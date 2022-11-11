Read full article on original website
Related
disneydining.com
Disney Scraps New Attraction, Citing an Unsolvable Problem with Guests
An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable–even for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent their favorite Disney Park–especially the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort–have been extremely vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining venues, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks Closing Today Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
The Walt Disney World theme parks will be undergoing a phased closure beginning today due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Closing today, November 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Be Our Guest, Liberty Tree Tavern, Diamond Horseshoe, and Cinderella’s Royal Table will be at 6 p.m. Last dining...
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. The wildest things always happened at Magic Kingdom — here's what it was like.
Eva Keller had guests call in bomb threats and refuse to get on rides with other groups. She says Magic Kingdom came with extra stress.
disneydining.com
Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
WDW News Today
Demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Crashes, CEO Bob Chapek Responds to Allegations Disney Is ’Too Woke’, Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed from Crossroads of the World, & More: Daily Recap (10/26/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
disneydining.com
VIDEO: Guests Stuck for Hours as Disney Attraction Breaks Down
As much as we like to believe Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are filled with nothing but magic and pixie dust… sometimes hiccups happen – as is the case with this Disney Park incident. Despite the upcharges and price hikes at both Walt Disney World and...
disneydining.com
More Protests Unfold at Disney Resort, Forcing Closure
We previously shared the news that security was enhanced at one Disney Park as Guests gathered to protest the theme park reservation system implemented by Disney. Now, we’re seeing more protests unfold for the Disney Resort. Guests Fearful, Furious as Disney Park Protesters Intimidate Them, Bang Drums, Render Park...
disneyfoodblog.com
You Could Fly for Just $19 This Holiday Season — Here’s How!
The holiday season is almost upon us, and that means one thing for many people — traveling. Flight costs are really expensive right now and they likely won’t get cheaper anytime soon. However, some airlines are having HUGE discount events as the holidays approach, and we’re keeping our eyes peeled for all of them. Which is why we had to tell you about this amazing Frontier Airlines deal ASAP!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Advent Calendars To Make Every Day Christmas
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Advent calendars are one of the things that help to make the holiday season a time of year we look forward to. It’s so exciting to have a little...
disneyfoodblog.com
REVIEW: Treats for Santa Cart at Festival of Holidays at Disneyland Resort
It’s time for the Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure!. This yearly event runs from November 11th, 2022 to January 8th, 2023, and we’ve been busy checking out some of the booths that opened early. But, now that the Festival of Holidays has officially started, it’s time to have some treats with the big man himself — Santa!!
disneyfoodblog.com
A SPARKLY Loungefly For 25% Off and More Disney Merch on Sale on Amazon
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. As you’re shopping for holiday presents, you can’t skip out on the awesome deals Amazon always has. Amazon is our go-to for gift shopping, especially if you...
disneyfoodblog.com
What Disney World Rides Wait Times Are Like Just BEFORE Thanksgiving
It’s no secret that crowds tend to pick up in Disney World during this time of year, but what do the wait times say?. Wait times have been consistently decreasing over October and November but with Thanksgiving approaching and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party being back in Magic Kingdom, we’re expecting to see wait times start to increase. Find out if we’re right — we have all the average wait times in Disney World from this past week!
disneytips.com
Disney’s New Reindeer Parade Sipper is a Throwback to the History of This Christmas Parade
Disney’s newest themed beverage container, the Reindeer Parade Sipper, references a Holiday blast from the past at the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts. Have you seen the latest in a line of Disney Parks’ themed sippers and popcorn buckets? Fans will remember the frenzy over the Figment Popcorn Bucket last January, but it’s far from the only high collectible offering from a Disney Park or Resort.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Dropped NEW Haunted Mansion and Starbucks Collections Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you haven’t started your holiday gift shopping, it’s TIME!. We know, you might be one of those people who never put up a Christmas tree before...
disneyfoodblog.com
Every Ride, Show, and Park that’s CLOSED in Disney World Next Week
Are you all set for your upcoming Disney World trip? If you’re going to the parks next week, you probably already made advanced dining reservations, started on a packing list, and decided which rides you’ll visit first. But before you go, you’ll want to find out which rides,...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney World Hotels: We Visited A Gingerbread CASTLE!
Happy Holidays from Disney World! Yes, we’re celebrating the festive season!. We’ve been visiting the hotels to enjoy the gingerbread houses, the holiday snacks, and everything else that makes the season merry and bright. We’ve also been checking out everything else at the resorts, so let’s see what’s new!
WDW News Today
Purple Mickey Mouse Jingle Bell Glow Cube Arrives for the 2022 Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure
The 2022 Festival of Holidays officially kicks off tomorrow at Disney California Adventure, but we already know that purple reigns as the color of this year’s jingle bell glow cube!. Purple Mickey Mouse Jingle Bell Glow Cube – $6.00. The glow cube can be found at all marketplaces...
WDW News Today
New ‘Star Wars’ Life Day 2022 Ornament at Disneyland Resort
Top off your Christmas tree with an ornament honoring the “Star Wars” holiday of Life Day. This Life Day 2022 ornament is now available in Jewels of Bith at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park. Life Day 2022 Ornament – $24.99. The Sketchbook ornament resembles...
Comments / 0