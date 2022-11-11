(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Police Department report a man was cited following a three vehicle accident Friday morning at 7th and Walnut Streets. Authorities say a vehicle driven by Case Arnold, of Atlantic, was traveling east on 7th Street at around 7:33-a.m. and approaching the intersection with Walnut Street. His traffic light was red. A Chevy Malibu driven by Chelsey Christensen, of Atlantic, was southbound on Walnut with a green traffic light, and an SUV driven by Richard Whetstone, of Atlantic, was northbound on Walnut, waiting on a red light to change green. Police says Arnold ran the red light and struck the Christensen car in the intersection and pushed that vehicle into the stopped SUV.

