Mind Springs Health announces death of Program Director Gina Toothaker
Community members were shocked by news of the Saturday morning, Nov. 12, death of counselor Gina Toothaker, the program director at Minds Springs Health in Steamboat Springs and Walden and an active longtime volunteer with nonprofit Steamboat Dance Theatre. Stephanie Keister, public information officer for Mind Springs Health & West...
Public meetings this week for Community Wildfire Protection Plan
Organizers of the update for the Routt County Community Wildfire Protection Plan invite residents to one of four public input meetings Monday, Nov. 14, through Thursday, Nov. 17. To gather broad community input on wildfire protection values across the county, the Office of Emergency Management and nonprofit Routt County Wildfire...
Steamboat Council to discuss whether to levy STR tax at full 9% rate on Tuesday
After voters gave Steamboat Springs City Council the authority to place an additional tax of up to 9% on short-term rentals last week, council will discuss what percentage they intend to actually impose on Tuesday, Nov. 15. With a couple dozen cure ballots left to count, the tax looks to...
Proposed mixed-use development on Yampa Street moves forward
In a unanimous vote, the Steamboat Springs Planning Commission recommended approval for a three-story mixed-use development at 608 Yampa Street. The 13,738-square-foot structure would be on the corner of Sixth and Yampa streets, and adjacent to the section of Butcherknife Creek that runs through the parking lot south of Clyde’s Pies.
Steamboat honors record technicians for Law Enforcement Record Personnel Week
Gov. Jared Polis recently reapproved a proclamation designating the week of Nov. 7-11 as Law Enforcement Records Personnel Week, and the city of Steamboat Springs made sure to highlight its team of record technicians. “The records team provides vital services for the Steamboat Springs Police Department that fulfills our mission...
Letter: My interest in community service is undiminished, and thank you
I’ve always believed running for and holding public office is a privilege. Although the outcome of the recent Routt County commissioner race was not what I had anticipated, it’s been a wonderful experience. Over the last eight months I’ve reconnected with old friends and made many new friends.
Moving Mountain among Outside Magazines ‘Best Places to Work’
Outside Magazine recently named Moving Mountains as one of the “Best Places to Work in 2022,” for the third time, according to a news release. Moving Mountains is a Steamboat Springs company that provides of luxury vacation rentals, concierge services and more. “I’ve been working here for six...
Potential street improvements at Ski Time Square open for review
Perhaps the most confusing dead-end in Steamboat Springs, Ski Time Square is poised for redevelopment. The design development plans for the Ski Time Square Drive Public Turnaround and Complete Streets Improvement Project were recently completed by Baseline Engineering. The city hopes to reactivate the street, which has been flanked with...
SSWSC adds new Olympic sport to its program roster
The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club is introducing a new snow sports program this winter season. Ski mountaineering, known as skimo, is an endurance sport that requires athletes to ski up and down a mountain faster than their opponents. Similar to other endurance sports, the distances and terrains vary based on which mountain is being raced.
Cold weather won’t bring much snow, but it could boost snowmaking
While Steamboat Springs may not get much snow the week before Steamboat Resorts’ planned opening on Nov. 23, cold temperatures should make conditions ripe for snowmaking. Local Meteorologist Mike Weissbluth said there would be some chances for natural powder, but that storms coming through likely don’t have the moisture needed to significantly add to the snowpack.
