Two law libraries combine to help public
(Radio Iowa) – The Peoples Law Library of Iowa And the State Law Library of Iowa and University of Iowa Law Library have teamed up with the hope of offering clear information to people involved in a case or just trying to understand a particular issue. U-I Law Library director, Carissa Vogel says the website is an on-ramp for non-lawyers looking for quality information. “There are lots of people that come to the judicial system not knowing that they need representation, not understanding necessarily the complexity of what they’re dealing with, or having challenges finding representation. … There are a lot of people trying to get help that don’t have representation,” she says. Vogel says the project is essential for making the judicial system accessible.
Mary Auten Joins SWIPCO as Grants Specialist
Atlantic, Iowa — Officials with the Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) are welcoming a new Grants Specialist. Mary Auten will work to ensure that complex rules established by state and federal funding agencies are followed to maximize the impact of investments in our communities, reduce the administrative burden on our member communities, and increase the likelihood of future funding into our region.
Area Board of Supervisor’s meetings will be held Tuesday morning
The Board’s of Supervisors in Adair, Cass, Montgomery and Shelby Counties will hold their separate, regular weekly meetings, Tuesday morning. The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors get things rolling at 8:30-a.m., with a Canvass of the General Election votes. During their regular meeting, the Board will act on several matters, including:
Iowa part of Google tracking settlement
(Radio Iowa) – Iowa is part of a multi-million-dollar settlement with Google on the way it tracks your personal information. Attorney General spokesperson, Ashlee Kieler says Iowa and 39 other states brought the claims. “This group of attorneys general alleges that Google violated state consumer protection laws by misleading consumers about its tracking practices,” she says. Kieler says the goal is to make it easier for users to understand what’s happening.
Twin snowstorms bring early winter to Iowa today and tomorrow
(Radio Iowa) – There’s still more than a month of fall left but winter weather is moving into Iowa today (Monday). It’s snowing in parts of northwest and north-central Iowa and meteorologist Craig Cogil, at the National Weather Service, says the snow will continue well into the afternoon. “Right now, it looks like the accumulations are mostly going to be in the about the top three tiers or so of Iowa,” Cogil says, “the heaviest right along the border where maybe up to two to three inches of snow are expected today.”
Adair County Sheriff’s report, 11/14/22
(Greenfield, Iowa) – Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports three arrests. Most recently, last Friday afternoon, 42-year-old Thomas Jefferson Pearcy, of Portland, OR., was arrested by Stuart Police near a car dealership in Stuart. Pearcy was arrested on two counts of Harassment in the 1st Degree, after he allegedly yelled at a man and woman in a vehicle whom he did not know, and threatened to harm them. When confronted by Police, Pearcy gave them a false name. His identity was determined after he was fingerprinted. Bond was set at $2,000.
Fuel pump struck in Afton, driver cited
(Afton, Iowa) – An SUV popped out of gear Sunday evening in Afton, and struck a gas pump, causing $10,000 damage. The Union County Sheriff’s Office reports no one was injured when the 1996 Ford Explorer backed out of a parking stall in the Afton Casey’s Store parking lot, rolled westward and into the middle gas pumps, causing disabling damage to the pump. The accident happened at around 6:50-p.m., as the vehicle’s driver, 37-year-old Travis J. Klos, of Afton, was out of the SUV.
Tips to avoid conversational meltdowns at the Thanksgiving dinner table
(Radio Iowa) – Many Iowans will be meeting up next week with family members they haven’t seen in a while, and some of us need to mentally prepare ourselves so we’re not sucked into a squabble that ruins Thanksgiving. University of Iowa professor and psychologist Michele Williams says we just had the mid-term elections last week, but that’s likely something to be avoided, along with discussions about inflation, gas prices and the economy. Even vaccines can still be a touchy subject. “With the kind of triple threat of COVID is still around, we’re having the flu, we have RSV, so people are not necessarily going to be healthy this holiday season,” Williams says. “So there’s a lot to talk about that is potentially still divisive and so much in the media that people it may be on people’s minds.”
