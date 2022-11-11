Delaware State Police are investigating an incident that occurred in Dover yesterday evening where a man threatened another subject with a handgun police said Saturday. Officials said on November 11, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m., troopers responded to the Wawa located at 1450 Forest Avenue in Dover regarding an aggravated menacing incident. Troopers contacted the 20-year-old male victim, who advised that he had recently attempted to repossess a vehicle from Mark Morris, 31, of Dover. While the victim was at Morris’ residence, Morris approached him, displayed a handgun, and threatened to kill him if he repossessed his vehicle. The victim left the property and traveled to the Wawa to report the incident to the police.

DOVER, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO