Read full article on original website
Related
US says airlines to refund more than $600 million to flyers
Frontier Airlines and four foreign carriers are paying more than $600 million in refunds to consumers whose flights were canceled or significantly delayed since the start of the pandemic
FedEx Freight announces ‘temporary’ furloughs ahead of holidays
FedEx Freight announced it would be furloughing some of its employees in the U.S. beginning in December. FedEx Freight, the less-than-truckload arm of FedEx, said Saturday the furloughs would begin in December but did not say how many drivers would be impacted, FreightWaves reported. In an emailed statement, a spokesperson...
Universal Robots Reaches 1,000 Employees
ODENSE, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Universal Robots, the largest company in a fast-growing Danish robotics hub, has become the cluster’s first organization to reach 1,000 employees – one of only a few Danish companies founded in this millennium to hit this milestone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005830/en/ Universal Robots is the world’s leading manufacturer of collaborative robots - or cobots. The fast-growing company just hired its 1000th employee. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Verge
Bird overstated shared electric scooter revenue for two years
Bird overstated the revenue it received from its shared electric scooters for at least two years, the company admitted in documents filed (PDF) with the US Securities and Exchange Commission Monday. The phantom revenue was discovered after an audit of financial statements from 2020 and 2021 in which Bird found...
CNBC
How we retired early with $540K at 40 in Colorado
In 2012, Debbie Emick received a series of troubling diagnoses, forcing her to retire from teaching two years later. She and her husband, Chris, then set out on a path of achieving FIRE — financial independence, retire early. An initial investment of $60,000 grew and they bought 17 rental properties from 2016 to 2019. That income stream allowed Chris to retire from his IT job in November 2019 after they accumulated $540,000 in savings and retirement accounts and $1.1 million in real estate.
cryptopotato.com
Visa Terminates FTX Debit Card Program
FTX is facing probes by the Bahamas securities regulator and financial investigators over potential misconduct. The world’s largest payment processor – Visa – has terminated ties with FTX less than a month after introducing a new debit card program. Deeming the situation with the debt-ridden cryptocurrency exchange...
protocol.com
Salesforce plans for major layoffs
Salesforce is preparing for a major round of layoffs that could affect as many as 2,500 workers across the software vendor, Protocol has learned, in a bid to cut costs amid a new activist investor challenge and harsh economic conditions. The company plans to lay off a large number of...
Comments / 0