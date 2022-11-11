Festive decor? ✅ Ears themed to the season? ✅ A reindeer sipper cup?! ✅ Disneyland has it all…and now it has holiday SNACKS too!. Over at Disney California Adventure, there are plenty of holiday snacks to pick up thanks to the Festival of Holidays. But Disneyland hasn’t been left out of the fun! At this park, you can now find maple Mickey beignets, a funnel cake that seems confused(!), and more. Getting hungry yet? Well, you’ve been warned! We’re visiting one Disneyland snack spot now to try even MORE treats (and these will get your stomach rumbling).

2 DAYS AGO