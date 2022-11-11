ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

wbrc.com

Brothers formally dismissed of rape charges after spending 20 years in prison

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Quinton Cook and his brother Frank Meadows Jr. believe that the truth will set you free. On Monday, Nov, 14, the truth literally set them free. Cook and Meadows spent 20 years in prison on 1993 rape charges, a crime they said they did not commit. Those charges have been formally dismissed by Judge Shanta Owens.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Police: Possible death note found at Williams Intermediate School

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pell City Police Department has launched an investigation after a possible death note was found at Williams Intermediate on Monday. According to police, the student was removed from class. PCPD determined that there is no immediate threat to students or faculty. Additional information will...
PELL CITY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police investigate death at Carraway Blvd. and 2nd Ave N

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead at Carraway Blvd and 2nd Ave. N early Monday morning. Officials say the victim is a middle aged black man. No additional details have been provided. Please check back for updates. Get news alerts in the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Two women arrested in major drug bust at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two women have been arrested and Birmingham Police seized 46 pounds of marijuana Sunday at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. After police uncovered information that a large amount of marijuana was coming into the airport, the Birmingham Police Department Special Enforcement Division’s Vice/Narcotics Unit, and the ALEA Drug Taskforce Region G conducted a drug investigation.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Cottondale man arrested, charged with murder

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cottondale man was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with murder. Deputies arrived to check on Barry Sartain, 61. The other resident, Daniel Raines, 24, allegedly said that Sartain had left several days ago and hadn’t returned and he gave deputies consent to search. Deputies then located Sartain’s body in an […]
COTTONDALE, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama artist's work appears in 'Black Panther' sequel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A local man is making his movie debut in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — without actually being in the film. Some of Larry Allen's beautiful hand-crafted pottery was used in the film. His carefully detailed vessels caught the eye of producers who were on a nationwide search.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pinson home destroyed in early morning fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a home in Pinson was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 5000 block of Henry Black Drive. No word yet on any injuries. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google...
PINSON, AL
CBS 42

67-year-old killed in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 67-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Sunday night. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the driver crashed on Bradford Road near Happy Top Road around 9:00 p.m. Deputies said the driver’s vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment and turned onto the driver’s […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Goodwill Alabama is expanding its reach into the Center Point community

CENTER POINT, Ala. — ALABAMA GOODWILL HISTORY. Almost 100 years ago The Goodwill mission spread to Birmingham, Alabama. In 1927 The Goodwill philosophy of “a hand up, not a hand out” was sent to The South and the rest is history. Goodwill was founded 100 years ago in Boston, MA and 25 years after Goodwill’s creation, Alabama Goodwill Industries was born.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man found dead on Carraway Boulevard in Birmingham Monday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating after a man was found dead on Carraway Boulevard on Monday. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a person down on Carraway Boulevard and Second Avenue North Monday morning. When they arrived, they found a middle-aged man unresponsive. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works issuing credits to customers who were overcharged

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works announced Monday that it will began issuing credits to customers who have been overcharged on their bills. BWW says customers do not need to contact the utility to receive the credit, but that it will appear on either their November or December billing statements.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

