The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
The women of Orlando are in trouble. People are changing.Evie M.Orlando, FL
Not understanding Florida's U-turn and right-on-red laws can prove deadlyJoAnn RyanOrlando, FL
This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mindEvie M.Winter Park, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
fox35orlando.com
Orlando airport to offer nonstop flights to this popular destination
ORLANDO, Fla. - An airline will soon offer nonstop flights from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Orange County, California, airport officials said in a Facebook post. Breeze Airways will provide daily service from the Orlando airport starting on Feb. 16, 2023. One-way fares begin at $149, according to the...
disneyfoodblog.com
YOU Can Help Choose the Newest Bus for a Disney World Transportation Service!
Have you taken the Sunshine Flyer buses to Disney World yet?. This is one of the bus options (the other being Mears Connect) that replaced Magical Express last year as a transportation service between the Orlando International Airport and Disney World. It’s just been announced that a new bus will be joining the fleet — this one themed after the Make-A-Wish Foundation!
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Front to bring cooler air to Central Florida this week
Today's high: 78 degrees | Tonight's low: 65 degrees | Rain: 20% along the coastal counties. Main weather concerns: Expect a day featuring a mix of sun and clouds. Highs hit in the 70s all across the viewing area. Dry inland, coastal areas feature a 20% chance of a few isolated showers. Winds today will brew up from the Northeast at 5-10mph.
disneyfoodblog.com
Inside Look at How the Orlando Airport Prepares for a Tropical Storm
If you’ll be traveling to the Orlando area during hurricane season, it’s critical that you know what to expect and how to prepare. Hurricane season generally takes place from June 1st through November 30th. In 2022, the season brought a large amount of flooding to Orlando through Hurricane Ian, and once again impacted the Orlando area with Tropical Storm Nicole. One key thing that can be impacted by storms is the Orlando International Airport. We’ve seen the airport CLOSE due to recent storms, but what exactly does this spot do to prepare for bad weather? We’ve got an inside look!
disneyfoodblog.com
A New Luxury Hotel Is Coming Near Disney World
When you visit Orlando, where do you stay? Sure, we know many of you probably stay at a Disney World resort. However, we know that some of you prefer to stay elsewhere, either somewhere like the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, the Disney Springs hotels, or even hotels that are more off-property. Well, if that’s the case, you’ll soon have a new hotel to consider in the Orlando area.
Mysterious ‘Sonic Boom’ Heard in Central Florida, Reported Cause Revealed
Early Saturday morning (November 12), well before sunrise, the Sunshine State was shaken from sleep by a terrifying sound. Just after 5 a.m., a massive sonic boom ripped through the still-dark air, rattling houses and rousing thousands of central Florida residents. Floridians immediately took to social media to share their...
disneytips.com
Orlando International Airport Closed Indefinitely for Damage Assessment Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
The Orlando International Airport (MCO) has released a statement today confirming they have closed indefinitely due to Tropical Storm Nicole. As Tropical Storm Nicole passes along the Florida coast, many businesses, like the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios Orlando Resort, have enacted closures for the safety of their staff and patrons. The Orlando International Airport officially halted operations at 4 p.m. yesterday due to the storm.
attractionsmagazine.com
Fly nonstop from Orange County, Florida to Orange County, California on Breeze Airlines
Cross-country travelers between Orlando, Fla. and Southern California have a new, nonstop flight option with Breeze Airways beginning Feb. 16, 2023. Breeze will offer a daily direct flight from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Santa Ana, Calif. — and vice versa. The new service...
This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind
The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
click orlando
What … just … happened 🥴
Hello everyone! It’s Friday … YOU MADE IT! 😃👍. I don’t know about you, but it’s been a wild week here in Central Florida. I will tell you between covering a midterm election 🗳️, a hurricane/tropical storm 🌀 and so many other things, I’m kind of tired this week, but I will survive. This week’s newsletter is going to be short and sweet. To be honest, because of all the other news in the world, the park’s themselves were a little quiet. All of the parks closed temporarily due to the storm but have since reopened. On a brighter note, the weather in the coming days looks perfect.
10NEWS
Loud 'sonic boom' heard across central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Many central Floridians woke up to a loud "sonic boom" early Saturday morning, according to multiple reports. Fox 35 Orlando reported that residents heard the loud sound around 5 a.m. and it even shook some homes. One resident told the outlet there was a smell of sulfur afterward, but it's unknown if it's related.
travellens.co
16 Best Things to Do in Tavares, FL
Tavares is a beautiful lakefront city in central Florida, less than an hour from Orlando. It was founded in 1880 and has been the seat of Lake County since 1888. The city is part of the county’s golden triangle, an area known for its natural beauty and outdoor adventures such as boating and fishing.
The women of Orlando are in trouble. People are changing.
I understand that cities in general are dangerous, and that Orlando, as a city, has always been a risk. I'll never forget doing a deep dive into the crime rates and comparing different places to live, and with a score of 5/100 on the Orlando crime scale when compared with other cities in America and a 1 in 121 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime. the odds were never great. There's also no denying that more often than not we will see some awful headline about a woman being harmed.
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida
money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
hometownnewstc.com
Florida’s favorite frozen attraction returns to Gaylord Palms
KISSIMMEE — Florida may be known for sun and sandy beaches, but there’s a freeze warning in effect in one area of the Sunshine State. From Nov. 18, 2022, through Jan. 1, 2023, part of Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee will be a frosty 9 degrees as the hotel welcomes back a longtime holiday tradition, ICE!, after a two-year hiatus.
WESH
Florida photographer captures incredible shot of gators, great blue heron
CHRISTMAS, Fla. — Florida wildlife photographer Ted Roberts captured an incredible sight at Orlando Wetlands Park. "I'm a volunteer at Orlando Wetlands Park. While waiting to give a tram tour we heard a commotion and saw a Great Blue Heron jump out onto the road with a baby alligator in its mouth. Closely following the heron was the mother alligator futilely giving chase. The heron took flight as the mother alligator approached and this is one of the sequence of photos that I was able to take," he wrote in a submission to WESH 2.
wogx.com
Orlando weather: Incoming cold front to drop temperatures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 67 degrees. As Nicole continues to move north, central Florida will see a few lingering showers this afternoon and coastal hazards. Highs will be in the low-80s. BEACHES:. There is a Coastal Flood Warning, High Surf Advisory and a high risk for rip current sat...
allears.net
Orlando Airport to Close Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole is set to impact Florida later this week, with a tropical storm warning in effect for Orange and Osceola counties, where Disney World is located. Earlier today, Orlando Airport shared that they were keeping a close eye on the storm and would provide updates as they learned more.
click orlando
Nicole to bring a few more showers to Central Florida. Here’s what’s next
ORLANOD, Fla. – We are pinpointing what is left of Nicole as it continues to push away from Florida and into Georgia. Wraparound moisture will bring some rain into Central Florida on Friday. Eventually, a weak front will move through and bring a few showers and a cooler weekend.
WESH
Video shows Daytona Beach seawall damage from above
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Video sent to WESH 2 by viewer Elaine Pitenis shows the damage brought on by Tropical Storm Nic0le to Daytona Beach. "The condo building at 2800 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach, is getting hammered by Hurricane Nicole. Most of the damage to the pool occurred during Hurricane Ian, and today there is more damage to the seawall and pool. If the ocean claims more grass and pool deck, this building may have to be condemned too," she said.
