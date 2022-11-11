A homeowner shot a man who he says was trying to break into his house. near 81st and Harvard, according to Tulsa Police. Police say the homeowner appears to have chased the suspected burglar down the street, then they got into a confrontation, and police say that's when the homeowner shot the person once in the stomach. Tulsa Police say they got a call from the homeowner around 3:15 Monday morning saying he had just shot someone who was trying to break into his house. The homeowner told investigators that he heard a noise outside, so he went outside and saw the suspected burglar, then chased him with a flashlight.

TULSA, OK ・ 11 HOURS AGO