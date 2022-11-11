Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
The women of Orlando are in trouble. People are changing.Evie M.Orlando, FL
Not understanding Florida's U-turn and right-on-red laws can prove deadlyJoAnn RyanOrlando, FL
This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mindEvie M.Winter Park, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
YOU Can Help Choose the Newest Bus for a Disney World Transportation Service!
Have you taken the Sunshine Flyer buses to Disney World yet?. This is one of the bus options (the other being Mears Connect) that replaced Magical Express last year as a transportation service between the Orlando International Airport and Disney World. It’s just been announced that a new bus will be joining the fleet — this one themed after the Make-A-Wish Foundation!
disneyfoodblog.com
Reopening Timeline Announced for Orlando International Airport Following Tropical Storm Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole (which hit Florida as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening into a tropical storm once again) has mostly passed through Central Florida, although wind and rain are still happening in certain areas. Disney World closed early on November 9th for the storm and reopened its theme parks...
Publix opens bars inside several Florida locations, including one in Orlando
It's a pint and a Pub Sub kind of day
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Front to bring cooler air to Central Florida this week
Today's high: 78 degrees | Tonight's low: 65 degrees | Rain: 20% along the coastal counties. Main weather concerns: Expect a day featuring a mix of sun and clouds. Highs hit in the 70s all across the viewing area. Dry inland, coastal areas feature a 20% chance of a few isolated showers. Winds today will brew up from the Northeast at 5-10mph.
wogx.com
Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
Cloudy and cool Sunday as front moves through Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be cloudy and cooler Sunday as a cool front moves through our area. Our area will have a 30% chance of scattered light showers. The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 77 degrees. The warmest part of the day will come around...
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida
money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
attractionsmagazine.com
Fly nonstop from Orange County, Florida to Orange County, California on Breeze Airlines
Cross-country travelers between Orlando, Fla. and Southern California have a new, nonstop flight option with Breeze Airways beginning Feb. 16, 2023. Breeze will offer a daily direct flight from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Santa Ana, Calif. — and vice versa. The new service...
Not understanding Florida's U-turn and right-on-red laws can prove deadly
U-turns are legal in Florida, and a sheer necessity in many places like Orlando where there are numerous boulevards and so much heavy traffic. Getting around the city without them can be next to impossible.
The women of Orlando are in trouble. People are changing.
I understand that cities in general are dangerous, and that Orlando, as a city, has always been a risk. I'll never forget doing a deep dive into the crime rates and comparing different places to live, and with a score of 5/100 on the Orlando crime scale when compared with other cities in America and a 1 in 121 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime. the odds were never great. There's also no denying that more often than not we will see some awful headline about a woman being harmed.
WLTX.com
Loud 'sonic boom' heard across central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Many central Floridians woke up to a loud "sonic boom" early Saturday morning, according to multiple reports. Fox 35 Orlando reported that residents heard the loud sound around 5 a.m. and it even shook some homes. One resident told the outlet there was a smell of sulfur afterward, but it's unknown if it's related.
disneytips.com
Orlando International Airport Closed Indefinitely for Damage Assessment Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
The Orlando International Airport (MCO) has released a statement today confirming they have closed indefinitely due to Tropical Storm Nicole. As Tropical Storm Nicole passes along the Florida coast, many businesses, like the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios Orlando Resort, have enacted closures for the safety of their staff and patrons. The Orlando International Airport officially halted operations at 4 p.m. yesterday due to the storm.
Festive Orlando holiday events that get everyone in the spirit
While the real snow might not be falling and the temperatures might be far above freezing, festive Orlando holiday events bring the spirit of the season. From popular theme park events to the triumphant return of an Orlando resort tradition, the end of 2022 is definitely merry and bright. From...
disneydining.com
Brightline High-Speed Rail Project to Disney World Back On…Sort of
When Disney’s Magical Express ended earlier this year, a big gap in coverage between Orlando International Airport and Walt Disney World was created. Disney likely hoped that people would utilize their Minnie Van service. But the price proved too high for many to tolerate when similar services were available at a much lower cost. Enter Brightline.
fox35orlando.com
How strong were Hurricane Nicole's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
Delta cancels flights in Florida, Bahamas due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Delta has canceled flights due to Tropical Storm Nicole.
Florida woman wins $1 million Powerball prize from Publix ticket
A Florida woman is now much richer after claiming a million-dollar Powerball prize from the Florida Lottery.
This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind
The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
click orlando
What … just … happened 🥴
Hello everyone! It’s Friday … YOU MADE IT! 😃👍. I don’t know about you, but it’s been a wild week here in Central Florida. I will tell you between covering a midterm election 🗳️, a hurricane/tropical storm 🌀 and so many other things, I’m kind of tired this week, but I will survive. This week’s newsletter is going to be short and sweet. To be honest, because of all the other news in the world, the park’s themselves were a little quiet. All of the parks closed temporarily due to the storm but have since reopened. On a brighter note, the weather in the coming days looks perfect.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Orlando man claims $1 million from scratch-off
An Orlando man claimed a million-dollar prize by playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game. According to lottery officials, 63-year-old Nagendra KC purchased his winning CASH CLUB scratch-off ticket from a Circle K convenience store located at 700 South Kirkman Road in Orlando. He chose to take home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.
Comments / 0