National forest fees waived on Veterans Day

PORTLAND, Ore. — National forests and grasslands will be open free of charge for everyone Friday, according to a statement from the U.S. Forest Service.

In observance of Veterans Day, the Forest Service is waiving standard amenity fees for all visitors to national forest and grassland day-use areas.

“Many veterans spend time with their families and connect with nature while hiking, hunting, boating, and exploring the range of outdoor recreation opportunities national forests and grasslands have to offer,” Tracy Calizon, regional assistant director of recreation for the U.S. Forest Service in the Pacific Northwest, said in the statement.

In addition, the statement said, public lands access passes are available year-round at no cost for service members, veterans, and Gold Star families.

On fee-free days, standard amenity fees normally charged for day use sites, such as picnic areas, developed trailheads and destination visitor centers, are waived, the statement said. The waiver does not apply to special recreation permits, cabin rentals, or campground reservations, nor does it include expanded amenity fees charged for certain highly-developed sites, service charges, or fees assessed by independent concessionaires operating on national forest land.

More information can be found at www.fs.usda.gov.