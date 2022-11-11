Committee to sponsor school crosswalk improvement bill

CHEYENNE – A legislative committee will sponsor a bill that would allocate $10 million to improving school crosswalks in the state, prioritizing those where people have recently been killed or injured.

This bill would appropriate the money from the state’s general fund to the Wyoming Department of Transportation for school crosswalk projects. Members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee voted unanimously Thursday to sponsor it in the upcoming general session.

Committee members suggested such a bill be drafted at its two-day September meeting in Casper. They had just voted not to sponsor a bill that would have increased penalties for hitting and killing someone with a vehicle in a crosswalk or school zone.

If the bill is passed as-is, WYDOT would have to prioritize distributing or spending the money first to improving school crosswalks where someone has been killed within the last two years. The next priority would be school crosswalks where someone was injured or some other type of accident occurred in the last two years.

If there is money left over, it would go toward improvements for any other school crosswalk where WYDOT sees need.

Funding from the $10 million would only be applied to crosswalks within school zones where the speed limit is reduced to 20 mph, or “where the crosswalk is immediately adjacent to a school facility.”

Improvements could include building new pedestrian overpasses and underpasses or tunnels, plus upgrades to existing school crosswalks, overpasses and underpasses, signage, lighting and the roadway next to crosswalks.

Any money not spent on these projects by June 30, 2028, would be returned to the state, and projects must be completed by this time.

The bill would be effective immediately after its passage.

WYDOT Director Luke Reiner told committee members Thursday that, if appropriated, the $10 million from the state would be on top of about $10 million from the federal government that helps to fund “transportation alternatives,” such as walking and biking. The state’s money, however, would have narrower spending criteria.

The committee adopted several amendments to the bill proposed by Reiner and WYDOT. One struck a requirement that the department “expend or distribute funds to cities, towns and counties for school crosswalks not later than July 1, 2024.” Reiner testified Thursday that the 2024 date would be too tight of a deadline.

Another proposal by the department was to add language allowing it to spend money on the planning and design of these crosswalk improvements. Although there was debate among lawmakers about whether it was prudent to allow this, a proposed amendment striking the language from the draft bill failed.

Janelle Jones, whose 13-year-old son Mak was hit and killed in a Cheyenne school crosswalk last November, again testified Thursday. She proposed installing cameras that issue citations for people who speed through crosswalks, or drive through crosswalks when pedestrians are walking in them. She said this would be in support of law enforcement presence, not instead of it.

Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, who co-chairs the committee, noted that Jones’ idea would have to be a separate bill sponsored by an individual lawmaker.

Jones was a driving force behind the committee’s original consideration of a bill that would have imposed higher penalties for someone who hits or kills a pedestrian in a crosswalk or school zone.