NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Quarterback Jameis Winston’s return to the Saints’ lineup appears more likely this week than at any time since his removal — in part because of back and ankle injuries — in Week 4. “We’ve got to look at everything,” Saints coach Dennis Allen said Monday when asked about the possibility of making a change from Andy Dalton, whose record as a Saints starter dropped to 2-5 after losses the past two weeks. “We haven’t been doing as well the last couple of weeks,” Allen added. “So, I think we’ve got to evaluate that.” It isn’t just that the Saints have lost two straight. It’s how they’ve lost.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO