Two teenagers arrested for DUII after driving the wrong way on Beltline
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police arrested two teenagers Sunday morning for driving the wrong way on Beltline. Officials say around 6:25 a.m., November 13th, EPD officers responded to reports of two cars driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Beltline at Northwest Expressway. The drivers were a...
Police: Motorcyclist dies in crash nearSpringfield hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A motorcyclist is dead following a single-vehicle crash in north Springfield Saturday afternoon. Around 2 p.m. Springfield Police were notified of a motorcycle crash near the Riverbend hospital. A southbound stretch of Martin Luther King Jr Parkway starting at Riverbend Drive was shut down as a...
Springfield Police: Avoid MLK Jr. Parkway & Cardinal Way due to fatal crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — UPDATE: A motorcyclist is dead following a single-vehicle crash in north Springfield Saturday afternoon. Updated story here. SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Emergency responders are currently working a major traffic crash at MLK Jr Parkway & Cardinal Way, the Springfield Police Department said around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. "Please...
Lane County Sheriff's Office seeking tips in missing person case
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office continues seeking tips regarding to the disappearance of 47-year-old Manuel 'Manny' Joseph Bayya. LCSO says Bayya was last seen in the Elmira area on March 7, 2022. Police say around the time he went missing, Bayya regularly drove a red sport-bike...
Power restored to 6,500 in Oakway, Willakenzie and Coburg Road area
EUGENE, Ore. - EWEB is reporting over 6,500 customers are without power in the Oakway, Willakenzie and Coburg Road areas. The outage began around 8:00 a.m. Monday morning. EWEB says the cause of the outage was a transmission line that tripped, de-energizing the entire Oakway substation. EWEB also says no cause was found when crews patrolled the line, so no repairs are needed.
Fire destroys two outbuildings, RV in Melrose
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Two small outbuildings and one RV were lost in an early-morning fire in Melrose, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said Sunday. Firefighters with DCFD2 were dispatched at 5:20 a.m. to a report of possibly two barns on fire in the 200 block of Snowberry Road in Melrose.
Local students walk to school for 'Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day'
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Monday, students in Lane County took part in the "Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day". The walk, put on by the Lane African American/Black Student Success Program, celebrates the courage of Ruby Bridges. Bridges was the first black student to attend an all-white public school when she was just six years old.
Roseburg shelter waives fees for cat adoption
A reminder if you are interested in adopting a cat. The ‘Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center’ in Roseburg is waiving the fee for cats through Saturday, November 12th. Because the shelter is so full and running out of room. Instead of a fee, they're accepting donations instead. Managers...
Nearly 2,000 stop by 12th annual Fill Your Pantry event
EUGENE, Ore. — Farmers from all over the Willamette Valley made their way to the Lane County Events Center Sunday to participate in the Willamette Farm and Food Coalition's Fill Your Pantry Day on Sunday. Fresh fruits, veggies, grains, meat, and other farm-to-table items were available for those who...
Egan Warming Center to activate Monday night, Nov. 14
EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Center will activate on Monday night, Nov 14, the organization said. It will also go on Standby for Tuesday and Wednesday nights, Nov. 15 and 16. Shuttles will be available from behind First Christian Church (1166 Oak St, Eugene) from 6:30 p.m. to Midnight.
Great American Smokeout in Douglas County aims to help tobacco users quit
ROSEBURG, Ore. — All Douglas County residents who use tobacco are invited to join thousands of others across the country to take an important step to quit tobacco this November 17th during the Great American Smokeout, an annual event led by the American Cancer Society, said organizers in a joint press release from Douglas Public Health Network and Thrive Umpqua.
Business in Springfield receives medallion award for helping veterans find employment
A Springfield business is celebrating Veterans' Day with a boost. Aggregate Resource Industries, LLC (ARI) was awarded the 2022 Hire Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor. ARI is a family-owned business that focuses on projects, ranging from traditional hard rock drilling...
Vets Helping Vets headquarters displays Wall of Honor in Albany
Vets Helping Vets headquarters displayed the Wall of Honor at Albany City Hall as part of celebration of Veterans Day. It's a tribute to the men and women who were killed in the line of duty during the War on Terror. The Wall of Honor has been displayed in multiple...
Pac-12 Football: Washington upsets Oregon in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The Washington Huskies upset the Oregon Ducks 37-34 Saturday in Pac-12 football. Oregon came into the contest ranked No. 6, the Huskies at No. 24. Washington outscored Oregon 10-3 in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Both teams are now 8-2 overall. For more on...
4J Empower & Protect: Hate & Bias
The following is a public service of the 4J School District and NBC16. No place for hate. That's the stance coming out of the 4J School District. The district says it's got work to do, but it's making this a priority by hiring two directors of equity. Take a look at some of the new policies being implemented in the district and the community partners the district is working with to stop hate and bias.
Oregon men upset by UC Irvine
EUGENE, Ore. — Just one day after Oregon head coach Dana Altman said he wasn't worried about the Ducks' shooting percentage, they shot 19% from the three-point line in a 69-56 loss to UC Irvine Friday at Matt Knight Arena. The 21st ranked Ducks are still missing a number...
Beavers QB Ben Gulbranson embracing starting role
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Although the Oregon State offense has faced a lot of adversity this season, the Beavers continue to improve and adapt even after a tough loss last weekend. One player that has embraced Oregon State's "next man up" mentality is quarterback Ben Gulbranson. And that has proven that he is capable of leading the team into the off-season.
Oregon State rebounds with win over Cal
CORVALLIS, Ore. — After suffering a close loss to Washington last Friday, Oregon State returned to Reser Stadium for the first time since October 15 to beat the Cal Golden Bears 38-10 Saturday night. The Beavers set the tempo for the game in their opening possession. Jack Colletto, who...
Oregon State men improve to 2-0 with win over Florida A&M
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State men's basketball team breezed past Florida A&M in their second game of the season 60-43 in Corvallis Friday. The Beavers dominated in the paint against the Rattlers, scoring 34 points in the paint compared to FAMU's 16. True freshman Jordan Pope continues to...
Ducks playoff hopes dashed by Washington loss
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon came into Saturday's matchup against rival Washington on an eight-game win streak and ranked sixth in the College Football Playoffs Ranking. That all changed after the Ducks fell to the Huskies, 37-34. Oregon got off to a slow start offensively, while their defense struggled to...
