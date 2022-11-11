ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Ready to work: Asylum seekers on Staten Island complete training, earn free pair of work boots through local organization

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several asylum seekers hoping to enter the workforce in New York City took a big step forward with the help of one community-based organization. On Sunday, La Colmena — which works to empower day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage immigrant workers of varying immigration status on Staten Island — held a graduation ceremony at its Stapleton headquarters for just over two dozen individuals who completed La Colmena-sponsored Occupational Safety and Healthcare (OSHA) and Site Safety Training (SST) courses. The courses — which necessitated 40 hours and 10 hours of class time, respectively — are legally required for those who wish to work on construction sites.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
TravelPulse

Newark International’s New Terminal Opens This Week

Newark-Liberty International Airport will have a gleaning new terminal when it officially opens on Tuesday, November 15. The new facility, which will be ushered in with the usual pomp and circumstance and ribbon-cutting by dignitaries, will replace the old terminal that has stood at Newark for 50 years, according to Business Insider.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily News

NYPD spent $3 billion on surveillance but critics say details are vague despite new disclosure law

The NYPD spent nearly $3 billion on surveillance technology in a 12-year stretch but continues to flout the law requiring it reveal details of each contract, according to two advocacy groups. The dollars spent between 2007 and 2019 are with companies large and small — including a contract with a vendor based out of an East Flatbush, Brooklyn, apartment. The money spent was opaquely listed as ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

14 Gridlock Alert days coming up in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tis the season for traffic in New York City. The holidays are coming and with them comes an influx of traffic in New York City. The MTA on Sunday reminded customers that public transit is the best way to travel during the holiday season — especially on the upcoming 14 Gridlock […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

At Somos, a Jewish event brings people in

One of the most power-packed events every Somos Puerto Rico conference doesn’t take place in a hotel ballroom, or by the pool, but rather down a dark street a ten minute walk away, at the Chabad Jewish Center of Puerto Rico. There, former New York City Council Member David Greenfield, now the CEO of the Met Council, hosts a Friday night event that he’s made into an essential stop on the circuit. “I don’t think a single elected official missed it,” said one attendee – even if the interminable speeches kept the event going till nearly 11 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY judge blocks ability to issue pot licenses in Brooklyn, 4 other regions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State’s process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state. The ruling comes as state regulators are preparing to approve the first batch of licenses for dispensaries to start […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island freeze watch: Temperatures expected to fall Monday night

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Temperatures on Staten Island could fall below freezing Monday night, the National Weather Service said. A freeze watch has been put into effect from late Monday night through Tuesday morning for all of New York City and parts of New Jersey and Long Island, according to the agency. Temperatures are forecasted to fall as low as 30 degrees.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

