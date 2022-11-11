ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

firststateupdate.com

Reports: Man Stabbed To Death At Glasgow Pizza Shop

Just before 6:15, Sunday evening rescue crews responded to La Piazza Di Caruso at Peoples Plaza in Glasgow for reports of an assault. Arriving crews reported that the patient was seriously injured, suffering from multiple stab wounds. New Castle County Paramedics were also requested to respond to the scene. The patient was later pronounced deceased at the scene according to officials.
GLASGOW, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest Suspect for Murder

NEWARK, DE
firststateupdate.com

Man Out On Pretrial Supervision Charged With Murdering Glasgow Pizza Shop Owner

Delaware State Police arrested Erik Hilton, 22, of Bear, DE, for murder after a stabbing incident at a Newark area pizzeria that occurred last night. On November 13, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., troopers responded to La Piazza Di Caruso located at 830 Peoples Plaza, Newark, DE, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, troopers located a 41-year-old male victim of Middletown, inside the store with multiple stab wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.
NEWARK, DE
WGMD Radio

DSP Investigating Shooting in Mount Joy Area

A Millsboro area man was injured during a shooting on Oak Street in the Mount Joy area. Delaware State Police met with a 30 year old man who was shot in the thigh by an unknown man during a fight. The victim was taken to an area hospital – there were no other injuries. Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective LaPlaca at 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
MILLSBORO, DE
WDEL 1150AM

19-year-old shot in Wilmington's Ninth Ward

A 19-year-old man was shot in the Ninth Ward neighborhood of Wilmington Thursday afternoon. Wilmington Police said the shooting took place at 5:54 p.m. on November 10, 2022 along the 600 block of Concord Avenue. The man went to the hospital, and was listed in stable condition. Police provided no...
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Wanted: Police Say Man Pulled A Gun On The Repo Man

Delaware State Police are investigating an incident that occurred in Dover yesterday evening where a man threatened another subject with a handgun police said Saturday. Officials said on November 11, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m., troopers responded to the Wawa located at 1450 Forest Avenue in Dover regarding an aggravated menacing incident. Troopers contacted the 20-year-old male victim, who advised that he had recently attempted to repossess a vehicle from Mark Morris, 31, of Dover. While the victim was at Morris’ residence, Morris approached him, displayed a handgun, and threatened to kill him if he repossessed his vehicle. The victim left the property and traveled to the Wawa to report the incident to the police.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Motorcycle Crash In Hockessin Sends Rider To Hospital

At approximately 5:11 pm, New Castle County Paramedics, Hockessin Fire Company, Chester County Avondale Fire Company (Pennsylvania), and Delaware State Police Aviation were dispatched to the 7400 block of Lancaster Pike in Hockessin for a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. Upon arrival, New Castle County Paramedics found a 69-year-old...
HOCKESSIN, DE
CBS Philly

Double shooting in Fern Rock: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were shot in Philadelphia's Fern Rock section on Saturday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 1000 block of West Spencer Street around 12:30 p.m.Police say a 21-year-old man was shot twice, once in the right shoulder and once in the left hand. He walked into Einstein Hospital, officials say.An 18-year-old man was shot once in the upper left chest and transported to Einstein Hospital authorities say.Both men, they say, are in critical condition.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

