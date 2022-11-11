Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: Can We Eat for Under $20 a Day in Disney World?
Are you a DFB Video subscriber? If you hit the button below, you can subscribe to our channel and catch up on ALL of our latest episodes!. The DFB Guide to the Walt Disney World® Holidays 2022 is a one-of-a-kind resource that will help you get the most out of your holiday vacation at Walt Disney World. Order The DFB Guide to the Walt Disney World® Holidays 2022 now!
disneyfoodblog.com
What Disney World Rides Wait Times Are Like Just BEFORE Thanksgiving
It’s no secret that crowds tend to pick up in Disney World during this time of year, but what do the wait times say?. Wait times have been consistently decreasing over October and November but with Thanksgiving approaching and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party being back in Magic Kingdom, we’re expecting to see wait times start to increase. Find out if we’re right — we have all the average wait times in Disney World from this past week!
disneyfoodblog.com
When You’ll Get TWO Fantasmic! Shows Per Night in Disney World
Fantasmic! is back! Disney fans are excited about it, too — so much that when the show reopened after over two years of being closed, there were HUGE crowds trying to catch it. Disney likely anticipated these crowds because the show was scheduled to have two performances per night,...
disneyfoodblog.com
A SPARKLY Loungefly For 25% Off and More Disney Merch on Sale on Amazon
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. As you’re shopping for holiday presents, you can’t skip out on the awesome deals Amazon always has. Amazon is our go-to for gift shopping, especially if you...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disneyland Resort: 5 Loungefly Backpacks!
Just break out the ugly Christmas sweaters because we’re celebrating the holidays at Disneyland Resort. The holiday decorations are up, the holiday merchandise is out, and the holiday snacks ARE HERE! We’re also enjoying the Festival of Holidays (be sure to check out ALL our food reviews here), while also popping into shops to see what else is going on. So here are some updates!
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney World Hotels: We Visited A Gingerbread CASTLE!
Happy Holidays from Disney World! Yes, we’re celebrating the festive season!. We’ve been visiting the hotels to enjoy the gingerbread houses, the holiday snacks, and everything else that makes the season merry and bright. We’ve also been checking out everything else at the resorts, so let’s see what’s new!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Advent Calendars To Make Every Day Christmas
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Advent calendars are one of the things that help to make the holiday season a time of year we look forward to. It’s so exciting to have a little...
disneyfoodblog.com
Who Knew Cranberry-Flavored BBQ Sauce Could Be SO Good? Disney, Disney Did
Festive decor? ✅ Ears themed to the season? ✅ A reindeer sipper cup?! ✅ Disneyland has it all…and now it has holiday SNACKS too!. Over at Disney California Adventure, there are plenty of holiday snacks to pick up thanks to the Festival of Holidays. But Disneyland hasn’t been left out of the fun! At this park, you can now find maple Mickey beignets, a funnel cake that seems confused(!), and more. Getting hungry yet? Well, you’ve been warned! We’re visiting one Disneyland snack spot now to try even MORE treats (and these will get your stomach rumbling).
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Dropped NEW Haunted Mansion and Starbucks Collections Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you haven’t started your holiday gift shopping, it’s TIME!. We know, you might be one of those people who never put up a Christmas tree before...
disneyfoodblog.com
Cancelation Policy CHANGES Have Been Extended in Disney World
Disney World recently closed its theme parks, Disney Springs, and some hotels due to Tropical Storm Nicole (which hit Florida as a Category 1 hurricane). Most operations at the Resort have now returned to normal, but a few lingering changes will stick around for a while. When Disney World closes...
disneyfoodblog.com
Loungeflys, Minnie Ears, and Spirit Jerseys: Disney’s NEW Online Collection Has It All
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s that time of year when we’re making our lists and checking them twice — Christmas wish lists, that is!. And recently, we’ve been seeing a...
disneyfoodblog.com
The BEST Eats at Disney World’s Swan and Dolphin Food and Wine Classic
When it comes to festivals, most Disney World guests think of those festivals at EPCOT, like the EPCOT Food and Wine Festival. But there’s another HUGE food festival that happens at Disney World every year: The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic. In the past, we’ve liked this...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney’s New Funnel Cake Fries Are Delicious But Also DIVISIVE
Happy holidays from Disneyland! Here on the West Coast, we’re gearing up for the holiday season in a big way. The parks are already looking like the holidays, we’re seeing SO MUCH holiday merchandise in the shops, and holiday snacks have officially arrived. Speaking of which, we’re trying out ANOTHER holiday treat in Disney California Adventure, so let’s get to it!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney’s New Treat Seems a Little Confused
Do you ever think there’s anything more to life than really, really, ridiculously delicious Disney snacks?. Yeah, we don’t either. From coast to coast, we’re trying all the festive holiday treats in the parks and resorts, and now it’s time to check out a new treat that sounds like it should be a drink — but it isn’t. So, come with us to Disneyland to see what it’s all about!
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Disney Hiring FREEZE Details Released
The Walt Disney Company’s last quarter wasn’t as profitable as some investors expected, and stock value for Disney dropped dramatically during their quarterly earnings call. But what effect does that have on the company itself?. With major losses in streaming, Disney is looking at cost-cutting options to keep...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEW Jeweled Minnie Ears Celebrate Disney’s First Princess
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Whether you’re interested in holiday ears, 50th anniversary ears, Boba Fett ears, or even 90s-inspired ears, there’s a pair of ears for everyone — and Disney’s newest pair celebrates the first Disney Princess!
disneyfoodblog.com
You Could Fly for Just $19 This Holiday Season — Here’s How!
The holiday season is almost upon us, and that means one thing for many people — traveling. Flight costs are really expensive right now and they likely won’t get cheaper anytime soon. However, some airlines are having HUGE discount events as the holidays approach, and we’re keeping our eyes peeled for all of them. Which is why we had to tell you about this amazing Frontier Airlines deal ASAP!
disneyfoodblog.com
NEW Holiday Ears Are In Disney World, But They’re CHEAPER Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The holiday spirit is STRONG in Disney World. Holiday decorations are in the parks, Christmas trees are up, and holiday snacks have arrived. It truly is the most wonderful...
disneyfoodblog.com
ALL of the Festival of Holidays Merchandise at Disneyland
The holidays are in full swing at Disneyland and we’re ready to celebrate!. The snow is on Sleeping Beauty Castle, the tree is up, the stores are full of holiday merchandise, and now it’s time for Disney Festival of Holidays! There’s so much to see, do, and eat at this festival, including shopping exclusive merchandise. So, let’s check out all of the merchandise available in the park!
disneyfoodblog.com
REVIEW: Treats for Santa Cart at Festival of Holidays at Disneyland Resort
It’s time for the Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure!. This yearly event runs from November 11th, 2022 to January 8th, 2023, and we’ve been busy checking out some of the booths that opened early. But, now that the Festival of Holidays has officially started, it’s time to have some treats with the big man himself — Santa!!
Comments / 0