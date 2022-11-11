Read full article on original website
3 stabbed near homeless encampment in Vallejo; 1 dead
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were stabbed Sunday morning near a homeless encampment, the Vallejo Police Department told KRON4. The incident happened in the area of 3rd and Lemon Streets around 7:24 a.m. Two of the victims are suffering life-threatening injuries, and the other died, police said. Police did not provide information about the […]
El Cerrito police search for man who stabbed victim at Nation’s burger
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a victim at the parking lot of a Nation’s Giant Hamburgers restaurant Saturday night, the El Cerrito Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The suspect is described to be a light-skinned Black or Hispanic man in his 20s, according to […]
Suspect in San Rafael McDonald’s standoff arrested after altercation with police K9
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect who attacked customers and an employee at a Terra Linda McDonald’s was taken into custody following a four-hour standoff with police, according to the San Rafael Police Department. Robert Michael Chernoff, 35 of Novato, was arrested on felony charges stemming from threatening victims and assaulting them with an […]
Police seize loaded firearm in Santa Rosa after traffic violation
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for possession of a loaded firearm after he was pulled over Sunday afternoon for a moving violation, according to a Facebook post from the Santa Rosa Police Department. The driver was stopped on the 700 block of Third Street around 4:07 p.m. after police spotted an […]
Union City police ask for public’s help in shooting investigation
UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN) — The Union City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning. At 6:32 a.m., police responded to reports of gunshots heard in the 4200 block of Lunar Way. At the scene, officers said they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man was later transported to […]
eastcountytoday.net
Man Shot After Attempting to Remove Unknown Guest from Family Party in Antioch
The Antioch Police Department confirmed Monday that a man was shot several times over the weekend during a house party within the City of Antioch. Police released minimal information on the Saturday night shooting, however, officers responded to a house party in the 4000 block of Vinewood Way after shots were reportedly fired at 11:30 pm. Police located a 25-year-old Hispanic male who was shot several times and is in critical, but stable condition.
Passenger dies, driver arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter in SSF
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) — A young man died and another was arrested following a solo-vehicle collision Saturday night in South San Francisco, police said Sunday. Officers responded at 11:40 p.m. to the first block of South Linden Avenue after someone reported the collision. A passenger in the vehicle died and the 18-year-old driver […]
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Nab Suspect in Robbery at Safeway Fuel Station
On Sunday, the Antioch Police Department responded to the Safeway Fuel Station off Deer Valley Road for a report of a robbery that had just occurred. According to police, based on witness statements, the suspect assaulted an employee and brandished a knife before stealing merchandise from behind the counter at approximently 3:05 pm Sunday.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman shot dead near Oakland BART station, police say
A woman was found shot to death near the MacArthur BART station Sunday night, according to the Oakland Police Department. Her death marks the city's 110th homicide this year, they said.
Afternoon shooting in Fremont leaves 1 injured
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — One person is injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon, the Fremont Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The shooting happened near School Street and Bodily Avenue at around 1:18 p.m. The victim, who was not identified by police, suffered a gunshot wound and is expected to survive. Fremont police found […]
Armed suspects at large after jewelry store robbery in San Pablo
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a robbery at a jewelry shop that happened Saturday afternoon in San Pablo, KRON4 confirmed. The incident happened at H Bee Jewelry where multiple armed suspects are still at large. H Bee Jewelry is located at 2415 San Pablo Dam Road inside the San Pablo Towne Center. […]
KRON4
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) –Police in Santa Rosa have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting incident that occurred Friday. Vincent Cervantes, 28, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault with a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.
Orinda home gets crashed into for 2nd time in 2 years
In 2020, a drunk driver hit the lower level of their home causing significant damage.
Burglars get away with 300-lb safe after Saratoga home break-in
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Saratoga man says his home was broken into while he was on vacation — the burglars getting away with a several hundred-pound safe. Surveillance video captured two men at the man’s front door. The homeowner tells KRON4 he and his entire family are traumatized. He says it’s not […]
NBC Bay Area
Suspect Arrested After Fremont Shooting: Police
A shooting suspect was arrested in Fremont Saturday afternoon following an incident in the city's Niles District earlier in the day in which one person was shot. The victim suffered a gunshot wound and is expected to survive, according to a Fremont police spokesperson. The incident occurred at about 1:20...
3 robberies and 2 attempted robberies occur overnight in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three robberies and two attempted robberies occurred throughout Stockton Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. According to police, two male victims near the 700 Block of North Pilgrim Street were in their front yard when suspects with guns approached the victims. The suspects then assaulted the victims and proceeded […]
NBC Bay Area
Officers Detain 500 Vehicles, Participants in Alleged Sideshow Activity
Police officers impounded 19 vehicles and issued 720 citations to residents participating and watching Saturday night sideshows, the San Jose Police Department announced on Sunday. In a large, coordinated effort, officers responded to a sideshow occurring at Monterey Highway and Branham Lane. Officers said multiple vehicles were abandoned at the...
Illegal sideshow leads to 720 citations, 19 vehicle impounds
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Police Department detained approximately 500 vehicles and participants in response to illegal sideshow activity throughout the city Saturday night, according to a tweet by the department. The illegal sideshow activity took place near Monterey Road and Branham Lane, police said. After using a large response team, SJPD was […]
DA clears police officers who shot Vallejo woman’s suspected killer
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A Vallejo woman was shot in the head and still clinging to life when she was dumped onto the side of a road in a bag. Details of a horrifying 2020 homicide were released in a report from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday as prosecutors announced that […]
Exclusive interview: Good Samaritans save the day after customer attacks Berkeley Thai restaurant
Video shows a customer at the bottom of the screen asking for free food. When he was told no, the restaurant owner's nephew went over to see what was wrong. That's when the customer went on the attack, hitting and punching the nephew, even knocking over a table.
