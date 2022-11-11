Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants are Stranded and Sleeping in this Texas AirportTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Through Street ManholesTom HandyEl Paso, TX
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Semitruck wreck along Desert South Boulevard in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A semitruck collision was reported early Monday morning in El Paso's Upper Valley. It happened along Desert South Boulevard before Redd Road. The vehicle wrecked in a ditch alongside the roadway. It's unknown what caused the crash. As of 9 a.m. the crash site...
Fallen tree blocks lanes on Gateway West in south central
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A tree fell blocking the right two lanes on Gateway West at Raynolds, Monday morning. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the call came in before 7 a.m. TxDOT cameras showed damages to a rock wall. We do not know what caused the...
Las Cruces General Obligation bonds totaling $23 million approved by Las Cruces voters
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Voters in Las Cruces approved the use of $23 million in bonds to fund four different city projects during the Nov. midterm elections. CBS4 on your side spoke with several people around town who said they were glad Las Crucens voted to approve four GO bonds on ballot because they believed it would benefit the city in the long run.
Police search for shooter who fired on family in West El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department are looking for a man who opened fire on a family in West El Paso. The shooting happened at Mesa and Crossroads Saturday, November 5th around 7 p.m. According to police the family were driving on Mesa when their...
Tornado Bus Company sees an influx of migrants, some don't have sponsors
El Paso, TEXAS (CBS4) — After federal immigration policy change migrants were no longer released to the streets of El Paso. However, with another influx in people coming over, U.S. Customs and Border Protection's facilities have filled up and some local companies are taking in different travelers than expected.
Las Cruces boys collect coats for kids in their community
Temperatures are dipping across the Borderland. With the cooler weather moving in two Las Cruces boys continue to collect donations for their annual coat drive. 13-year-old Alexzander Trujillo and 10-year-old Jackson Hayes are on a mission ahead of the holiday season to keep the youngest in their community warm during the chilly months.
Colder weather welcomed by some El Pasoans; others miss warmer temps
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The chill in the air was welcomed by some El Pasoans, while others are missing the warmer temperatures. CBS4 made our way out to the dog park at the Don Haskins Recreational Center Monday. Despite the cold weather, there was still quite a few...
Vietnam vet's truck stolen the night before he drives in Veteran's Parade in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M (KFOX14/CBS4) — Richard "Mugo" Murillo who served two years in the Vietnam War had his '77 classic Chevy truck stolen the night before he was going to drive it in the Veteran's Day Parade in Las Cruces Saturday morning. Murillo, who had spent two years rebuilding...
Winterlike temperatures arrive in the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Expect cooler temperatures and breezy conditions across the Borderland this week as we see a series of disturbances and cold fronts. It's definitely jacket season. Some locations will see near freezing temperatures by tonight. Temperatures will stay cooler to colder over the next few...
Barnett Harley-Davidson and the Salvation Army host 'STUFF the Truck'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dunkin' of El Paso donated free coffee and donuts to anyone who participated in the Salvation's Army's Semi-Annual 'STUFF the Truck' collection drive Saturday. People of El Paso were invited out to Barnett Harley-Davidson, a cosponsor of the event, in East El Paso to...
Art and Farmer's Market moves from Downtown to Northeast for a Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Downtown Art and Farmers Market which is usually held in the Union Plaza hosted a special Fall Festival for El Pasoans in the Northeast Saturday. The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) organized the event with Destination El Paso...
UPDATE: KFOX14 back on air
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14 the El Paso Fox affiliate was temporarily off air while crews worked on the tower Sunday morning. KFOX14 was off the air over all platforms. This included over the air or antennae, dish and cable. Engineers and workers were currently working on the...
Two El Paso veterans share personal impact on passing of PACT Act
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In El Paso and across the country Veterans Day serves as a day to honor those who have served the United States in years of combat. Earlier this year, President Joe Biden signed into law the Pact Act, a law aimed to expand the healthcare available to veterans who’ve been exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan.
El Pasoans feel the impact of grocery prices as it increases 12.4 percent from last year
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Inflation in the United States eased a bit, up 7.7 percent year-over-year, however, the cost of groceries is up by 12.4 percent compared to a year ago. Consumers saw the lowest jump since December of 2021 on a month-to-month basis for groceries, up 0.4...
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger in dire need as it operates with 4-days worth of supplies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s largest food bank has been struggling with the amount of food it has available to feed the community. The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank has been operating with the 4-days worth of supplies over the past month. Chief Operations Officer,...
CBP officers seize 215 pounds of meth in railcar near Paso Del Norte port of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than 200 pounds of methamphetamine in a railcar on Wednesday. The incident happened at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad crossing west of the Paso Del Norte port of entry. During the inspections, officers...
English Honor Society at UTEP hosts a banned books event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso's Sigma Tau Delta chapter hosted what organizers call a "hybrid academic conference" as a direct result from Texas House Bill 3979 that excludes certain stories to be told about ethnicity, gender, race and a host of other topics that have been affected by recent Texas legislation.
