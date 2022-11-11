Read full article on original website
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth man in custody after multi-city pursuit
Portsmouth man in custody after multi-city pursuit. Some surprise hotel cancellations surrounding Something …. WAVY's Amy Avery reports. https://www.wavy.com/10-on-your-side/some-surprise-hotel-cancellations-surrounding-something-in-the-water-weekend/. ‘Our hearts are breaking’: Gov. Youngkin reacts to …. WAVY News 10. 3 UVA football players killed in shooting; suspect …. University of Virginia confirm identity of victims …. UVA...
Police: 1 dead in single-vehicle crash on High St. in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident Sunday night. According to Portsmouth Police, the crash happened near the 2200 block of High Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. The department said a man died. At this time, police have not provided any more information into the...
Crash in Portsmouth leaves one dead Sunday night
Portsmouth Police said a crash left one person dead Sunday night. On Twitter, the police department said it happened just after 7:35 p.m. in the 2200 block of High Street.
Police: 1 hurt after shooting on Poplar Avenue in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One person is seriously injured after a shooting on Poplar Avenue Saturday night. According to the Newport News Police Department, the shooting took place around 6:15 p.m. in the first block of Poplar Avenue. Officers said they found a 53-year-old man inside a home, who...
13newsnow.com
1 dead, 2 behind bars after crash in Hampton
The Friday morning crash happened west of King Street. Two suspects are in jail without bond.
Police investigating armed robbery at Suffolk business
Police in Suffolk said they're investigating after a reported armed robbery Sunday night. It happened just after 5:40 p.m. at Happy Shopper/Citgo at 401 Carolina Road.
13newsnow.com
Portsmouth police investigate shooting at church parking lot, release images of suspect vehicle
A 68-year-old man in the line of fire told 13News Now he is doing OK. Bullets ended up poking through his clothes, and one grazed his foot.
Man injured following shooting on Poplar Ave. in Newport News
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 6:15 p.m. in the first block of Poplar Avenue
Newport News shooting sends one man seriously injured to hospital
On November 12, around 6:15 p.m., Newport News Police responded to a shooting in the first block of Poplar Avenue.
Man dies following shooting on Traverse Road in Newport News
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 3:40 p.m. in the first block of Traverse Road.
Portsmouth church on edge after active shooter opens fire in parking lot
On Wednesday night while the pastor was away, choir rehearsal, which is made up of around 20 people, was held as usual while Deacon Jasper Lewis patrols the parking lot.
Man injured following shooting on Broad St. in Portsmouth
According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department, the call for the shooting came in around 6:12 p.m. in the 700 block of Broad St. Police say a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
WAVY News 10
2 killed in separate crashes in Hampton, York County
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans Day holiday weekend, according to Virginia State Police. A four-vehicle crash around 10:03 a.m. Friday morning in Hampton on Interstate 64 westbound, west of King Street killed one of the drivers, Lorenzo Arline II, 29.
2 men shot on Frederick Blvd. in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two men were shot on Frederick Boulevard in Portsmouth Thursday night. This marks the second shooting in one day for the city. The police department tweeted about the shooting, saying it happened in the 2600 block of Frederick Boulevard. Police didn't say exactly what led up...
Woman arrested following shooting in Franklin
When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that person had been shot inside one of the residences in Berkley Court Apartments.
Security guard shot at in Portsmouth church parking lot
Jasper Lewis says gunfire sent a bullet through his shoe and his pants leg, and miraculous didn't go through him.
Portsmouth Police investigating two shootings Thursday night
Portsmouth police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night. Police tell News 3 they were called to the 700 block of Broad Street around 6:30 p.m.
Legacy Lounge says new patron-recorded cell phone video shows security 'did everything right'
NORFOLK, Va. — A representative for the shuttered Norfolk nightclub Legacy Lounge says the owners have new footage showing more details about the night a shooting happened outside the club. A representative for Legacy, Marcus Calabrese of Image Capital Group says video from that night shows there was marked...
Man arrested, accused in fatal Norfolk shooting on N Military Hwy
A man has been arrested following a September shooting that took the life of another man in Norfolk.
Virginia Beach man arrested for September shooting off N. Military Highway
NORFOLK, Virginia — A Virginia Beach man is in custody for a shooting that left one man dead back in September. Marco J. Hicks, 30, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm for the shooting in the 800 block of North Military Highway in Norfolk. According...
