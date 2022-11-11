Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Not one but two stimulus payments coming your way from the stateJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
NYPD: Suspect open fires at cops in Brooklyn.Newsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire CountryTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
‘Dancing With the Stars’ pro Witney Carson pregnant with baby No. 2
Oh, baby! Witney Carson is expecting her second child with husband Carson McAllister. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro, who is already mom to almost-2-year-old son Leo, revealed that she is expanding her family on Monday’s episode of the talent competition show. “I’m so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and I are expecting baby No. 2,” Carson, who is paired with Wayne Brady this season, shared before caressing her belly. “I’m so blessed,” she gushed. “And this felt like a really really good time to share it. And I can finally share it, which is great.” The audience erupted in cheers, as everyone...
‘Dancing With the Stars’: Len Goodman Announces Season 31 Will Be His Last As Judge
The grand pooh bah is leaving the ballroom. Len Goodman announced Monday that season 31 of Dancing with the Stars will be his last. Goodman has been on the show since 2005. “It’s been a huge pleasure to be a huge part of such a wonderful show,” Goodman said, who added he wants to spend more time with his grandchildren. “I cannot thank you enough, the DWTS family. It has been such a wonderful experience for me. I’m looking forward to next week’s finale. I’m sure it’s going to be absolutely brilliant.” More to come… More from DeadlineJennifer Siebel Newsom Details Alleged Rape By Harvey Weinstein To Courtroom; Defense Focuses On Gavin Newsom's Career & Ex-Mogul's Political Contributions - Update'White Noise' Cinematographer Lol Crawley On Expanding Noah Baumbach's Cinematic Methods & Creating "Optical Illusions" For The Film's Sequences -- Camerimage How 'Wakanda Forever' $100M+ Promo Partner Campaign Fueled A November-Record $181M+ OpeningBest of DeadlineMovies With Lowest Budgets To Earn $1 Million, From ‘Clerks’ And ‘The Blair Witch Project' To ‘Eraserhead’ & More - Photo GalleryShelley Duvall Career In Film Gallery: From ‘The Shining’, ‘Three Women’, ‘Annie Hall’ & MoreJerry Lee Lewis: A Career In Photos Gallery
Gisele Bundchen Does Jiu-Jitsu With Pal Joaquim Valente In Video Before Costa Rica Vacation
Gisele Bundchen is a force to be reckoned with. On Saturday, Nov. 12, the 42-year-old supermodel — who recently divorced from Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s quarterback husband, Tom Brady, 45 — was spotted out to dinner with her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, 34, at Koji restaurant in Costa Rica. However, nearly nine months before photos were published by Page Six of their casual dinner date, which included Gisele’s two children Benjamin, 12, and Vivienne, 9, she shared a video with her 20 million Instagram of the two sparring in a friendly Jiu-Jitsu match at the Valente family training facility in Miami, Florida.
These 31 Fan Reactions To The New "White Lotus" Episode Are As Funny As They Are Spot On
"At this point all the dead bodies in that beach better be every male character at that hotel."
Zoe Kazan Just Revealed That She's Welcomed Her Second Child With Paul Dano, Just Weeks After We Learned She Was Pregnant
Zoe dropped the news during an interview, which is exactly how she revealed her initial pregnancy news too.
