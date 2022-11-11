Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
localemagazine.com
11 Sensational Seafood Restaurants in San Diego That Are Off the Hook!
From Oysters on the Half Shell to Fresh Sushi and Sashimi, These Restaurants Will Cure Your Seafood Cravings. You may be feeling shellfish, but San Diego’s got enough to go around when it comes to the art of seafood. Enjoy the city by the sea with the freshest it has to offer, from casual coastal to fine-dining delights. Get it grilled, taste it fried or try it raw; any way it’s served, it’s guaranteed to be fresh. With 11 sensational seafood spots in San Diego to choose from, your perfect ambiance and your favorite fish shouldn’t be hard to find.
Eater
Popular Korean Hot Pot Chain Opens First U.S. Restaurant in San Diego
The first stateside location for a prolific restaurant chain founded over 30 years ago with more than 200 outposts across Korea and China is now open on Convoy Street in the Seoul Plaza strip mall next to K-Town barbecue transplant Song Hak. Called Jomaru Gamjatang, it specializes in a Korean soup based on a pork neck bone broth seasoned with hot pepper flakes, hot pepper paste, and perilla seeds.
San Diego Business Journal
San Diego’s Most Influential Business Leaders
It’s been another eventful year for America’s Finest City – and the business leaders that power it. The local business landscape, dominated for two years by concerns about COVID, had a new challenge in 2022 – inflation, which rocketed from 2 to 8% seemingly overnight. With prices for everything from food to gas suddenly surging, the Federal Reserve unleashed a string of aggressive rate hikes just as San Diego and the rest of the nation was emerging from the pandemic.
2,000 Holiday Gifts Handmade by San Diego Woodworkers on Sale Nov. 18-19
Santa and his many elves at the San Diego Fine Woodworkers Association have been getting ready for the annual two-day holiday gift sale on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19, in their recently renovated and expanded shop in the Miramar area. The sale hours are 9.a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday...
Del Mar Fairgrounds' new $17 million concert venue, The Sound, sets February opening with Ziggy Marley
The Del Mar Fairgrounds' new $17 million concert venue, which has been in the works since before the COVID-19 pandemic, now has an official name and opening date.
chulavistatoday.com
Events happening in San Diego throughout November!
Nov 18 - Nov 20, 2022. Music is always a good excuse to go out and enjoy time with your peers. But you know what makes it even better? Adding a touch of art to it. This Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival offers an opportunity to enjoy live music from over 80 different bands, culinary and arts in this spectacular three-day festival. Come enjoy the art installations and craft beer village at this unique festival. The event will have a re-entry policy. You can get your tickets online.
chulavistatoday.com
USC study: Cost of rent in San Diego will increase within the next two years
The cost of living in San Diego will reportedly be increasing in the incoming years. According to a USC Casden Economics Forecast this week, it is projected that rent within San Diego County will become even more expensive than it is currently. By October 2024, the rent in San Diego...
San Diego Humane Society Assists Horse After Fall in Escondido
A 23-year-old horse was doing well Saturday after falling in her stall in Escondido, which required an assist from the San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team. The team deployed at 9 a.m. in response to a request for assistance by the Department of Animal Services. Because there was a roof over the stall, the team’s Technical Rescue Unit had to pull the horse, Dharma, out of her stall, in order to place her in a harness and lift her with a bipod to help her stand.
Where to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup in the San Diego area
Can't make it to Qatar? No worries, because in the San Diego area there are number of locations where fans will be able to congregate for watch parties to enjoy the beautiful game.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Will Likely See Rent Hikes in Next Two Years, USC Study Finds
Renting an apartment in San Diego County will be getting more expensive, according to a USC Casden Economics Forecast released Thursday that predicts continuing rent increases over the next two years. San Diego is projected to have a rent increase of $250 by October 2024, outpacing Los Angeles and Orange...
News 8 KFMB
Rock Church Food Distributions in San Diego
These distributions are free and open to community members that need some extra help. Visit: sdrock.com/provisions.
sandiegomagazine.com
The Fish Trend Hitting SD's Restaurants
San Diego could be nicknamed America’s Freshest City. From locally-grown produce to freshly caught seafood, we have the climate and ocean access to make blank-to-table nearly redundant. But a coup is stirring from a few revolutionary chefs in San Diego who are taking fresh fish— the stuff that’s supposed to still be practically flopping when it hits the plate and—gasp—pausing the process.
Billionaire San Diego developer accused of taking tenant deposits
SAN DIEGO — A Los Angeles landlord who owns more than 15,000 units in Southern California and is set to build more than 2,500 apartments in San Diego is accused of improperly taking security deposits from more than 19,000 tenants. According to court documents obtained by CBS 8, Geoff...
Topgolf is coming to San Diego County, company announces plans for 2 locations
SAN DIEGO — San Diego: the wait is over. The modern, golf entertainment company Topgolf has announced plans for two San Diego County locations. Topgolf is beginning plans to bring its popular golf experience to Sorrento Valley and East Harbor Island, the company announced. "We've wanted to bring the...
11 La Jolla scientists named among the world's best female researchers
The list compiled by Research.com includes everyone from an expert on sleep disorders to a scientist who modifies plants to help them capture and store carbon.
theregistrysocal.com
Nearly 73,000 SQFT Shopping Center Placed Up for Sale in El Cajon WIth $26.55MM Asking Price
More retail space is being placed on the market in San Diego. According to a property listing from Century American Realty, a 72,975 square foot shopping center is up for sale in El Cajon, with an asking price of $26.55 million, or about $364 per square foot. Located at 868...
San Diego man disappears weeks after moving to Oregon; mother pleads for tips
A worried mother is appealing for tips after the mysterious disappearance of her 21-year-old son, less than three weeks after he moved from San Diego to Oregon.
Mama’s Kitchen preps for annual pie sale
Volunteers for Mama's Kitchen are hard at work prepping for the 18th annual Mama's Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale.
San Diego weekly Reader
Lightscape, Wonderfront Music and Arts Festival, Doggie Street Festival
Lightscape will transform the 37-acre Botanic Garden with an artistic installation from international artists. This immersive experience at the garden will guide visitors through a world of wonder with over one million twinkling lights in various attractions that come alive at night with color, imagination and sound. This after dark experience is set along an illuminated walking trail custom-designed for San Diego. Lightscape ticketholders will walk a one-mile-long path with suspended strands and tunnels of light, a fire garden, lantern trees and other artistic installations, while toasting marshmallows over a fire and drinking hot chocolate and other seasonal refreshments along the trail..
San Diego Latinos could soon be responsible for replacing the first Latina Democratic mayors
SAN DIEGO — San Diego's South Bay area had a solid democratic hold in recent years, especially in cities with predominantly Latino populations, according to reports. However, with what the early polling results have shown, far– analysts said these cities could soon replace the first Latina democratic mayors who have made history with republican or independent mayoral candidates.
