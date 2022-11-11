Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia is Preparing For the Expected Arrival of 52 Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The AcademyStill UnsolvedPhiladelphia, PA
The richest person in PhiladelphiaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
Temple Owls Score Comeback Win Over Villanova WildcatsFlurrySportsRadnor Township, PA
Related
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Winds will howl overnight into Saturday as remnants of Nicole roll across the region
PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley braces for high winds as round two of the remnants of Tropical Depression Nicole cross the region. Nicole, which made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 Hurricane, is now a tropical depression making its way up the East Coast. According to FOX 29's Scott...
WDEL 1150AM
Severe weather, tornadoes possible as Hurricane Nicole passes Delaware on Friday
Hurricane Nicole will likely have a different title by the time the storm reaches Delaware at the end of this week, but she still poses threats to the First State. Delaware Weather Network meteorologist Matt Powell said after Nicole makes landfall in the early hours of Thursday and crosses the Sunshine State, she'll eventually take a sharp and quick turn towards the north, and head into the Mid-Atlantic, well west of Delaware in the Appalachians.
NBC Philadelphia
This Is Why the Flags Are Coming Down on Philly's Ben Franklin Parkway
You might be noticing less color along the Ben Franklin Parkway. The City of Philadelphia plans to remove old worn and tattered flags from countries around the world along the iconic drive between LOVE Park and Eakins Oval. "We recognize that flags in such conditions are no longer a fitting...
NBC Philadelphia
Philadelphia Prepares for Possible Migrant Bus From Texas
Philadelphia leaders say they’ve been told there may be a bus with dozens of people seeking asylum heading to the city from Texas. There are still a lot of questions about when, and if, the migrants from Del Rio, Texas, will arrive in Philadelphia. Texas officials have been sending...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Unique Date Night Ideas Around Philadelphia’s Western Suburbs
Want to make your heart flutter on your next date? Consider indoor skydiving at iFLY in King of Prussia. This exhilarating experience involves being trained in body positioning and hand signals by a certified flight instructor, and then taking a spin in the Flight Chamber. Once you and your date have flown, you’ll be captivated by an air show performed by the instructors.
NBC Philadelphia
Your Guide to 2022 Philly Marathon Road Closures, Expo
Thousands of runners are racing through the city for the return of the AACR Philadelphia Marathon, Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon and Rothman Orthopaedics 8K. That means traffic in the area is coming to a screeching halt this weekend, especially around the Art Museum area. The marathon is Sunday,...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Delaware
The eastern side of Delaware is on the Delaware Bay that feeds into the Atlantic Ocean. A sliver of the state also has coastline directly on the ocean. Here you will find the popular beaches of Rehoboth and Bethany. Delaware is surrounded by ocean, a bay, and the Delaware River, but what about lakes? Are there any lakes in this small state? If so, which one is the deepest? Read on to learn about the deepest lake in Delaware.
NBC Philadelphia
P!NK Coming Back to Pa. for Homecoming Concert at Citizens Bank Park in Philly
Get ready to Raise Your Glass, P!NK fans. Grammy-award winning singer and Bucks County native P!NK is bringing her tour to South Philadelphia in 2023. P!NK and Live Nation announced the star is bringing her North American tour, “Summer Carnival 2023,” across the country next year – including a show at Citizens Bank Park on Sept. 18.
6abc
The Mass from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia
6abc Studios (WPVI) -- 6abc is pleased to share Sunday Mass - part of our decades-long partnership with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. The Celebrant is the Rev. Michael Speziale, Pastor, St. Ephrem Parish, Bensalem. The Lectors are Erin Conley and Delores Czaplicki. Rachael Sweeney is the Cantor and Ron Chancler...
NBC Philadelphia
Beloved Rooster ‘Squiggy' Missing From NJ Rescue Farm
A rescue farm in South Jersey is searching for their beloved, locally-famous rooster named Squiggy. Squiggy was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 8, which was a busy visiting day at Funny Farm Rescue, according to their Facebook page. Families came from all over to visit the little rooster in Mays Landing.
morethanjustparks.com
10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Delaware (Expert Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Delaware. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
Why No One Wants This $65,000 House in Southern New Jersey
If you're in the market for a home in New Jersey and you are looking for a fixer-upper, look no further than this property in Salem County. Let's start by saying that it has potential. That's because that's about all it has. The good news is, if you are handy,...
NBC Philadelphia
Woof, Woof! National Dog Show Returns to Montgomery County
Dog lovers, its time to give a round of "a-paws." The Kennel Club of Philadelphia's annual National Dog Show returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania this weekend. When is the 2022 National Dog Show?. On Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20, the Expo Center will...
Delaware County Home to 2 Wedding Venues for Nature Lovers
A pine forest wedding. Love among the Sycamores. Nature’s canopy is a romantic way for nature lovers to say “I do.”. From a campground to a waterfall, these scenic venues add plenty of fresh air to your blissful day. Here are two Delaware County wedding venues for nature...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware launches flu dashboard as cases spike
Flu season has arrived in full force with more than 250 reported cases in Delaware so far. The state Division of Public Health now offers a way to track flu cases online. It’s the first time the state is implementing an online dashboard for flu data. It launched Nov....
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Wilmington, DE
Weekends in Wilmington can include strolls down the riverfront and delicious French cuisine, games of bowling, frozen cocktails and the greatest fried chicken you’ll find anywhere. These are the top restaurants in town from local gems to nationally recognized award winners. Snuff Mill. $$$ | 302-303-7676 | WEBSITE. In...
This is the Best Diner in Delaware According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Parx Casino Addresses the Burning Issue of Gamblers Who Wish to Smoke during Play
A Bucks County casino is just one of many in the Philadelphia area that has made a decision on smoking options inside its building. Tracy Tully wrote about the health v. hospitality conundrum in The New York Times. Parx Casino, located in Bensalem, worked to keep operations going during the...
Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware Mobile Surf-Fishermen Club has concerns with proposed 2023 changes to the Delaware Surf Fishing Permit Program
Earlier this month, Delaware’s Surf Fishing Program removed the cap on permit purchases and moved to a reservation system starting next year. Now, there's reaction to the change. The Delaware Mobile Surf-Fishermen Club has mixed feelings about the new system. The club’s president Clark Evans says removing the cap...
Comments / 0