KPLC TV
SOWELA now enrolling for pipeline technician training
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 10-week Pipeline Technician program that prepares students for employment in the pipeline industry will kick off on Dec. 5 2022 at SOWELA. The program features classroom instruction and practical shop experience to help prepare students for a variety of jobs in the pipeline industry. It will cover the following material:
KPLC TV
Southwest Louisiana paints the town with Gators on the Geaux
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What do you get when you mix art with Southwest Louisiana? That would be Gators on the Geaux. The revived Lake Charles Symphony program is a way for Lake Charles residents to dive into their creativity by creating brand-new designs for their own gator. After...
KPLC TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: LA 82 Eastbound and Westbound roadwork
Cameron, LA (KPLC) - The right lane on LA 82 Eastbound and Westbound is closed in Cameron Parish due to road construction. The roadwork will begin Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 7 a.m. and last until Thursday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. For more information, visit Louisiana Department of Transportation &...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 12, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 12, 2022. Edward Paul Trahan, 59, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner. Tarell Lemar Armstrong, 30, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Destany Paige Richard, 23, Baton Rouge:...
KPLC TV
New Department of Transportation infrastructure loan earmarks funds for Cameron Ferry
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced that its “Build America Bureau” has provided a total of $40.9 million in low-interest loans to the Louisiana State Bond Commission to assist in a new Cameron Parish Ferry project as well as a statewide bridge improvement program.
KPLC TV
Once Was inc. giving free turkeys to local Veterans
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Once Was inc., a nonprofit Veteran community outreach organization gave away turkeys this afternoon to current and former members of the military. The organization donated a turkey and a gift bag to those with a military ID. The nonprofit’s mission is to honor disconnected Veterans...
KPLC TV
Flea Fest returns to Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Just in time for Christmas shopping, Flea Fest makes it’s return to Lake Charles this weekend!. The Flea Market Festival is happening over at the Burton Complex, located on the South side adjacent to Burton Coliseum. It’s a great place to find a bargain...
KPLC TV
Health Headlines: Taking time for “Workout Snacks”
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Between work, family, and chores, after a long day the last thing on your might is probably exercising. While studies have long shown that exercise improves your brain health, manages weight, strengthens bones and muscles, and reduces the risk of disease, new research is showing that you may not need a full workout to get those benefits.
KPLC TV
Authorities searching for escaped Oakdale inmate
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for an inmate that was reportedly discovered to be missing from a satellite camp near the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Oakdale, Louisiana. According to the prison, Rodolfo Hernandez-Villanueva, 41, was found to be missing around 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
KPLC TV
One injured in Moss Bluff shooting
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One woman was injured from gunfire during a shooting at the Ole Habitz bar in Moss Bluff. The shooting occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. When CPSO deputies arrived, they found a woman suffering from a...
KPLC TV
LCPD investigating homicide on 7th Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the morning hours of November 12. Lake Charles police responded to an emergency assist call around 7:20 Saturday morning at the 2900 block of 7th street. Police say upon arrival and initial investigation...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles ice cream shop announces closure, clears out inventory
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Sad news for ice cream lovers in the Lake Area - a local business in closing their doors at the end of this year. Boombox Frozen Pops and Ice Cream is asking fans to make an extra visit to their Country Club Road shop so their remaining inventory does not go to waste before they permanently close on Dec. 30.
KPLC TV
Pedestrian hit by Westlake Police unit on LA 378
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake Police vehicle struck a 14-year-old pedestrian along LA 378 (Westwood Road) south of Phillips Road, according to Louisiana State Police. The crash occurred just after 4:00 p.m. in Westlake, leaving the pedestrian with serious injuries, LSP said. The investigation is ongoing.
KPLC TV
Driver arrested on I-210 after police chase
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase that began in Cameron Parish on LA 27 ended with the driver being arrested on Interstate 210 in Lake Charles, according to Louisiana State Police. The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a vehicle that failed to stop for a...
KPLC TV
‘Total loss’: house fire destroys home in Beauregard Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Fire District 2, along with assistance from the Ward 1 and Ward 6 Engine 5 fire departments responded to a structure fire in the 3700 block of Texas Eastern Road in Ragley. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and...
KPLC TV
Hobo Hotel hosts holiday social
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - White whiskers, playful paws, and some cuddly kittens. The Hobo Hotel for Cats invited the community in for this year’s holiday social. “We’re having an open house to thank the community for supporting Hobo Hotel. We also have a Christmas boutique. We exist only on donations and fundraisers...we’re a non-profit organization so we’re always trying to come up with ideas to support the rescues we take in,” Arlene Avery, a Hobo Hotel volunteer said.
KPLC TV
Cameron Police Jurors continue to mull over redistricting
Cameron, LA (KPLC) - Cameron Police Jurors may work on redistricting down to the wire. They took it up again yesterday but wound up with a tie vote. In a straw poll, the public made it clear they don’t want eight or more police jurors in Cameron Parish where they’ve lost population.
KPLC TV
Sheriff’s Office: Moss Bluff shooting was fight between bikers
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A shooting in Moss Bluff early Sunday morning that left a woman injured was the result of a fight between two groups of bikers, authorities said. Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office, said detectives believe the fight was between members of the Bandidos MC and the Misfits MC. The Bandidos are a “recognized outlaw motorcycle gang,” she said.
KPLC TV
Jennings man arrested following Hwy 29 shooting and high-speed chase
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man has been arrested following a shooting on Hwy 29 and a high-speed chase, according to the Jennings Police Department. Police Chief Danny Semmes says officers received a call about someone being shot on Hwy 29 south of Plaquemine St. around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.
