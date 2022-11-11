Read full article on original website
Adair County Sheriff’s report, 11/14/22
(Greenfield, Iowa) – Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports three arrests. Most recently, last Friday afternoon, 42-year-old Thomas Jefferson Pearcy, of Portland, OR., was arrested by Stuart Police near a car dealership in Stuart. Pearcy was arrested on two counts of Harassment in the 1st Degree, after he allegedly yelled at a man and woman in a vehicle whom he did not know, and threatened to harm them. When confronted by Police, Pearcy gave them a false name. His identity was determined after he was fingerprinted. Bond was set at $2,000.
Red Oak man arrested arrested on a warrant, Saturday
(Red Oak, Iowa) — Police in Red Oak report a man was arrested Saturday afternoon, on a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department warrant. Authorities say 47-year-old Terry J. Aherns, of Red Oak, was arrested at around 2:24-p.m., on a warrant for Failure to Appear, on the charge of driving while suspended.
Griswold man arrested on drug charges in Adams County
(Corning, Iowa) – A man from Griswold was arrested Saturday on drug charges, in Adams County. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reports 36-year-old Carl Daniel was arrested after a probable cause search of his vehicle was enacted, following a traffic stop near the intersection of Dogwood Avenue and Highway 34, in Corning. Inside the vehicle, deputies found 23 grams of methamphetamine.
Missouri woman arrested in Fremont County following a suspicious vehicle call
(Sidney, Iowa) – Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports that at around 1-p.m. today (Saturday, 11/12/22), Fremont County deputies were called to the area of 275th Street and Bluff Road near Hamburg for suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway. Deputes made contact with a woman from Watson, Missouri, 38-year-old...
Two people extradited after separate arrests by Fremont County deputies
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in two separate incidents Friday and Saturday. The first arrest was when a K-9 unit pulled a car over for speeding on I-29 Friday afternoon. Officials say the driver gave a fake name to deputies and when under arrest gave another fake name to deputies and jail employees.
Man Arrested on Valid Warrant
(Red Oak) Saturday at around 2:24 p.m. officers of the Red Oak Police Department arrested 47-year-old Terry J. Aherns in the 2400 block of N. 8th St. on a valid Montgomery County warrant for failure to appear on the charge of driving while suspended. Terry was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and is being held on $1000.00 cash bond.
Missouri Woman arrested on Felony Charges in Fremont County
(Sidney) A Missouri woman faces charges following a report of a suspicious vehicle parking roadway. Fremont County Deputies arrested 28-year-old Elizabeth Craft on 275th Street and Bluff Road near Hamburg. Authorities contacted Craft of Watson, Missouri, and took her into custody on numerous felony warrants out of the State of...
Fuel pump struck in Afton, driver cited
(Afton, Iowa) – An SUV popped out of gear Sunday evening in Afton, and struck a gas pump, causing $10,000 damage. The Union County Sheriff’s Office reports no one was injured when the 1996 Ford Explorer backed out of a parking stall in the Afton Casey’s Store parking lot, rolled westward and into the middle gas pumps, causing disabling damage to the pump. The accident happened at around 6:50-p.m., as the vehicle’s driver, 37-year-old Travis J. Klos, of Afton, was out of the SUV.
(Update): Atlantic man cited following a three-vehicle collision Friday morning
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Police Department report a man was cited following a three vehicle accident Friday morning at 7th and Walnut Streets. Authorities say a vehicle driven by Case Arnold, of Atlantic, was traveling east on 7th Street at around 7:33-a.m. and approaching the intersection with Walnut Street. His traffic light was red. A Chevy Malibu driven by Chelsey Christensen, of Atlantic, was southbound on Walnut with a green traffic light, and an SUV driven by Richard Whetstone, of Atlantic, was northbound on Walnut, waiting on a red light to change green. Police says Arnold ran the red light and struck the Christensen car in the intersection and pushed that vehicle into the stopped SUV.
Omaha man arrested in Fremont County
He was placed under arrest, and provided a second false name to both Deputies and jail staff. He was found to have an active warrant for his arrest in Nebraska. He was charged with two counts of Providing False Information to Law Enforcement and Fugitive from Justice. Patterson was held without bond pending Iowa charges and extradition to Nebraska.
(Update) “Operation Blessing has begun in Page County
(Clarinda, Iowa) – As a reminder to our report on November 3rd, Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the Sheriff’s Department’s “Operation Blessing” is underway. The Sheriff’s Department officially began taking requests yesterday (Saturday, Nov. 12), and continuing through Dec. 10th, for children who are in need of a gift. “Operation Blessing” strives to make sure every child in the rural areas of the County receives a Christmas gift.
Atlantic Police report, 11/14/22
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Police Department reports numerous arrests and/or citations took place over the past few weeks. Most recently:. Last Saturday (Nov. 12), 35-year-old Rinanten Amo, of Atlantic, was arrested for Public Intoxication, and, 23-year-old Logan Russell, of Atlantic, was arrested for OWI/1st offense, and Driving While License denied or revoked.
Area Board of Supervisor’s meetings will be held Tuesday morning
The Board’s of Supervisors in Adair, Cass, Montgomery and Shelby Counties will hold their separate, regular weekly meetings, Tuesday morning. The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors get things rolling at 8:30-a.m., with a Canvass of the General Election votes. During their regular meeting, the Board will act on several matters, including:
Texas man convicted of long-distance harassment of Dexter woman
A Texas man was convicted Thursday of harassing a Dexter woman with a barrage of phone calls, texts and emails over the course of six months. Brandon Rayce Edwards, 38, of 111 E. Outer Dr., Canyon Lake, Texas, was convicted of second-degree harassment Thursday in Dallas County District Court. He was originally charged in August with stalking, but a plea agreement was reached with the Dallas County Attorney’s office.
Both vehicles demolished in crash on Highway 36 near Osborn
A Maysville woman was taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon near Osborn. Seventy-three-year-old Becky Luna received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The other driver, 40-year-old Matthew Hull of Troutville, Virginia received a minor injury and declined treatment at the scene.
Nov. 10 accident reports
No citations were issued following an accident on Oct. 31 in the 1300 block of S Main Street. According to an Osceola police report, Jeffrey Wash of Chamberlain, SD, was attempting to pull a 2001 Peterbilt tractor trailer into a driveway on the west side of South Main Street to turn around. Wash’s trailer cut the corner too sharp, and went into the ditch causing the trailer to become high centered. A plastic culvert opening in the ditch was damaged. The trailer was able to be pulled out by a tow truck.
State of Iowa vs Alison Dorsey trial continued to May 1st
(Cass Co) The State of Iowa vs Alison Dorsey trial has been continued to May 1, 2023, with a pretrial conference set for March 24th. The trial was originally scheduled to take place beginning December 5th. Dorsey is on trial for the death of an infant while in her care...
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Police cited and released three people for having animals at large. Those individuals are identified as; 32-year-old Brooke Marie Carter, 56-year-old James Orville Conley and 19-year-old Dustin John Baker. The three Creston residents were cited and released on a Promise to Appear.
Sleepy driver takes out bridge guard rail near Afton
(Afton, Iowa) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured and no citations were issued, following an accident Thursday morning, near Afton. Authorities say 35-year-old Jacob R. Ashby, of Lorimor, was driving a 1999 Chevy Blazer southbound on Grand River Drive, when he fell asleep at the wheel.
Nov. 10 police reports
----- Jessica Swietlik, Tingley, was arrested on Nov. 1 at 1120 Jeffreys Drive for driving while barred. Swietlik was released on Nov. 2 of her own recognizance. Michael Blackbrun reported theft from building, 202 S Main, on Nov. 2. ----- Assault was reported at Clarke Community High School, 800 N...
