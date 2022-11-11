Read full article on original website
Brothers formally dismissed of rape charges after spending 20 years in prison
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Quinton Cook and his brother Frank Meadows Jr. believe that the truth will set you free. On Monday, Nov, 14, the truth literally set them free. Cook and Meadows spent 20 years in prison on 1993 rape charges, a crime they said they did not commit. Those charges have been formally dismissed by Judge Shanta Owens.
One year since child paralyzed in Kingston shooting, family’s message on gun violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This week marks one year since a nine-year-old girl was shot outside her Kingston home – a shooting that she survived. Ja’liyah Baker and her mother Latrice are sharing their story, hopeful it will change someone’s mind before picking up a weapon to handle a situation. The Bakers are so focused […]
Police: Possible death note found at Williams Intermediate School
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pell City Police Department has launched an investigation after a possible death note was found at Williams Intermediate on Monday. According to police, the student was removed from class. PCPD determined that there is no immediate threat to students or faculty. Additional information will...
Birmingham Police investigate death at Carraway Blvd. and 2nd Ave N
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead at Carraway Blvd and 2nd Ave. N early Monday morning. Officials say the victim is a middle aged black man. No additional details have been provided. Please check back for updates. Get news alerts in the...
Two women arrested in major drug bust at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two women have been arrested and Birmingham Police seized 46 pounds of marijuana Sunday at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. After police uncovered information that a large amount of marijuana was coming into the airport, the Birmingham Police Department Special Enforcement Division’s Vice/Narcotics Unit, and the ALEA Drug Taskforce Region G conducted a drug investigation.
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching Story
WVTM 13 News reported on a 51-year-old man that rides his bike almost 50 miles every day he works at Applebee’s as a dishwasher, and a kind brother and sister read about his story. They bless him with a gift that was sitting in their basement.
Woman shot, seriously injured while driving in north Birmingham
An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and seriously injured over the weekend in Birmingham. The shooting happened about 10 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of 12th Avenue North. The victim was shot while she was inside of a moving vehicle. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said South Precinct...
Susan Moore High School hosts prayer vigil for three teens who died in Cullman Co. crash
BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A somber day in Blount County Friday as three teenagers were killed in an early morning car accident in Cullman County with a fourth person still in critical condition. Students, teachers, staff, and community members gathered in prayer Friday afternoon at Susan Moore High School. Schools...
Man dies from exposure to cold in Birmingham
A death investigation is underway in Birmingham after a body was discovered Monday morning.
Cottondale man arrested, charged with murder
COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cottondale man was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with murder. Deputies arrived to check on Barry Sartain, 61. The other resident, Daniel Raines, 24, allegedly said that Sartain had left several days ago and hadn’t returned and he gave deputies consent to search. Deputies then located Sartain’s body in an […]
Vestavia Hills United Methodist, others ask to disaffiliate from denomination: update on split
Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church and 10 other congregations in North Alabama voted Sunday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and most are planning to join a new conservative movement, according to church leaders. The 11 that voted Sunday brings the total to about 86 congregations in the North...
Alabama artist's work appears in 'Black Panther' sequel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A local man is making his movie debut in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — without actually being in the film. Some of Larry Allen's beautiful hand-crafted pottery was used in the film. His carefully detailed vessels caught the eye of producers who were on a nationwide search.
Pinson home destroyed in early morning fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a home in Pinson was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 5000 block of Henry Black Drive. No word yet on any injuries. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google...
3 arrested in connection with shooting at Shades Mountain Baptist Church
Three people are under arrest and facing charges in connection with a shooting at Shades Mountain Baptist Church on November 6.
67-year-old killed in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 67-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Sunday night. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the driver crashed on Bradford Road near Happy Top Road around 9:00 p.m. Deputies said the driver’s vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment and turned onto the driver’s […]
Goodwill Alabama is expanding its reach into the Center Point community
CENTER POINT, Ala. — ALABAMA GOODWILL HISTORY. Almost 100 years ago The Goodwill mission spread to Birmingham, Alabama. In 1927 The Goodwill philosophy of “a hand up, not a hand out” was sent to The South and the rest is history. Goodwill was founded 100 years ago in Boston, MA and 25 years after Goodwill’s creation, Alabama Goodwill Industries was born.
The city of Pelham relocates Fire Station No. 3, officials address concern
PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Today marks the grand opening of Pelham’s newly relocated Fire Station No. 3- a brand new state of the art facility. This new station replaces its previous location on Highway 52. With the relocation some may have concerns of what this means for those near the previous location. City officials tell […]
Thanksgiving 2022: Turkey giveaways to help Alabama families in need
Alabama people who need help with Thanksgiving dinner have a chance to get free turkeys at events throughout the state. Here are some giveaways in Birmingham, Huntsville, Hayneville, Montgomery and Mobile, organized by folks who want to spread holiday cheer to hundreds of families. When: Monday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m.-6...
Man found dead on Carraway Boulevard in Birmingham Monday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating after a man was found dead on Carraway Boulevard on Monday. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a person down on Carraway Boulevard and Second Avenue North Monday morning. When they arrived, they found a middle-aged man unresponsive. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Birmingham Water Works issuing credits to customers who were overcharged
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works announced Monday that it will began issuing credits to customers who have been overcharged on their bills. BWW says customers do not need to contact the utility to receive the credit, but that it will appear on either their November or December billing statements.
