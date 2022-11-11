Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Not one but two stimulus payments coming your way from the stateJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire CountryTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
She is the first woman to ever sit for a photographAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Related
Early Addition: NYC kept running boats aground in a futile attempt to put a ferry terminal in Coney Island Creek
Because officials also seemed ready to have boats cruising past swimming children, here are your early links: Michael Lewis' SBF book (and then movie) likely soon, macabre chatter outside the Twitter office, butter is great, and more. [ more › ]
Ready to work: Asylum seekers on Staten Island complete training, earn free pair of work boots through local organization
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several asylum seekers hoping to enter the workforce in New York City took a big step forward with the help of one community-based organization. On Sunday, La Colmena — which works to empower day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage immigrant workers of varying immigration status on Staten Island — held a graduation ceremony at its Stapleton headquarters for just over two dozen individuals who completed La Colmena-sponsored Occupational Safety and Healthcare (OSHA) and Site Safety Training (SST) courses. The courses — which necessitated 40 hours and 10 hours of class time, respectively — are legally required for those who wish to work on construction sites.
NY business leaders urge Hochul to crack down on crime
NY business leaders have many concerns about crime as Hochul begins her first full term.
United Airlines Launching Air Taxi Service: Manhattan To Newark In 10 Minutes
The first air taxi service has just been announced and it will happen by 2024 flying from Manhattan to Newark Airport. The post United Airlines Launching Air Taxi Service: Manhattan To Newark In 10 Minutes appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NBC New York
Man Arrested in Brutal NYC Pipe Beating of Subway Cleaner During AM Rush
The attacker behind this month's brutal beating of a subway custodian, bashed in the face with a metal pipe while working in the New York City transit system, has been arrested, police said. Authorities identified 28-year-old Jonathan Frias following his arrest Sunday, more than a week after the Nov. 4...
nystateofpolitics.com
Where voter turnout dropped, rose in NY and its impact on the 2022 election results
Fewer New Yorkers cast ballots in the 2022 elections than they did in the prior midterm and statewide elections four years ago, preliminary numbers show. The steepest declines in voting were in the New York City boroughs, which are crucial to Democratic chances of winning statewide in New York. And...
The black market strangled California's legal weed industry. Now it's coming for New York.
Lax enforcement has allowed illicit sales to flourish — with little incentive to go mainstream.
TravelPulse
Newark International’s New Terminal Opens This Week
Newark-Liberty International Airport will have a gleaning new terminal when it officially opens on Tuesday, November 15. The new facility, which will be ushered in with the usual pomp and circumstance and ribbon-cutting by dignitaries, will replace the old terminal that has stood at Newark for 50 years, according to Business Insider.
NYPD spent $3 billion on surveillance but critics say details are vague despite new disclosure law
The NYPD spent nearly $3 billion on surveillance technology in a 12-year stretch but continues to flout the law requiring it reveal details of each contract, according to two advocacy groups. The dollars spent between 2007 and 2019 are with companies large and small — including a contract with a vendor based out of an East Flatbush, Brooklyn, apartment. The money spent was opaquely listed as ...
14 Gridlock Alert days coming up in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tis the season for traffic in New York City. The holidays are coming and with them comes an influx of traffic in New York City. The MTA on Sunday reminded customers that public transit is the best way to travel during the holiday season — especially on the upcoming 14 Gridlock […]
The Cost of Randall's Island Migrant Tents: The Taxpayers Have To Pay
The temporary tent complex was deemed a "debacle" for both humanitarian and financial grounds by New York City Comptroller Brad Lander. How much are New York City taxpayers paying for the contentious tent community for recent immigrants on Randall's Island? Even the person in charge of managing city finances is ignorant of the solution.
NBC New York
NYC Agencies Played Hot Potato for Years, Leaving Huge Swaths of City Dirty
New York City's trash problem feels reminiscent of a bad group project: no one wants to step up and take responsibility for the work, but there's plenty of finger-pointing to go around. On Thursday, four of the city's agencies in charge of its upkeep promised to deliver on a new...
PIX Panel: Gov. Kathy Hochul’s close win, red wave in Brooklyn, LI
NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry and Gotham Gazette’s Ben Max talk about what’s next for Gov. Kathy Hochul after her big win over Rep. Lee Zeldin. Harry and Max joined PIX on Politics Sunday to recap all the big news from election night. Watch the discussion in the video player above.
NYC eases path to citizenship for dozens of immigrant military members
NEW YORK (PIX11) — This Veterans Day, New York City is helping ease the path to citizenship for dozens of military members. Immigrants have served in the United States Armed Forces and have defended the U.S. for years. Kwabena Nuamah from the Bronx says he’s proud to be an American citizen this Veterans Day. But […]
cityandstateny.com
At Somos, a Jewish event brings people in
One of the most power-packed events every Somos Puerto Rico conference doesn’t take place in a hotel ballroom, or by the pool, but rather down a dark street a ten minute walk away, at the Chabad Jewish Center of Puerto Rico. There, former New York City Council Member David Greenfield, now the CEO of the Met Council, hosts a Friday night event that he’s made into an essential stop on the circuit. “I don’t think a single elected official missed it,” said one attendee – even if the interminable speeches kept the event going till nearly 11 p.m.
NY judge blocks ability to issue pot licenses in Brooklyn, 4 other regions
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State’s process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state. The ruling comes as state regulators are preparing to approve the first batch of licenses for dispensaries to start […]
NYC Subway Crime: Man slashed across face at train station in Manhattan
A 27-year-old man was slashed across the face after getting into a verbal dispute with a suspect at subway station in Manhattan.
Staten Island freeze watch: Temperatures expected to fall Monday night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Temperatures on Staten Island could fall below freezing Monday night, the National Weather Service said. A freeze watch has been put into effect from late Monday night through Tuesday morning for all of New York City and parts of New Jersey and Long Island, according to the agency. Temperatures are forecasted to fall as low as 30 degrees.
Upstate NY housing market, which jumped 30 percent during pandemic, may be stabilizing
Albany, N.Y. — The end of a pandemic-driven housing boom may be in sight, economists from the Federal Reserve predicted Thursday, pointing to cooling housing prices — but lower affordability — in upstate New York as mortgage rates rise. Economists forecast an imminent slowdown in housing prices,...
Comments / 0