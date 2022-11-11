ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, LA

KPLC TV

SOWELA now enrolling for pipeline technician training

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 10-week Pipeline Technician program that prepares students for employment in the pipeline industry will kick off on Dec. 5 2022 at SOWELA. The program features classroom instruction and practical shop experience to help prepare students for a variety of jobs in the pipeline industry. It will cover the following material:
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Southwest Louisiana paints the town with Gators on the Geaux

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What do you get when you mix art with Southwest Louisiana? That would be Gators on the Geaux. The revived Lake Charles Symphony program is a way for Lake Charles residents to dive into their creativity by creating brand-new designs for their own gator. After...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: LA 82 Eastbound and Westbound roadwork

Cameron, LA (KPLC) - The right lane on LA 82 Eastbound and Westbound is closed in Cameron Parish due to road construction. The roadwork will begin Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 7 a.m. and last until Thursday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. For more information, visit Louisiana Department of Transportation &...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 12, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 12, 2022. Edward Paul Trahan, 59, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner. Tarell Lemar Armstrong, 30, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Destany Paige Richard, 23, Baton Rouge:...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Once Was inc. giving free turkeys to local Veterans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Once Was inc., a nonprofit Veteran community outreach organization gave away turkeys this afternoon to current and former members of the military. The organization donated a turkey and a gift bag to those with a military ID. The nonprofit’s mission is to honor disconnected Veterans...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Flea Fest returns to Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Just in time for Christmas shopping, Flea Fest makes it’s return to Lake Charles this weekend!. The Flea Market Festival is happening over at the Burton Complex, located on the South side adjacent to Burton Coliseum. It’s a great place to find a bargain...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Health Headlines: Taking time for “Workout Snacks”

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Between work, family, and chores, after a long day the last thing on your might is probably exercising. While studies have long shown that exercise improves your brain health, manages weight, strengthens bones and muscles, and reduces the risk of disease, new research is showing that you may not need a full workout to get those benefits.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities searching for escaped Oakdale inmate

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for an inmate that was reportedly discovered to be missing from a satellite camp near the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Oakdale, Louisiana. According to the prison, Rodolfo Hernandez-Villanueva, 41, was found to be missing around 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
OAKDALE, LA
KPLC TV

One injured in Moss Bluff shooting

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One woman was injured from gunfire during a shooting at the Ole Habitz bar in Moss Bluff. The shooting occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. When CPSO deputies arrived, they found a woman suffering from a...
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KPLC TV

LCPD investigating homicide on 7th Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the morning hours of November 12. Lake Charles police responded to an emergency assist call around 7:20 Saturday morning at the 2900 block of 7th street. Police say upon arrival and initial investigation...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles ice cream shop announces closure, clears out inventory

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Sad news for ice cream lovers in the Lake Area - a local business in closing their doors at the end of this year. Boombox Frozen Pops and Ice Cream is asking fans to make an extra visit to their Country Club Road shop so their remaining inventory does not go to waste before they permanently close on Dec. 30.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Pedestrian hit by Westlake Police unit on LA 378

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake Police vehicle struck a 14-year-old pedestrian along LA 378 (Westwood Road) south of Phillips Road, according to Louisiana State Police. The crash occurred just after 4:00 p.m. in Westlake, leaving the pedestrian with serious injuries, LSP said. The investigation is ongoing.
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

Driver arrested on I-210 after police chase

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase that began in Cameron Parish on LA 27 ended with the driver being arrested on Interstate 210 in Lake Charles, according to Louisiana State Police. The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a vehicle that failed to stop for a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Hobo Hotel hosts holiday social

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - White whiskers, playful paws, and some cuddly kittens. The Hobo Hotel for Cats invited the community in for this year’s holiday social. “We’re having an open house to thank the community for supporting Hobo Hotel. We also have a Christmas boutique. We exist only on donations and fundraisers...we’re a non-profit organization so we’re always trying to come up with ideas to support the rescues we take in,” Arlene Avery, a Hobo Hotel volunteer said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Cameron Police Jurors continue to mull over redistricting

Cameron, LA (KPLC) - Cameron Police Jurors may work on redistricting down to the wire. They took it up again yesterday but wound up with a tie vote. In a straw poll, the public made it clear they don’t want eight or more police jurors in Cameron Parish where they’ve lost population.
KPLC TV

Sheriff’s Office: Moss Bluff shooting was fight between bikers

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A shooting in Moss Bluff early Sunday morning that left a woman injured was the result of a fight between two groups of bikers, authorities said. Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office, said detectives believe the fight was between members of the Bandidos MC and the Misfits MC. The Bandidos are a “recognized outlaw motorcycle gang,” she said.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KPLC TV

Jennings man arrested following Hwy 29 shooting and high-speed chase

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man has been arrested following a shooting on Hwy 29 and a high-speed chase, according to the Jennings Police Department. Police Chief Danny Semmes says officers received a call about someone being shot on Hwy 29 south of Plaquemine St. around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.
JENNINGS, LA

