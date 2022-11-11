ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Tulsa police officers catch 'Weekly Most Wanted' after short bicycle chase

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested the "weekly most wanted" suspect after a short bicycle chase on the Gilcrease Expressway. TPD has been looking to arrest Isaac Omeilia since at least October, when Omeilia evaded officers during a chase. Early Sunday morning, officers found Omeilia riding...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

1 Injured In Tulsa Shooting; Police Say Homeowner Shot Break-in Suspect

A homeowner shot a man who he says was trying to break into his house. near 81st and Harvard, according to Tulsa Police. Police say the homeowner appears to have chased the suspected burglar down the street, then they got into a confrontation, and police say that's when the homeowner shot the person once in the stomach. Tulsa Police say they got a call from the homeowner around 3:15 Monday morning saying he had just shot someone who was trying to break into his house. The homeowner told investigators that he heard a noise outside, so he went outside and saw the suspected burglar, then chased him with a flashlight.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police say homeowner shot man outside south Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting in south Tulsa Monday morning. Police said a homeowner shot a man after he heard noises outside of his home near East 81st Street and South Harvard Avenue. Police said they were called to the house just after 3 a.m....
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man dies in Tulsa County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died in a car accident in Tulsa County early Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say the incident happened near South 209th West Avenue and U.S. 412 just before 6 a.m. this morning. Forty-four-year-old pedestrian Clarence Bond Jr. was...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa ministry transforms unwanted guns into garden tools

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Metropolitan Ministries is taking action to curb gun violence. TMM, in partnership with District 3 City Councilor Crista Patrick, Oklahoma Conference of the United Methodist Church and Dawson Creative Guild, is transforming weapons into something that nurtures life instead of taking it. On Saturday,...
TULSA, OK
kfdi.com

Former Oklahoma fire captain sentenced on bank robbery charges

A former fire captain in Tulsa, Oklahoma is headed to prison for robbing two banks and staging his own disappearance. Jerry Brown was sentenced to more than four years in prison, and he will have to pay 260-thousand-dollars in restitution. Brown pleaded guilty to robbing banks in Skiatook and Sperry, Oklahoma in 2020.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Pursuit Suspect Crashes On IDL In Tulsa

Tulsa Police said a chase suspect pursued by officers on Saturday crashed near Downtown Tulsa on the IDL. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-244 at about 3 p.m. near the Detroit exit. TPD said the 31-year-old male driver took his girlfriend's car and it was spotted at...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

25-year-old Checotah man dies in Tulsa County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed the death of a 25-year-old Checotah man early this morning. Just before 5 a.m., Anthony Anson was driving on US-64 at 157th East Avenue four miles east of Bixby in Tulsa County. OHP says the 2012 Toyota Corolla drove off...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Fire hydrant work begins in midtown

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A fire hydrant on Peoria will be replaced overnight, according to the City of Tulsa. Water Distribution personnel are scheduled to replace a fire hydrant near East 48th Street and South Peoria Avenue. Work to replaced the hydrant will begin Monday at 7 p.m. and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for 'Weekly Most Wanted'

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for Isaac Jon Omeilia, who is wanted on a felony warrant. Omeilia, also known as "Misfit," is known to traffic illegal drugs, carry guns, flee from police and drive hazardously, police say. On Oct. 14, TPD tried to stop...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man arrested for multiple robberies, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a suspect they believed committed multiple robberies. Officers say Davaunte Ouimette robbed a UPS driver near 51st and Memorial on Saturday. Ouimette also robbed an electronic store near 71st and Lewis on Tuesday. He was arrested by police that same...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Body with gunshot found in search for Tulsa massacre victims

A second body of a possible victim of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has been found to have a gunshot wound, according to the city. “Forensic anthropologist Dr. Phoebe Stubblefield discovered that one of the three sets of remains exhumed last week contained one victim with a gunshot wound,” according to a statement late Friday from city spokesperson Carson Colvin.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest suspect in homicide of 19-year-old

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man for the murder of a 19-year-old woman. Police say on Sunday, 19-year-old Aliza Crook was found shot in the head near 12th and Garnett. Crook was transported to a hospital where she later died on Wednesday. Officers arrested...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

New storm water pipes to be installed in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Work will begin Monday in west Tulsa on the installation of two new storm water pipes. South 57th West Avenue will be closed between West 23rd Street and West 25th Street during construction. Traffic will be diverted to Sout h59th West Avenue during the closure.
TULSA, OK

