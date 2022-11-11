ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Milwaukee County Transit System unveils its first all-electric bus in modern history

By Drake Bentley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i2uIC_0j6fXpIE00

The Milwaukee County Transit System unveiled its first battery electric bus Thursday night in downtown Milwaukee.

The new buses won't be on Milwaukee County streets until June, but the event gave the public a glimpse of the future.

It's the first electric vehicle in MCTS' modern history. It created new branding for the electric vehicle, called MCTS Connect. The buses will be part of the first phase of the East-West Bus Rapid Transit system , set to begin operation next year.

The East-West BRT system is a nine-mile project that will connect downtown Milwaukee, the near west side, Marquette University, Wauwatosa and the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center. Construction has begun on the project.

The project is expected to average 9,500 weekday riders by 2035 and increase overall transit ridership in the corridor by 17%, MCTS said. Along the route are nine colleges and universities; eight high schools; 47,000 residents; 120,000 jobs; over 100 businesses; seven medical facilities; and 25 hotels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ezEFE_0j6fXpIE00

Thursday's event was held on Wisconsin Avenue downtown, which is the heart of the BRT route.

Over 100 people attended the energized event, which included speakers from all of the organizations that had a role in the implementation of the electric buses, including Nova Bus, BAE Systems and ABB E-Mobility Inc.

The event also featured music from the Milwaukee Bucks' official DJ, Shawna "DJ Shawna" Nicols, and performances from local youth dance groups.

"This has been a long time coming" for MCTS and its partners, said MCTS Director of Maintenance Ron McCorkel. The project began in 2016 and, along the way, received support from the federal government, which committed $40.9 million to the project.

The buses, made by Nova Bus, a division of Volvo, are zero-emission and will reduce fossil-fuel usage. Because they're electric, the buses are also quiet. Each bus will have chimes that'll ring as the bus nears a stop so riders with visual impairments will know it arrived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sxDKu_0j6fXpIE00

The electric bus' design is similar to the diesel buses that Milwaukeeans are familiar with. They're about the same size and the seat layout is about the same. Featured on the bus are USB charging outlets. The word "connect" is prominent on the side of the bus, which has a light blue color scheme. Fares will be the same as on diesel buses, MCTS said.

Donna Brown-Martin, director of transportation for the Milwaukee County Department of Transportation, also spoke at the event and reminded attendees of the importance of the public transit system, as well as the need to move toward an all-electric system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KVziO_0j6fXpIE00

"An efficient, modern transit system supports sustainable growth by moving more people in an efficient manner. ... Transit also boosts the area's economy and attracts a talented workforce and visitors to our city," Brown-Martin said.

"Public transit is the most economical and environmentally sustainable way to get people to where they want to go. Transitioning to all-electric is the path forward to saving the county, and the state, money."

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee County Transit System unveils its first all-electric bus in modern history

Comments / 4

Related
CBS 58

Plans unveiled for I-94 expansion, leaving some upset Milwaukee residents

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Plans unveiled today for the future expansion of I-94, upsetting residents in Milwaukee's Story Hill neighborhood. But state officials say the eight-lane alternative is a better one. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say they're looking to the future. They're pointing to a DOT study which predicts...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Wisconsin DOT proposes East-West I-94 rebuild to be a fix at eight, instead of 'Fix At Six'

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is again proposing to rebuild the I-94 East-West Freeway in Milwaukee County at eight lanes, instead of the current six. Community groups have been pushing for a so-called Fix At Six option, saying it would lead to less noise and pollution in the heavily populated rebuild corridor between roughly 16th and 70th streets on Milwaukee's west side.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dangerous debris: Contact 6 helps driver get money for repairs

MILWAUKEE - Consumers bring all kinds of interesting cases to Contact 6!. In October, FOX6’s consumer segment accepted cases ranging from dangerous debris on the interstate to a fake parking attendant. In some cases, Contact 6’s case manager got results in just one day. On July 6, Grant...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Car crashes into parked vehicles, tree; Milwaukee driver suspected of OWI

MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested for suspicion of OWI following a crash near 22nd and Burnham late on Friday, Nov. 11. Milwaukee police say the wreck happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday. They say the driver lost control of her car – and collided with two parked vehicles and a tree. She had to be extricated from the vehicle – and was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Ravine Road Bridge reopens after six years of being closed

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A popular pedestrian bridge along Milwaukee's lakefront is back open after being closed for six years. The Ravine Road Bridge in Lake Park has reopened. It was built in 1905 but was closed in 2016 after structural issues with the bridge were discovered. More than $3...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Milwaukee-based health company ending operations, plans to layoff 81 employees

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Milwaukee-based health and wellness company has announced that it will be permanently terminating dozens of employees due to the business ending its operations. Healics Wellness, Inc., located at 8919 West Heather Avenue, made the announcement on November 4. According to the Department of Workforce...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Officer shoots man after body found in Milwaukee home

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police shot a man early Monday after an officer found a woman’s body in a home and struggled with the man. Police were called to a northside residence about 12:20 a.m. to do a welfare check. A man allowed an officer to enter the home where the officer found a 75-year-old woman who had died. The officer tried to detain the man and a struggle began. During the struggle police say the man armed himself with a pole and a weight and refused commands to drop the items. That’s when the officer fired his gun, striking the suspect. The man and the officer were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Man Dead In North Side Shooting

A Milwaukee man is dead following a shooting on the city’s north side Friday afternoon. Police say the 30-year-old victim was shot near 14th and Burleigh around 12:50 p.m. Officials are seeking leads for the shooter.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Judge sets deadline for Northridge abandoned mall demolition plan

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge has denied to delay the demolition of the former Northridge Mall while the owners appeal his raze order. “The pictures speak more than a million words,” said Judge William Sosnay on Friday, as he reviewed the latest inspection report on the property near 76 Street and Brown Deer Road.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Stabbing near 38th and Lloyd; Milwaukee Woman in critical condition

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a stabbing near 38th and Lloyd on Saturday, Nov. 12, that left a 30-year-old Milwaukee woman in critical condition. Police said the incident happened before 11 p.m. The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for severe injuries. Her condition is critical. Officials said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
mediamilwaukee.com

Voices of UWM Voters: Midterm 2022

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students expressed nuanced views on the issues, and they broke down across political lines when asked who they supported for Wisconsin governor in midterm 2022. Some wanted Democratic Gov. Tony Evers (who ended up winning). Others supported his Republican opponent, businessman Tim Michels. A team of UWM...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Double shooting near 41st and Fond du Lac, 2 women wounded

MILWUAKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 41st and Fond du Lac that landed two women in the hospital on Monday, Nov. 14. Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. A 25-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 23-year-old Racine...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Coast Guard career fair in Milwaukee: 'Option for everybody'

MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday, Nov. 12 hosted its first career fair open to the public since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The career fair attendees had a variety of opportunities to choose from within the U.S. Coast Guard. "You name it, we have the option...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee leaf collection deadline extended

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee City announced an extension for residents to rake their leaves into the street. Residents now have until end of the day Sunday, Nov. 20 to rake leaves into the street for pick-up by the Department of Public Works (DPW). The extension allows five additional days as...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Three-alarm fire damages several businesses at North Bay Shopping Mall

MILWAUKEE — A Saturday afternoon fire left several businesses on Milwaukee's north side with significant damage. Milwaukee Fire Department Deputy Chief, Erich Roden, told WISN 12 News that the fire started in EBS Floral Shop. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Roden said the fire's rapid...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Floral shop fire at Milwaukee strip mall, no injuries

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a three-alarm fire at a strip mall on the city's north side Saturday afternoon, Nov. 12. Officials said the call came in around 1:45 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke – but no visible fire – at EBS Floral Shop near Teutonia and Florist.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

‘Living in the Shadows of the System’: Rise in Deaths of Homeless People Highlight gaps in Services

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story listed the wrong organization for Emily Kenney and Patricia Gutierrez. They are both with IMPACT. Also, a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy