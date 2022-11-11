Read full article on original website
firststateupdate.com
Reports: Man Stabbed To Death At Glasgow Pizza Shop
Just before 6:15, Sunday evening rescue crews responded to La Piazza Di Caruso at Peoples Plaza in Glasgow for reports of an assault. Arriving crews reported that the patient was seriously injured, suffering from multiple stab wounds. New Castle County Paramedics were also requested to respond to the scene. The patient was later pronounced deceased at the scene according to officials.
Pickup truck driver shot while trying to tow vehicle in Logan
Investigators say a 36-year-old was found with two gunshot wounds inside of the pickup truck just before two this morning.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Arrest Suspect for Murder
firststateupdate.com
Man Out On Pretrial Supervision Charged With Murdering Glasgow Pizza Shop Owner
Woman dead, man injured after shooting in East Falls
A woman is dead and a man is fighting for his life after a shooting in the East Falls section of Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Police: Philadelphia charter school on lockdown, student detained after gun found in locker
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police responded to a charter school for an emergency gun situation Monday morning. A student was found with a gun in their locker at Master Hardy Williams Charter School on the 5400 block of Warrington Avenue, according to officials. The student's locker was being searched for suspicion...
Man shot in the face in West Philly, surveillance video released showing suspects
Police are trying to track down the suspects who shot a man in the face last Friday in West Philadelphia.
fox29.com
West Philadelphia triple shooting critically injures 1 woman; 2 other women hospitalized, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in West Philadelphia that critically injured one woman, while two other women are recovering. Officials say the shooting happened on the 5200 block of Webster Street, around 7 p.m. Friday. Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said 18th District officers responded...
Police investigate ATM theft in Northern Liberties amid rise in thefts across the city
Workers at the store tell Action News three robbers wearing ski masks held up a clerk at gunpoint and stole the ATM by dragging it out of the store.
4 men wounded in early morning North Philly shooting
Philadelphia police said four people have been hospitalized following an early Sunday morning shooting in North Philadelphia, near D Street and Wyoming Avenue.
Driver crashes and overturns in Juniata, flees from scene
A driver who crashed in Philadelphia's Juniata section somehow got out of the wreckage and took off.
Police investigate shootout in Olney that critically injured man; 22-year-old taken into custody
Police arrested a 22-year-old man believed to be involved in the exchange of gunfire.
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigating Shooting in Mount Joy Area
A Millsboro area man was injured during a shooting on Oak Street in the Mount Joy area. Delaware State Police met with a 30 year old man who was shot in the thigh by an unknown man during a fight. The victim was taken to an area hospital – there were no other injuries. Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective LaPlaca at 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
WDEL 1150AM
19-year-old shot in Wilmington's Ninth Ward
A 19-year-old man was shot in the Ninth Ward neighborhood of Wilmington Thursday afternoon. Wilmington Police said the shooting took place at 5:54 p.m. on November 10, 2022 along the 600 block of Concord Avenue. The man went to the hospital, and was listed in stable condition. Police provided no...
Drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Hunting Park
Police say two 25-year-old men were in their car when another vehicle pulled up. A gunman shot at their passenger side then drove off.
Women charged with harboring Orange County double-murder suspect in Delaware identified
Orange County investigators determined the murder suspect, 17-year-old Issiah Ross, of Mebane, had fled North Carolina on Sept. 18, the night after the deadly shootings.
firststateupdate.com
Wanted: Police Say Man Pulled A Gun On The Repo Man
Delaware State Police are investigating an incident that occurred in Dover yesterday evening where a man threatened another subject with a handgun police said Saturday. Officials said on November 11, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m., troopers responded to the Wawa located at 1450 Forest Avenue in Dover regarding an aggravated menacing incident. Troopers contacted the 20-year-old male victim, who advised that he had recently attempted to repossess a vehicle from Mark Morris, 31, of Dover. While the victim was at Morris’ residence, Morris approached him, displayed a handgun, and threatened to kill him if he repossessed his vehicle. The victim left the property and traveled to the Wawa to report the incident to the police.
firststateupdate.com
Motorcycle Crash In Hockessin Sends Rider To Hospital
At approximately 5:11 pm, New Castle County Paramedics, Hockessin Fire Company, Chester County Avondale Fire Company (Pennsylvania), and Delaware State Police Aviation were dispatched to the 7400 block of Lancaster Pike in Hockessin for a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. Upon arrival, New Castle County Paramedics found a 69-year-old...
Double shooting in Fern Rock: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were shot in Philadelphia's Fern Rock section on Saturday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 1000 block of West Spencer Street around 12:30 p.m.Police say a 21-year-old man was shot twice, once in the right shoulder and once in the left hand. He walked into Einstein Hospital, officials say.An 18-year-old man was shot once in the upper left chest and transported to Einstein Hospital authorities say.Both men, they say, are in critical condition.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
3 women shot in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood
Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that injured three women on Friday night.
