Saco, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Portland, Maine Brewery Unveils New Beer Inspired By Allen’s Coffee Brandy

There's a handful of items and brands that just remind everyone of Maine. There's items like an Italian sandwich, with its soft roll, deli ham and cheese and bunch of veggies slathered in oil. There's a brand like Moxie, which features an indescribable taste that could put hair on your teeth. There's also Allen's Coffee Brandy, a favorite of people from The County, who have survived long, arduous winters thanks to the inexpensive signature alcohol.
PORTLAND, ME
Portland changes date of 2022 Monument Square holiday tree installation

PORTLAND, Maine — On Nov. 3, Portland Parks, Recreation, and Facilities announced that Maine's largest city chose its 2022 Monument Square Tree for the upcoming holidays. Members of the public had the opportunity to nominate trees to be this year's holiday tree, and the winners and owners of this year's 40-foot balsam fir are Anne and Toby Nappi of Westbrook. The tree is located at 1040 Methodist Road.
PORTLAND, ME
Berwick Maine Mom Goes Viral Warning About the Dangers of Water Beads

Water beads are growing in popularity because they do grow - and that's the danger. Folichia Mitchell's 9-month-old daughter in Berwick, ended up in the ICU after swallowing just one water bead that was her brother's. They had no idea what had happened before getting her to Maine Medical Center in Portland. It had been two days and her daughter wasn't eating. According to WMTW, the bead, which grows in water, had done just that in her small intestine blocking it. Her gut-wrenching TikTok has had over 2 million views.
BERWICK, ME
These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US

Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
BOSTON, MA
Veterans Day parade marches through Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds gathered along Congress Street in Portland on Friday to watch the Veterans Day parade as people from all over Maine marched through downtown. People of all ages gathered to show their support for the parade hosted by the Harold T. Andrews Post 17 American Legion in Portland.
PORTLAND, ME
89 Year Old Central Maine Woman Has Hand To Paw Fight With Fox

While many people love living in Maine because it gives them the chance to be close to nature, sometimes we end up coming a little took close to nature. According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, an 89 year old woman was viciously attacked by a fox while taking a walk through a tightly packed condo development in Auburn. The attack reportedly happened on the afternoon of Friday, November 4th, on Old Carriage Road.
AUBURN, ME
Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine

Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
CUMBERLAND, ME
