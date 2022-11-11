ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Nine Astros Have Been Nominated for All-MLB Team

By Kade Kistner
Inside The Astros
 4 days ago

Nine players from the World Series champions Houston Astros have been nominated for the All-MLB team.

The Houston Astros officially have nine players nominated and placed on the ballot for the 2022 All-MLB Team which will decide who was the best player at each position.

Voting for the All-MLB team is now open and fans can vote on each position once every 24 hours.

Here are which Astros made the cut:

José Altuve - Second Base

Jeremy Peña - Shortstop

Alex Bregman - Third Base

Yordan Álvarez - Designated Hitter

Kyle Tucker - Outfield

Justin Verlander - Starting Pitcher

Cristian Javier - Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez - Starting Pitcher

Ryan Pressly - Relief Pitcher

With the Astros coming off of a fresh World Series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies , it is unsurprising to see so many players nominated for their respective positions. Each one played an instrumental role throughout the regular season to put their team in a position to win a championship.

The winners will be announced Dec. 5 on MLB Network, during the MLB Winter Meetings.

Comments / 3

 

Inside The Astros

Inside The Astros

Houston, TX
