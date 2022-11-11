ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie’s tallest building, Renaissance Centre, for sale

By Chelsea Swift
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48x58V_0j6fXxM200

An iconic downtown Erie building, the Renaissance Centre could soon be sold. It’s a story first reported by the Erie Times News.

Now, business tenants tell us they’re hopeful about the future sale of this historic landmark.

Erie’s tallest building, the Renaissance Centre, is now for sale. The center opened in 1928. Decades later, Erie developer Tom Kennedy became the owner.

After 27 years of maintaining and upgrading the building, Kennedy says it’s time for him to sell the property.

Cannon’s Chophouse will become salon next year

One tenant says he supports plans that will attract more people to the Renaissance Centre.

“I know they’re looking for grant money to revitalize it, maybe make hotel rooms or whatever, but that would be probably pretty awesome for my business,” said Larry Franco, owner, Franco’s Cafe.

Mayor Joe Schember says the Renaissance building is an important city landmark that should be taken care of.

“I’m sorry to see it being sold, but hopefully we’ll have a good buyer come in that’ll really use it in a good way,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

Angelo’s Roofing fixes local Vietnam Veteran’s roof in second annual Roof-A-Vet

One tenant says the Renaissance building is a center for downtown business. She hopes it’s maintained for many years to come.

“It’s beautiful from an architectural standpoint, from a historical standpoint. It’s an anchor of downtown. It provides great views of the Bay and Presque Isle, and I hope that people continue investing in the building so it can exist for another hundred years,” said Amanda Duncan, community leader, Radius CoWork.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Duncan says when they were deciding where the Radius CoWork space would be, it was important to the company that the space would be located in the heart of the city.

“It provides our members an opportunity to really be part of what’s going on with redevelopment in downtown, to patronize businesses down here, and we all just really love to kind of be in the thick of it all,” said Duncan.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Presque Isle Fall Beach Walk underway

State and federal agencies are getting a closer look at what nature is doing to Presque Isle State Park. The annual Fall Beach Walk is taking place Monday, Nov. 14. The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) are taking part. They are especially focused on sand […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Asbury Woods holiday lights display returns in December

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Asbury Woods soon will become a winter wonderland. Winter Wonderland is a lights display along the boardwalk at Asbury Woods. From 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., Dec. 1 through 31, the community can walk the boardwalk (near the Nature Center) to take in the holiday lights display throughout the woods and wetlands. The […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Tire Shop Sees Uptick in Business with Snow in Forecast

The snow in this weekend's forecast might have drivers thinking about tires. Erie News Now stopped by Flynn's Tire and Auto Service on Pittsburgh Ave. There's been an uptick in business as people start to come in to get the right tires for the winter season. Manager Matthew Mitchell said...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Cannon’s Chophouse will become salon next year

A new opportunity for entrepreneurs in Erie County is coming to a vacant Peach Street property by spring of next year. In the Peach Tree Place Plaza, Scott Enterprises is turning a former steakhouse into studio spaces for salon professionals called Sola Salon Studios. “This gives hair stylists an opportunity to have and own their […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Commissioners Announce Temporary Shutdown of County Recycling Program

WARREN, Pa. – In a Monday news release, the Warren County Commissioners announced that there would be a “temporary shutdown” of the county’s recycling program effective Dec. 1. Recycling operations for Columbus, Elk, Eldred, and Cherry Grove Townships will be shut down on that date and...
WARREN, PA
erienewsnow.com

G.J. Miller Auto Supply to Close After Over 100 Years in Business

Local auto parts store G.J. Miller Auto Supply announced they will be closing after 107 years in business. The family-owned store was originally founded by Gerard Joseph Miller in 1915, and has found a home next to Dave Hallman Chevrolet on State Street for the past 80 years. The store...
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Local families get hands-on experience as a construction worker

Local families get hands-on experience as a construction worker. Local families get hands-on experience as a construction …. Local families get hands-on experience as a construction worker. Warsaw bus crash. Renowned organist returns for Warner Theater’s Second …. Renowned organist returns for Warner Theater's Second Symphonic Series. Disco Spectacular...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

107-Year-Old, Family-Owned Erie Business to Close

G.J. Miller Auto Supply, the 107-year-old, family-owned auto parts store announced it will close on Monday, November 14th. The store has been located on State Street for 80 years. Chuck Heid, the remaining living partner, decided to retire and close the store after consulting with the family of Glenn Miller,...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Disco Spectacular returns to Erie, raises money for local nonprofit

Folks got to party the night away and enjoyed great dance music, all for a great cause. The Disco Spectacular has returned to Erie with the evening including music, lights and video of the disco era’s greatest artists. Money raised goes towards “Voices for Independence,” an Erie nonprofit that has served the disability community throughout […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Craft Beer Week now through Nov. 19

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Beer — it’s not just a single beverage, each the same as the last; instead, it’s a category of a wide variety of beverages, some dark and malty, some fruity and hoppy, and everything in between. It can be a simple beverage to enjoy while watching sporting events, or it can be a […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Hiram's Marketplace is a Proud Member of the Corry Community: Community Gems

Tonight, we take you to the Community of Corry for this week's Community Gem. This gem started three years ago, on a First Friday in Corry. Every First Friday of the month, businesses in the downtown, of this Erie County Community, open their doors to the public for people to purchase, peruse, and enjoy food and drink along the way.
CORRY, PA
YourErie

UPMC Hamot staff giving back to the community part of ‘Day of Service’

Staff from UPMC Hamot are giving back to the community, creating warming kits for those in need. More than 100 employees from UPMC are packing up warming materials for 15 local nonprofits. It’s a “Day of Service” that will benefit organizations like Community of Caring. Warming kits include hats, gloves, and other materials. The president […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Cemetery Association General Manager to Retire

The Board of Trustees of the Erie Cemetery Association (ECA) announced that General Manager/Secretary Clarke Kuebler is set to retire during the first quarter of 2023. The ECA is a Pennsylvania non-profit corporation that owns and operates three non-denominal cemeteries, the Erie Cemetery, Laurel Hill Cemetery and Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
ERIE, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Warm Lakes Will Bring Massive Snow Storm To New York

The warmer-than-average temperatures we had here in New York at the beginning of November are now coming back to haunt us. Because of the warm weather, Erie and Ontario Lakes never cooled down and now because they are at record warm temperatures for this time of the year, the cold front that is coming later this week will cause massive lake-effect snow across the area.
BUFFALO, NY
yourerie

Be a Tourist: Events around town Nov. 11-13

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!. Come to Arundel Cellars Sunday Concert Series to hear Rankin & Schell on Nov. 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase at each of these family-friendly events. You can learn more information here or by calling 814-725-1079.
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Missing After Falling Into Flood Waters

SALAMANCA, NY (WNY News Now) – A man, believed to be from Jamestown, is missing after he was likely washed away into the Allegheny River in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says an ATV was washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 17 around 11 p.m. on Friday night.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Waterford Native Reaches Out to Pennsylvania Veterans

Nearly 240 Pennsylvania Veterans commit suicide each year. For some, it's such a struggle transitioning from active military to civilian life. Fort LeBoeuf High School graduate and Army Veteran Darrell Owens is making a difference in the lives of Veterans. He works for the America's Warrior Partnership, helping Veterans in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Erie community inspires vibrant mural initiative

Efforts to create murals across the city are being celebrated in an Erie Arts and Culture initiative. United Way Community Schools are teaming up with the Erie Arts and Culture nonprofit to install murals. More than a dozen public art projects have been installed to brighten up areas that young students are often walking by. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy