you didn't know existed?. I was recently watching one of my favorite movies "Back To The Future" and was thinking about Lou's Diner. It was the diner in Hill Valley. In 1955, when Marty McFly paid a...
Live in One of These Maine Towns? Get Into Gardens Aglow Free on November 18
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is gearing up for its eighth annual seasonal celebration, Gardens Aglow. This one of a kind event is perfect for you to bring your family and friends to this Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Get ready to walk through more than 750,000 LED lights that take over 14 acres of the gardens.
Maine AG confident in conviction despite new DNA evidence in 1988 killing
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said Monday that new DNA testing hasn't shaken his confidence in a man's conviction for the killing of a 12-year-old girl more than three decades ago. Dennis Dechaine is serving a life sentence for the murder and sexual assault of Sarah...
Berwick Maine Mom Goes Viral Warning About the Dangers of Water Beads
Water beads are growing in popularity because they do grow - and that's the danger. Folichia Mitchell's 9-month-old daughter in Berwick, ended up in the ICU after swallowing just one water bead that was her brother's. They had no idea what had happened before getting her to Maine Medical Center in Portland. It had been two days and her daughter wasn't eating. According to WMTW, the bead, which grows in water, had done just that in her small intestine blocking it. Her gut-wrenching TikTok has had over 2 million views.
Her maiden name is Portland, but she had never been to the Maine city
PORTLAND, Maine — Finding holiday gifts for family members can be difficult, especially if you're looking for something personal. In a city that bears your family name, however, that task becomes a lot easier. Laura Horsfall, whose maiden name is Portland, visited Portland, Maine for the first time this...
NECN
These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US
Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
WMTW
Maine community leader shot in Ethiopia returning to U.S., group says
LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston community leader who was shot and injured in Ethiopia is coming back to the U.S. Fowsia Musse is known for her work in Lewiston overseeing Maine Community Integration. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in...
East End Community School receives 'Little Free Library' donation
PORTLAND, Maine — East End Community School received a donation of one of the six little libraries given out by WEX Inc. on Nov. 1. WEX volunteers built the "Little Free Library" for the students on campus. Boyd Marley, the principal at East End Community School, said he is...
Veterans Day parade marches through Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds gathered along Congress Street in Portland on Friday to watch the Veterans Day parade as people from all over Maine marched through downtown. People of all ages gathered to show their support for the parade hosted by the Harold T. Andrews Post 17 American Legion in Portland.
Local artist adds pops of color to Maine cities and towns
PORTLAND, Maine — If you have walked through downtown Portland lately, you might have noticed an uptick in murals around the city. The vibrant designs have popped up on electrical boxes, the exteriors of old buildings, and even cover some of the public restrooms. The works of art were...
89 Year Old Central Maine Woman Has Hand To Paw Fight With Fox
While many people love living in Maine because it gives them the chance to be close to nature, sometimes we end up coming a little took close to nature. According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, an 89 year old woman was viciously attacked by a fox while taking a walk through a tightly packed condo development in Auburn. The attack reportedly happened on the afternoon of Friday, November 4th, on Old Carriage Road.
Despite Mr. Drew's relaxed demeanor, these lizards can be tough to own as pets
PORTLAND, Maine — When Andrew Desjardins from Mr. Drew and His Animals Too stops by the 207 studio, we know it's always going to be fun and we know we're going to learn a lot. What we don't know is what is going to come through those studio doors...
Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine
Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
mainebiz.biz
Developer Mark McClure turns to ‘build to rent’ concept for a Portland townhouse development
Developer Mark McClure recently broke ground on an $21.5 million, 45-unit condo project in Cumberland Foreside. The Mark, as it will be known, is expected to offer units in the $450,000 to $750,000 range and will be available in 15 months. DeStefano & Associates Inc., which is based in Portsmouth,...
Gov. Mills celebrates historic re-election at Becky's Diner in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — It has become a bit of a tradition for Gov. Janet Mills to celebrate her victories at Becky's Diner in Portland. "We're pretty excited about things to come," Gov. Mills said outside the diner Wednesday morning. She added that she'll serve all Mainers, not just those...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0