Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - White whiskers, playful paws, and some cuddly kittens. The Hobo Hotel for Cats invited the community in for this year’s holiday social. “We’re having an open house to thank the community for supporting Hobo Hotel. We also have a Christmas boutique. We exist only on donations and fundraisers...we’re a non-profit organization so we’re always trying to come up with ideas to support the rescues we take in,” Arlene Avery, a Hobo Hotel volunteer said.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO