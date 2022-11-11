ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third suspect indicted on first-degree murder charge in Young Dolph killing

By Micaela A Watts, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

Days before the one-year anniversary of Young Dolph's killing, a third suspect has been indicted in connection with the Memphis rapper's death.

Dolph, whose given name was Adolph Thornton Jr. , was shot and killed on Nov. 17, 2021. Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy confirmed with The Commercial Appeal that Hernandez Govan is charged with first-degree murder in connection with Young Dolph's killing.

Govan, 43, was arrested Thursday. The arrest affidavit, which would contain details of Govan's arrest, was not immediately available Thursday night.

Govan's past criminal history includes charges at the state and federal level.

In July 2019, Govan was released from federal prison after serving 40 months for weapons and drug charges.

Dolph was fatally shot while inside Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard . Young Dolph was 36 years old. An autopsy report obtained by The Commercial Appeal through a public records request in March reported nearly two dozen wounds to the rapper's back, chin, neck and both arms.

Justin Johnson was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Indiana in early January. His arrest, and the arrest of Cornelius Smith , was announced by top law enforcement officials in Shelby County.

Makeda's initially intended to permanently shutter the Airways Boulevard location after the shooting, but later announced the location would reopen mid-September .

Both Johnson and Smith are charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, using a firearm while committing a felony, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Their next court appearance will be January 20.

Micaela Watts is a reporter with The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached at micaela.watts@commercialappeal.com.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Third suspect indicted on first-degree murder charge in Young Dolph killing

