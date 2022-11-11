ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

3 stabbed near homeless encampment in Vallejo; 1 dead

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were stabbed Sunday morning near a homeless encampment, the Vallejo Police Department told KRON4. The incident happened in the area of 3rd and Lemon Streets around 7:24 a.m. Two of the victims are suffering life-threatening injuries, and the other died, police said. Police did not provide information about the […]
VALLEJO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Man Shot After Attempting to Remove Unknown Guest from Family Party in Antioch

The Antioch Police Department confirmed Monday that a man was shot several times over the weekend during a house party within the City of Antioch. Police released minimal information on the Saturday night shooting, however, officers responded to a house party in the 4000 block of Vinewood Way after shots were reportedly fired at 11:30 pm. Police located a 25-year-old Hispanic male who was shot several times and is in critical, but stable condition.
ANTIOCH, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Police Nab Suspect in Robbery at Safeway Fuel Station

On Sunday, the Antioch Police Department responded to the Safeway Fuel Station off Deer Valley Road for a report of a robbery that had just occurred. According to police, based on witness statements, the suspect assaulted an employee and brandished a knife before stealing merchandise from behind the counter at approximently 3:05 pm Sunday.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Afternoon shooting in Fremont leaves 1 injured

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — One person is injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon, the Fremont Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The shooting happened near School Street and Bodily Avenue at around 1:18 p.m. The victim, who was not identified by police, suffered a gunshot wound and is expected to survive. Fremont police found […]
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Armed suspects at large after jewelry store robbery in San Pablo

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a robbery at a jewelry shop that happened Saturday afternoon in San Pablo, KRON4 confirmed. The incident happened at H Bee Jewelry where multiple armed suspects are still at large. H Bee Jewelry is located at 2415 San Pablo Dam Road inside the San Pablo Towne Center. […]
SAN PABLO, CA
KRON4

Suspect arrested in connection to shooting in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) –Police in Santa Rosa have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting incident that occurred Friday. Vincent Cervantes, 28, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault with a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Burglars get away with 300-lb safe after Saratoga home break-in

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Saratoga man says his home was broken into while he was on vacation — the burglars getting away with a several hundred-pound safe. Surveillance video captured two men at the man’s front door. The homeowner tells KRON4 he and his entire family are traumatized. He says it’s not […]
SARATOGA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Suspect Arrested After Fremont Shooting: Police

A shooting suspect was arrested in Fremont Saturday afternoon following an incident in the city's Niles District earlier in the day in which one person was shot. The victim suffered a gunshot wound and is expected to survive, according to a Fremont police spokesperson. The incident occurred at about 1:20...
FREMONT, CA
FOX40

3 robberies and 2 attempted robberies occur overnight in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three robberies and two attempted robberies occurred throughout Stockton Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. According to police, two male victims near the 700 Block of North Pilgrim Street were in their front yard when suspects with guns approached the victims. The suspects then assaulted the victims and proceeded […]
STOCKTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Officers Detain 500 Vehicles, Participants in Alleged Sideshow Activity

Police officers impounded 19 vehicles and issued 720 citations to residents participating and watching Saturday night sideshows, the San Jose Police Department announced on Sunday. In a large, coordinated effort, officers responded to a sideshow occurring at Monterey Highway and Branham Lane. Officers said multiple vehicles were abandoned at the...
KRON4 News

Illegal sideshow leads to 720 citations, 19 vehicle impounds

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Police Department detained approximately 500 vehicles and participants in response to illegal sideshow activity throughout the city Saturday night, according to a tweet by the department. The illegal sideshow activity took place near Monterey Road and Branham Lane, police said. After using a large response team, SJPD was […]
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy