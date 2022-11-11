ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WDEL 1150AM

Severe weather, tornadoes possible as Hurricane Nicole passes Delaware on Friday

Hurricane Nicole will likely have a different title by the time the storm reaches Delaware at the end of this week, but she still poses threats to the First State. Delaware Weather Network meteorologist Matt Powell said after Nicole makes landfall in the early hours of Thursday and crosses the Sunshine State, she'll eventually take a sharp and quick turn towards the north, and head into the Mid-Atlantic, well west of Delaware in the Appalachians.
DELAWARE STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Philadelphia Prepares for Possible Migrant Bus From Texas

Philadelphia leaders say they’ve been told there may be a bus with dozens of people seeking asylum heading to the city from Texas. There are still a lot of questions about when, and if, the migrants from Del Rio, Texas, will arrive in Philadelphia. Texas officials have been sending...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cohaitungchi.com

15 Unique Date Night Ideas Around Philadelphia’s Western Suburbs

Want to make your heart flutter on your next date? Consider indoor skydiving at iFLY in King of Prussia. This exhilarating experience involves being trained in body positioning and hand signals by a certified flight instructor, and then taking a spin in the Flight Chamber. Once you and your date have flown, you’ll be captivated by an air show performed by the instructors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Your Guide to 2022 Philly Marathon Road Closures, Expo

Thousands of runners are racing through the city for the return of the AACR Philadelphia Marathon, Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon and Rothman Orthopaedics 8K. That means traffic in the area is coming to a screeching halt this weekend, especially around the Art Museum area. The marathon is Sunday,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Delaware

The eastern side of Delaware is on the Delaware Bay that feeds into the Atlantic Ocean. A sliver of the state also has coastline directly on the ocean. Here you will find the popular beaches of Rehoboth and Bethany. Delaware is surrounded by ocean, a bay, and the Delaware River, but what about lakes? Are there any lakes in this small state? If so, which one is the deepest? Read on to learn about the deepest lake in Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
NBC Philadelphia

P!NK Coming Back to Pa. for Homecoming Concert at Citizens Bank Park in Philly

Get ready to Raise Your Glass, P!NK fans. Grammy-award winning singer and Bucks County native P!NK is bringing her tour to South Philadelphia in 2023. P!NK and Live Nation announced the star is bringing her North American tour, “Summer Carnival 2023,” across the country next year – including a show at Citizens Bank Park on Sept. 18.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc

The Mass from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- 6abc is pleased to share Sunday Mass - part of our decades-long partnership with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. The Celebrant is the Rev. Michael Speziale, Pastor, St. Ephrem Parish, Bensalem. The Lectors are Erin Conley and Delores Czaplicki. Rachael Sweeney is the Cantor and Ron Chancler...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Beloved Rooster ‘Squiggy' Missing From NJ Rescue Farm

A rescue farm in South Jersey is searching for their beloved, locally-famous rooster named Squiggy. Squiggy was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 8, which was a busy visiting day at Funny Farm Rescue, according to their Facebook page. Families came from all over to visit the little rooster in Mays Landing.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
morethanjustparks.com

10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Delaware (Expert Guide + Photos)

Historic Sites In Delaware. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
DELAWARE STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Woof, Woof! National Dog Show Returns to Montgomery County

Dog lovers, its time to give a round of "a-paws." The Kennel Club of Philadelphia's annual National Dog Show returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania this weekend. When is the 2022 National Dog Show?. On Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20, the Expo Center will...
OAKS, PA
delawarepublic.org

Delaware launches flu dashboard as cases spike

Flu season has arrived in full force with more than 250 reported cases in Delaware so far. The state Division of Public Health now offers a way to track flu cases online. It’s the first time the state is implementing an online dashboard for flu data. It launched Nov....
DELAWARE STATE
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants in Wilmington, DE

Weekends in Wilmington can include strolls down the riverfront and delicious French cuisine, games of bowling, frozen cocktails and the greatest fried chicken you’ll find anywhere. These are the top restaurants in town from local gems to nationally recognized award winners. Snuff Mill. $$$ | 302-303-7676 | WEBSITE. In...
WILMINGTON, DE
Gettysburg Connection

Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

