kicdam.com
Francis “Frannie” Hoffrichter, 88, of Spencer
Funeral services for 88-year-old Francis “Frannie” Hoffrichter of Spencer will be Friday, November 18th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milford with burial at Summit Township Cemetery in Rural Spencer. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in...
kicdam.com
Dorothy Tesch, 92, of Hartley Formerly of Paullina
Funeral services for 92-year-old Dorothy Tesch of Hartley, formerly of Paullina, will be Tuesday, November 15th, at 10:30 a.m. at Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina with burial at Prairie View Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Eldridge Family Funeral Home...
kicdam.com
kicdam.com
City of Sheldon Starting Search For New Fire Chief
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– The City of Sheldon is starting the process of searching for a new Fire Chief to replace the retiring Denny Krueger. Mayor Gregg Geels says as long as the search has begun by the end of the month there is no need for an official interim appointment.
kicdam.com
Stanley Sherrill, 94, of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of West Bend
Services for 94-year-old Stanley Sherill of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of West Bend, will be Thursday, November 17th, at 10:30 a.m. at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish-Saints Peter and Paul’s Church in West Bend with burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Hamilton, Illinois on Saturday, November 19th. Visitation will one and a half hour prior to the service at the church.
kicdam.com
Spencer Park Board Discusses Updates to Proposed Campground Project
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board discussed updates, or lack there of, to the proposed campground project after a group of residents asked about planning progress at the monthly meeting last week. Board member Mark Lawson responded to the query by saying the thoughts are pretty much where...
nwestiowa.com
Ashton man arrested for theft from store
SIBLEY—A 39-year-old Ashton man was arrested about 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in Sibley on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Steven Jerry Riddle stemmed from store video surveillance showing him taking a digital tire inflator and a tire plug kit from Sibley Hardware without paying for them, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
kicdam.com
TJ Maxx Gives Back to Community Within Minutes of Opening Spencer Store
Spencer, IA (KICD)– There is a new retail option in Spencer just in time for the holiday shopping season with the opening of TJ Maxx and the company is already giving back to the community. After being greeted by a line of people from around the area, many saying...
Emmetsburg News
Old City Hall Transformed To a Doll House For Marlene
The sign above the door leading into Emmetsburg’s 1895 City Hall building says, “Love Me, Love My Dolls.” That is the introduction to Marlene Walker’s extensive doll …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
kicdam.com
Arnolds Park Enacts Licensing Procedure for Golf Cars
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — Beginning January 1st golf cars must be licensed to use city streets in Arnolds Park. Police Chief Al Krueger says there will be a special rate for businesses that utilize multiple golf cars for day-to-dayKrueger says the licensing procedure is to promote safety, not to create a revenue stream.
nwestiowa.com
Man guilty of assaulting Sheldon pastor
PRIMGHAR—A 39-year-old Sheldon man has been found guilty of several charges after he assaulted a pastor following a Sunday evening worship service in August in Sheldon. The case against Joey Chase Wilhelms stemmed from a disturbance he caused about 6:10 p.m. Aug. 21 at First Christian Reformed Church following a combined 5 p.m. service recognizing the start of Sheldon Christian School’s new academic year, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
kicdam.com
Driver Enters Creek After Losing Control of Vehicle in O’Brien County
Paullina, IA (KICD) — A Paullina woman avoided injury when her vehicle entered Mill Creek North of Paullina last Wednesday afternoon. According to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old Michelle Couldren told responding deputies she swerved to avoid a deer while driving along Polk Avenue at around 4 o’clock. She then lost control of her Ford Expedition, which went off the road and into the creek where the front end became submerged and received minor damage.
KELOLAND TV
Owners of dog shot near Wall Lake offering reward
HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — A Hartford family is now offering a reward in hopes of finding the person who shot and killed their dog. As we told you earlier this week, a pickup drove onto the property 4 miles west of Wall Lake while the owners were away and shot a chocolate lab, named Lucy.
kicdam.com
Weekly Health Update: RSV
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The cold weather appears to have set in for a lengthy stay which can usually kick off the winter illness season, but a viral infection known as RSV that affects younger children the most is already starting to show an increase in cases across the nation.
kicdam.com
Southwest Minnesota Man Killed in Friday Crash
Cottonwood County, MN (KICD)– A Round Lake man was killed in a Friday evening crash in Southwest Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi driven by 72-year-old James Feltman was northbound on Highway 71 in Germantown Township around 6:15 when the truck collided with a southbound pickup that ultimately caused the semi to roll into the ditch.
kicdam.com
DOT Awards Highway 71 Construction Project through Great Lakes
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — The Iowa Department of Transportation re-let the highway 71 construction project through the Great Lakes after only one bid was received during a prior attempt. Project Engineer Dakin Schultz says on the second attempt, Cedar Valley Contracting was awarded the job with a low bid of 19.6 million dollars.
Men from Woodbine and Ida Grove injured in Highway 175 crash
(Onawa) The Iowa State Patrol reports a head on collision in Monona County that resulted in injuries to both drivers. The accident happened at 12:22 p.m. on Wednesday. 82-year-old Larry Davis, of Woodbine, was traveling east on Highway 175 just east of Mango Avenue when his 2003 Ford F-250 crossed the center line and entered the west bound lane. The pickup struck a west bound 2022 Ford EC4 driven by 52-year-old Brady Bakker, of Ida Grove.
nwestiowa.com
Trucker injured attempting to avoid deer
SHELDON—One person was injured in a commercial motor vehicle accident 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, on Highway 18, one-quarter mile west of Sheldon. Forty-two-year-old Daniel Longey of Sioux Falls, SD, was driving a east when he reported he swerved to avoid a deer on the highway and lost control of his 2012 Freightliner M2 straight truck, which entered the north ditch and rolled onto its side, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Semi driver killed in collision with pickup truck
A semi-truck driver was killed in a collision with a pickup truck in southwestern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 71 in Germantown Township in Cottonwood County at 6:15 p.m. The collision sent the Peterbilt semi rolling into the ditch, with the 72-year-old driver, a...
nwestiowa.com
Two arrested after joy ride on tractor
PRIMGHAR—Two residents of the Pride Group facility near Primghar were arrested about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, after taking a small tractor for a joy ride the previous day. The arrests of 59-year-old Neal Quinn Lynch and 23-year-old Michael James Fondell stemmed from them entering a Pride Group shed, taking a 2001 John Deere 2305 tractor and driving it off the property west of Primghar about 9:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
