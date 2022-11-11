Nine Astros Have Been Nominated for All-MLB Team
Nine players from the World Series champions Houston Astros have been nominated for the All-MLB team.
The Houston Astros officially have nine players nominated and placed on the ballot for the 2022 All-MLB Team which will decide who was the best player at each position.
Voting for the All-MLB team is now open and fans can vote on each position once every 24 hours.
Here are which Astros made the cut:
José Altuve - Second Base
Jeremy Peña - Shortstop
Alex Bregman - Third Base
Yordan Álvarez - Designated Hitter
Kyle Tucker - Outfield
Justin Verlander - Starting Pitcher
Cristian Javier - Starting Pitcher
Framber Valdez - Starting Pitcher
Ryan Pressly - Relief Pitcher
With the Astros coming off of a fresh World Series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies , it is unsurprising to see so many players nominated for their respective positions. Each one played an instrumental role throughout the regular season to put their team in a position to win a championship.
The winners will be announced Dec. 5 on MLB Network, during the MLB Winter Meetings.
